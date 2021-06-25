Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

  • In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence his client to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Cahill, has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
  • In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 5

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin used brief comments at his sentencing hearing Friday to offer condolences to George Floyd’s family, and said he hopes more will come out in the future that gives them “some peace of mind.”

Chauvin spoke for less than a minute. With a possible appeal and with a federal case still pending, experts weren’t surprised Chauvin kept his comments to a minimum.

The white 45-year-old former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for pressing his knee to George Floyd’s throat for up to 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, as the Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe before dying.

Chauvin wore street clothes — a gray suit, gray tie and a white shirt — rather than the jail-issued jumpsuit with permission from the judge. He said that due to other pending legal matters he was “unable to give a full formal statement.”

“But briefly, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin said. He added that he hopes other information that will come out later “will give you some peace of mind.”

Joe Friedberg, a Twin Cities defense attorney, said Chauvin was trying to avoid saying anything that could haunt him in a pending federal case. He is still awaiting trial on federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

“There’s nothing he can say that could help himself, so why would he say anything?” Friedberg asked.

Mary Moriarty, the former chief public defender in the Twin Cities, noted that Chauvin also avoided any comment that could hurt a possible appeal of the conviction.

“I was actually surprised he expressed condolences to the family,” Moriarty said. “There was nothing of that nature in the defense memo at all indicating that he had any empathy at all for the family. I guess I was surprised because we haven’t seen that from him before.”

Chauvin had been silent since Floyd’s death. He opted not to testify at his trial, where he was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin's mother calls her son 'honorable and selfless'

    The mother of the former Minneapolis police officer being sentenced Friday in George Floyd's death told the judge that her son is a “quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man” who should not receive a lengthy sentence. Carolyn Pawlenty made the statement in court before her son, Derek Chauvin, heard his sentence on a second-degree murder charge. “Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day,” Pawlenty said.

  • Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

    The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

  • 'I miss you' -Floyd's daughter at Chauvin sentencing

    Some of George Floyd's relatives tearfully asked the judge to send former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to prison for decades during a sentencing hearing on Friday.A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a trial that was widely seen as a landmark in the history of U.S. policing.Prosecutors asked several members of Floyd's family to address Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill as the hearing got underway. Floyd's 7-year-old daughter Gianna began, appearing in a video recording played for the judge."I ask about him all the time," she said in the video as Chauvin sat before the judge dressed in a gray suit and tie, a blue mask covering his nose and mouth. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth." Asked what she would say to him if she could see him again, she said: "It would be I miss you and I love you."Floyd's brother Terrence and Philonise also gave victim impact statements. Philonise said he was haunted by the videos of Floyd's death, which were replayed countless times at Chauvin's trial.

  • ‘You are my favourite son’: Derek Chauvin’s mother fears she will be dead before he gets out of prison

    ‘When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me,’ Carolyn Pawlenty says

  • Derek Chauvin's 22.5-year sentence is welcome step in march toward racial justice

    The Chauvin case has ended with a just verdict and a 22.5-year prison sentence. The essential work of ensuring racial justice very much remains.

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 22 years in George Floyd killing

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, will spend more than 22 years behind bars.

  • 1 man charged, 2 others wanted by Lexington police in separate murder cases

    One of the murder suspects was already in jail in Detroit on different charges.

  • Minor league baseball player goes viral for sending in-game sign to long-distance girlfriend

    A minor league shortstop has gone viral for making gestures to his long-distance girlfriend during games, and it has us all in our feelings

  • Kamala Harris meets with border officials, tours port of entry in visit to Texas border

    Vice President Kamala Harris visited a CBP processing facility and made an unannounced trip to a point of entry during her trip to El Paso, Texas.

  • Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

    Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd's family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling,” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder. Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it's “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

  • A Louisiana Woman Allegedly Hired Four Teens to Murder Her Ex Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

    St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s OfficeIn a fit of romantic rage, a 20-year-old woman in Louisiana allegedly recruited a squad of teenage boys to murder her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.But the plot went off the rails at the last second, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mykia Tyson is said to have driven the four boys she enlisted to the new boyfriend’s house in Lacombe, Louisiana, in early June, but when the proposed hitmen arrived, the teenager meant to shoot the boyfriend ba

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced by a Minnesota judge on Friday to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd.State of play: The sentence from Judge Peter Cahill is about in line with what most legal experts expected. Prosecutors had asked for 30 years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Chauvin will serve 15 years behind bars and 7.5 on parole. Cahill laid out his reasoning in a 22-page sentencing order. Chauvin's attorney, Eric

  • Former officer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for murder of George Floyd, faces up to 30 years

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd. The prosecution is asking for 30 years, while Chauvin's defense is asking for probation with time served. Some members of the community are looking for the most severe penalty. Jamie Yuccas reports.

  • Chauvin sentenced to 22 years and six months for the murder of George Floyd

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, has been sentenced to serve 22-and-a-half years in prison.

  • Husband reported missing found dead on a tractor — shot in the back, SC coroner says

    He was slumped over the tractor’s steering wheel, officials said.

  • Meet Amanda Gorman's California successor as youth poet laureate: Alexandra Huynh

    Alexandra Huynh of Sacramento was recently chosen to be the second national youth poet laureate. The 18-year-old is dedicated to social change.

  • Royal Caribbean says two guests onboard ship test COVID-19 positive

    Royal Caribbean Group said on Thursday two guests on its cruise liner, Adventure of the Seas, had tested positive for COVID-19. Both guests were not vaccinated and had been quarantined before they disembarked on Thursday in Freeport, The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International, a unit of the company clarified in a statement. The news comes a week after the company said it would delay the launch of its new cruise liner by nearly a month after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • I Could Not Stop Snacking on These Baked Zucchini Fries

    Good thing they’re healthy!

  • Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison for Murder of George Floyd

    Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, Minnesota judge Peter Cahill ruled on Friday. The aggravating factors, such as Chauvin’s abuse of power, added 10 years to the presumptive sentence, Cahill explained. “What the sentence is not based on is emotion or […]

  • EXPLAINER: Why some schools in Canada have unmarked graves

    Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada say investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children, which follows the discovery of 215 bodies at another school last month. The new discovery was at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now located, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Regina, the capital of the province of Saskatchewan. Ground-penetrating radar registered 751 ’’hits,″ indicating at least 600 bodies were buried, said Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess.