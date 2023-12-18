Chauvin man charged with rape, reported victim under 6, Terrebonne Sheriff reports

A Chauvin man has been charged with rape in connection with a child under 6-year-old.

James Paul Naquin, 34, has been charged with first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile under 13-years-old by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for what investigators say were sexually motivated crimes. The alleged crimes were reported to the Sheriff's Office Dec. 11, and they occurred on several occasions throughout 2023, according to the investigation.

Detectives interviewed Naquin and he "confirmed the allegations and admitted to the abuse," according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Naquin was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish jail on a $1 million bond by local judges. If found guilty of first-degree rape, Naquin faces a life sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Chauvin man charged with rape of 6-year-old, Terrebonne Sheriff reports