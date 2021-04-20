Chauvin found guilty of murder in death of George Floyd

The Week Staff
·1 min read
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday, found guilty on all counts related to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who was killed last year when Chauvin pressed on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him.

His trial spanned three weeks, but jurors deliberated for just one day before reaching the verdict, reports The Washington Post.

Sentencing has not yet been determined, but the Post reports the second-degree unintentional murder charge and third degree-murder charge each carry a presumptive prison sentence of 12.5 years, given Chauvin has no previous criminal record. Second-degree manslaughter carries a presumptive prison sentence of four years.

