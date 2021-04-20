Chauvin defense tries to use Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments to seek mistrial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DeMicia Inman
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The judge denied the motion for a mistrial with the claim that one congresswoman’s opinion won’t make the difference.

Eric Nelson, former police officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyer, filed a motion for a mistrial citing comments made by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Read More: Derek Chauvin murder trial could be the verdict of a generation

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” said Judge Peter Cahill. He continued to express disdain for all politicians speaking of and sharing their opinions on the trial.

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and the judicial branch and our function. I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is respectful to the constitution.”

Maxine Waters thegrio.com
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He continued, “Their failure to do so I think is abhorrent, but I don’t think it is prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions…a congresswoman’s opinion really does not matter a whole lot.”

Waters faced criticism for traveling to Minnesota protests and speaking out against police violence. In an exclusive interview with theGrio, the congresswoman explained she traveled to Brooklyn Center — where former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright — because she “could not rest” after seeing yet another unarmed Black man killed by law enforcement.

The most troubling part is that this tragedy occurred just a few miles away from the Derek Chauvin trial in the murder of George Floyd.

“We’ve got to stay in the street and demand justice,” Waters said during the demonstration. “We’re looking for a guilty verdict and we’re looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd. If nothing does not happen, then we know that we got to not only stay in the street, but we have got to fight for justice.”

She continued, “We got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

After making these remarks during Saturday evening’s protest, while she addressed the press, Republicans made attempts to use them against her. By Sunday, the congresswoman’s comments, which lasted several minutes, had become a headline on conservative media.

Republicans zeroed in on Waters’ use of the word “confrontational” when encouraging protesters to continue calls for justice in the countless police-involved killings of Black Americans.

Read More: As world awaits Chauvin verdict, police reform remains work in progress

Police Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright Near Minneapolis Sparks Protests
BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA – APRIL 17: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) joins demonstrators in a protest outside the Brooklyn Center police station on April 17, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), among others, accused Waters of inciting violence, with Taylor Greene even vowing to introduce a House resolution to expel Waters. In a statement, Taylor Greene accused the 82-year-old chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee in Congress of inciting “Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to fire gunshots at National Guardsmen in Minnesota.”

Waters shared with theGrio a defense of her commentary. She dismissed suggestions that she was encouraging violence. I am nonviolent,” she said. The congresswoman said attempts to characterize her words and suggest otherwise is nothing more than a political tactic by the GOP.

“Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word, they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys and all of that, how this is a time for [Republicans] to raise money on [Democrats] backs,” Waters added.

She added, “I talk about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up. I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Russia At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: U.S. President Joe Biden announces new economic sanctions against the Russia government from the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden announced sanctions against 32 companies and individuals that are aimed at choking off lending to the Russian government and in response to the 2020 hacking operation that breached American government agencies and some of the nation’s largest companies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to NBC News, President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks after the jury reaches a verdict. The White House has reportedly paid attention to the trial and has been preparing a statement for the last two weeks on how to react to various verdicts.

The administration has also held meetings with counterterrorism and Homeland Security advisers and Cedric Richmond, the White House director of public engagement, to prepare for possible public demonstrations.

“We are working with state and local leaders to advance our shared goal of ensuring public safety and citizens’ rights to peaceful protest,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a press briefing earlier this month.

“The president will continue to monitor the developments, and our team will remain in contact with these officials on the ground, as well as with civil rights leaders and community stakeholders.”

Biden has spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Chauvin defense tries to use Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments to seek mistrial appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden takes on Dems’ ‘Mission Impossible’: Revitalizing coal country

    Despite deep skepticism from union allies, Democrats are determined to make their “Just Transition” away from fossil fuels work.

  • Former ABC News Correspondent Adrienne Bankert Joins NewsNation; Will Anchor New National Newscast Beginning Later In Year

    Today, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that Emmy-winning journalist Adrienne Bankert has joined its cable network NewsNation, as an anchor and correspondent. Bankert will start out in her new role by covering national affairs and delivering special reports across the news network’s prime-time weeknight broadcasts. Later in 2020, she will begin anchoring a new national […]

  • Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

    Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

  • GOP sheds college-educated voters

    The data suggest that what we are seeing might be more than just a sudden Democratic edge in party affiliation.

  • Student loan forgiveness would be a 'huge boost to our economy,' Warren argues

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explained why she and others believe that cancellation would have a stimulus-like effect on the U.S. economy.

  • 'Doug Ford is the worst premier in Ontario history': Opposition, COVID-19 medical experts blast province's leader after whirlwind of restrictions, retractions

    It was a whirlwind weekend for Doug Ford after an announcement of controversial new COVID-19 lockdown measures led to a rollback of several aspects of the announcement less than 24 hours later. On Monday Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, said that limiting mobility was the guiding principle for last week's announcement. "The changes we made were based on the medical advice that we received from Dr. [David] Williams and the public heath measures table...and we were advised that we need to limit mobility to stop the transmission of the COVID variants in Ontario," Elliott said.

  • 25 years of ‘Fox News Sunday’: Chris Wallace sits down with former US presidents

    ‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Chris Wallace previews memorable moments with former U.S. presidents.

  • Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

    The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015. "This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request.

  • Senate Democrats settling on 25% corporate tax rate

    The universe of Democratic senators concerned about raising the corporate tax rate to 28% is broader than Sen. Joe Manchin, and the rate will likely land at 25%, parties close to the discussion tell Axios.Why it matters: While increasing the rate from 21% to 25% would raise about $600 billion over 15 years, it would leave President Biden well short of paying for his proposed $2.25 trillion, eight-year infrastructure package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s plan to increase the rate U.S. multinationals pay on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21% is less controversial and stands a better chance of remaining intact in the final legislation. That would raise an additional $700 billion.But corporate lobbying groups are preparing for a long-term battle over both rates.The Business Roundtable launched an advertising campaign last week and released a survey of 178 CEOs discussing how the proposed changes would affect their company’s competitiveness.The big picture: The White House hasn’t publicly backed away from the president's proposed 28% rate but indicated it’s willing to find a compromise to pay for his spending plans.Democrats close to the White House expect Biden will accept 25% and pocket it as a political win.President Trump lowered the rate from 35% to 21%.Driving the news: A collection of 10 senators from both parties — the so-called Group of 20 — is working to find a compromise on what to include in an initial infrastructure package and how to pay for it.“If we come together in a bipartisan way to pass that $800 billion hard infrastructure bill that you were talking about, that I've been urging, then we show our people that we can solve their problems,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said on "Fox News Sunday."Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has crystalized the G-20’s challenge by breaking it down into three issues: scope, size and pay-fors.“It is much easier to come up with appropriate pay-fors and bipartisan agreement if we're talking about a more focused package that truly is centered on infrastructure,” she said last Thursday.Between the lines: While Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made clear his preference for a 25% rate, he’s far from alone.Democrats who've privately hinted they may be uncomfortable with going to 28% include Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana.The Democratic dynamic is similar to the one about increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which was ultimately rejected by eight Senate Democrats.Some of them talked about something closer to $11.Go deeper: There’s similar sentiment in the House, where moderates also are opposed to increasing taxes too much, Axios had reported."I think that 25% is fine," Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) said.Be smart: Democrats view the debate about the corporate rate as a litmus test for Republican interest in bipartisanship during the Biden era.If they can find a middle ground, they hope to work on other issues.Many are skeptical, though, even as Republicans say infrastructure spending is badly needed.A failure to reach consensus here would only fuel calls to use budget reconciliation to ram through other spending plans.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kelsey Grammar Stars as Aging Rock Star in ‘The Space Between’ Trailer

    Coming-of-age drama features original music by Rivers Cuomo

  • Redonda: The Caribbean island transformed into an eco haven

    After invasive rats and goats were removed from Redonda, the island's wildlife has been thriving.

  • CDC examining 'handful' of additional severe cases possibly linked to J&J vaccine

    The U.S. is looking into additional cases of severe side effects possibly linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "These have been a handful of cases, not an overwhelming number of cases," Walensky said at a White House briefing on Monday. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six in nearly 7 million recipients reported severe adverse reactions, including blood clotting, once they received it.

  • ‘Do You Speak English?’: Asian American CNN Producer Arrested While Covering Daunte Wright Protest

    An Asian American producer for CNN was thrown to the ground and arrested while covering a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 13. Unlawful arrest: Carolyn Sung was covering a protest following the murder of Daunte Wright, 20, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by an officer, when she was ordered to leave, according to CNN. CNN producer Carolyn Sung was wrongfully arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night.

  • George Floyd killing: protests flare as Americans await verdict in Chauvin trial

    Outcome is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center police department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Protests against police killings flared across the US this weekend, from Minneapolis to Chicago to Portland, as Americans wait for a verdict in the trial of the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. Closing arguments are expected in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday. The most serious charge the former Minneapolis officer is facing in Floyd’s death is second-degree murder, but the jury might choose to find him guilty on third-degree murder or manslaughter, or acquit him altogether. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force. Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, by a white police officer during a traffic stop on 11 April, as the Chauvin trial played out, said guilty verdict for Chauvin could set a precedent in the US. “The outcome that we pray for and Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedent,” Crump told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us - Black people, Hispanic people, Native people - all of us.” Maxine Waters, one of the most influential Black members of Congress, joined protesters in Brooklyn Center shortly before a curfew on Saturday night, and spoke to them about the need to see accountability for Chauvin. “I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that says, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” “Not manslaughter, no,” Waters added. “This is guilty for murder.” Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges, with buildings across town boarded up, and National Guard troops already in place across the city. The outcome in the case is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence. In Chicago, at least 1,000 people demonstrated in Logan Square on Friday night, in the wake of the public release of a video showing the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Activist groups in Chicago there said that multiple young people at the protest were arrested and at least one 17-year-old seriously assaulted by police. Two young people were arrested, including the 20-year-old son of a Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer, according to the Chicago Tribune. “There are literal children dying every single day in the city of Chicago, and not just because of the lack of funding that goes to Black and Brown communities, but because of the excess funding put into the Chicago police department,” said Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old organizer with Good Kids Mad City, who attended the Friday night protest. Kamil said there was an obvious irony in seeing violent police crackdowns on young protesters in Chicago and elsewhere. “You see youth protesting that they aren’t being protected, that they aren’t being funded, that they’re being murdered by the police, and the reaction is more violence,” Kamil said. Hundreds of people were expected to gather on Sunday for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the predominantly Latino south-west Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. Other vigils were being held around the city to call out racism, and remember Adam and others killed by police. A man faces the Minnesota state troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center police station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 12 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images In Portland, the fatal police shooting of Robert Douglas Delgado, a 46-year-old white man and longtime resident, sparked new volatile protests on Friday night. The protests in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, was quieter on Saturday night. In an apparent change in police tactics from earlier in the week, officers did not appear en masse to confront protesters. The police headquarters was shielded behind a double layer of fencing. Minnesota governor Tim Walz had spoken out earlier on Saturday, calling the reports of police violence towards journalists at Brooklyn Center earlier in the week “unacceptable”. Dozens of American news organizations had signed onto a letter Saturday outlining “widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists” who have been covering the protests in Minnesota, including the treatment of a CNN reporter who was thrown to the ground and arrested. As she was being detained, a Minnesota state trooper reportedly yelled at the reporter, who is Asian American, “Do you speak English?” Chauvin himself chose not testify at his trial, which featured 10 days of evidence by the prosecution against him, including hours of meticulous testimony by Dr Martin Tobin, and only two days of witnesses called by Chauvin’s defense. Waters, a California congresswoman, said she had come from Washington to Minneapolis to join the protesters who have demonstrated for a week over the killing of Wright as the Chauvin trial played out. “We all need to sustain this movement,” Waters told the crowd. “We cannot stop, we cannot hesitate, but we must say every day, every hour that we are going to persist.” The California congresswoman also noted that she had been pushing for police reform since the 1970s, when she spoke out over the killing of Eula Love, a Black mother in Los Angeles. While she would like to see Congress pass police reform legislation, Waters said, she was not certain it would get through: “The rightwing, the racists, are opposed to it.” “I know this,” she added. “We’ve got to stay in the street.” Oliver Laughland contributed reporting.

  • Most Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments: poll

    A majority of Americans want to end lifetime appointments for U.S. Supreme Court justices, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters, though less than half are in favor of other efforts to reform the judiciary. The national opinion poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday, found that 63% of adults supported term or age limits for Supreme Court justices. The poll also found that only 38% would support expanding the size of the court by adding four more justices.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."