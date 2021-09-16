Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation in 2017

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to violating the civil rights of a teenager in a 2017 case that involved a restraint similar to the one used in the murder of George Floyd, AP reports.

The big picture: Chauvin was found guilty in April for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death and was sentenced to 22.5 years.

Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers were accused of violating Floyd's civil rights when they handcuffed him and pinned his face to the ground.

Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the Floyd case on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Chauvin allegedly violated the civil rights of a then-14-year-old boy in 2017, when he allegedly "held the teen by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting," AP reports.

Chauvin appeared via videoconference in Thursday's hearing and, when asked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer how he would plead to the charge, he said: "Not guilty, your honor."

