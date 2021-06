TheGrio

The Newark defacing of a Floyd statue was found just before 6 a.m. Thursday, and the vandalism in Brooklyn was discovered at 7:20 a.m. Statues of George Floyd in Brooklyn, New York and Newark, New Jersey were both defaced the day before the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering Floyd in April. According to a local report, the Brooklyn statue of Floyd’s face and the pedestal on which it stands were both spray-painted black, and the words “PatriotFront.Us” were stenciled on it, sprayed in white.