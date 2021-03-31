Chauvin testimony resumes today with off-duty Mpls. firefighter

A third day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin murder trial started Wednesday with a firefighter back on the witness stand who detailed how her pleas for George Floyd's life failed to resonate last spring with the Minneapolis police officer who had the handcuffed man pinned to the pavement.

Genevieve Hansen resumed testifying after being reprimanded by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill for being argumentative under cross examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

Nelson raised potential inconsistencies in her testimony compared to earlier statements to investigators, such as whether Chauvin had one hand in his pocket. He reminded her that she had described the 46-year-old Floyd as a small man, despite his being roughly 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing well more than 200 pounds.

The attorney for the fired officer also pressed her on whether she's ever had anyone yell at her or tell her she was doing her job wrong while fighting a fire, an apparent allusion to how she and other bystanders on May 25 reacted to the tactics police used to detain Floyd. She repeatedly said it would not faze her, because she is confident in her training.

The back-and-forth grew testy, prompting Cahill to dismiss the jury for the day. He then told her it is Nelson's job to ask her questions.

"You will not argue with the court, you will not argue with counsel," Cahill said repeatedly, cutting off Hansen.

Her time Wednesday morning was brief. Nelson asked her whether she showed police her firefighter identification as she offered to assist. She said she did not. Prosecutor Matthew Frank followed up on that point and asked Hansen whether she had her work ID on her during a day off. She said she did not.

Hansen's testimony had similarities to others who came before her in the Minneapolis courtroom Tuesday to give their accounts as bystanders at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue to Floyd's arrest before his death that night.

Along with trying to persuade Chauvin and the other officers to stop restraining Floyd on the pavement, Hansen said she begged for permission to use her training as an emergency medical technician and tend to Floyd.

"I identified myself right away because I noticed that he needed medical attention," said the 27-year-old Hansen, a two-year member of the Fire Department who was walking by the scene on her day off. "It didn't take long to notice that he had an altered level of consciousness. My attention moved from Mr. Floyd to, 'How can I gain access to this patient and give him medical attention or provide direction to the officers?' "

Officer Tou Thao repeatedly rebuffed her.

"There is a man being killed," she testified, "and I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities, and this human was not provided that right."

That sense of helplessness also was expressed Tuesday's testimony from Darnella Frazier, the teenager whose viral video of Floyd rendered unconscious under Chauvin's knee ignited sometimes violent protest and riots in the Twin Cities and around the world.

"I've stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," said Frazier, now 18 years old. "It's not what I should have done; it's what [Chauvin] should have done."

Frazier also brought up the issue of how Black men are treated by the criminal justice system for the first time since testimony began Monday morning.

"When I look at George Floyd I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black," said Frazier, her voice faltering. "I have a Black father, I have a Black brother, I have Black friends. I look at that and I look at how it could have been one of them."

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other fired officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Thao, are expected to stand trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The 14 jurors, two of them alternates, are diverse beyond the population they were chosen from and cover many decades in age. Six of the jurors are people of color and eight are white. Nine are women, and five are men.

Staff writers Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482