Chauvin prosecutor: 'I was never convinced we were going to win'

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said memories of past cases against police officers made him second guess his case during the prosecution of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. And he wasn't sure the jury would find Chauvin guilty until the verdict was read. "I was never convinced we were going to win this case until we heard the verdict of guilty," Ellison told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley for a report airing Sunday. "I remember what happened in the Rodney King case… And I remember how devastated I felt when I heard that the jury acquitted those officers." "Particularly when the victim is a person of color, it's just rare that there's any accountability," Ellison continued in an excerpt from the interview that aired on "CBS Evening News." "And so there was, every moment of this case, I thought, 'What are we missing… Do we need another witness?'" "I was not sure that we were going to get the just result that we did get until I heard Judge Cahill announce the verdict," Ellison said.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer will face sentencing in about 8 weeks and faces decades in prison, but could serve far less than the maximum sentence for each charge under Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

