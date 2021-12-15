Chauvin pleads guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights





Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin, 45, appeared in U.S. District Court to plead guilty to the federal charges against him, including two counts that the then-police officer barred Floyd of his rights when he knelt on his neck as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and not resisting, according to The Associated Press. Chauvin then did not provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin had previously pleaded not guilty to violating Floyd's constitutional rights during the deadly incident but signaled in court documents filed Monday that he planned to switch his plea.

The change of plea comes nearly eight months after a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the case of Floyd's death.