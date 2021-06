The Associated Press

A first-round rematch between Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard has come to this: The first team to win at home takes the series. Doncic, the young Dallas sensation, has the Mavericks one victory from their first postseason series win since the 2011 NBA Finals. To get it, Dallas needs a victory in Game 6 on Friday night over Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers, who evened the series with two double-digit victories on the road before the Mavericks' 105-100 win at LA for a 3-2 lead.