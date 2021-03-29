  • Oops!
Chauvin trial opens with 9-minute video of former officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, opened Monday with prosecutors showing in court the nine-minute, 29-second video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

“Nine-two-nine,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors during his opening statement. “The three most important numbers in the case.”

The video, taken by a bystander, shows Chauvin restraining Floyd, facedown, with his knees on his neck and back. Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe” 27 times as onlookers plead with Chauvin to stop.

The footage touched off protests across the U.S. last summer. But jurors seated for the trial said during jury selection that they had not seen the video in its entirety.

Derek Chauvin is seen with his knee on George Floyd&#39;s neck in video shown at the officer&#39;s trial Monday. (Screengrab via Yahoo News)
Derek Chauvin is seen with his knee on George Floyd’s neck in a video shown at the officer’s trial Monday. (Screengrab via Yahoo News)

During the first four minutes, Floyd can be heard crying out for his mother and saying, “Tell my kids I love them.”

“My stomach hurts,” he says. “My neck hurts. Everything hurts.”

In the last five minutes, Floyd appears to be unresponsive. But Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even when an ambulance arrived.

“He’s not f***ing moving!” one bystander can be heard saying. “Get off of his neck!”

“Did they just kill him?” another asked.

According to Blackwell, a number of bystanders at the scene “called the police on the police.”

And a 911 dispatcher who was watching the incident through a fixed security camera also called the police, Blackwell said.

Attorney Benjain Crump (left), the Rev. Al Sharpton and George Floyd&#39;s family members kneel outside the courthouse on the opening day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Monday. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, the Rev. Al Sharpton and George Floyd’s family members kneel outside the courthouse on Monday. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

Floyd’s death was declared a homicide a week after his May 25, 2020, death according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, which announced on June 1 that Floyd, 46, died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” The report also listed “other significant conditions,” including heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and “recent methamphetamine use.”

The defense is expected to argue that those “other significant conditions” are what ultimately killed Floyd, and that Chauvin should not be held criminally responsible.

Chauvin is standing trial on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Before opening statements, lawyers and advocates for the Floyd family, including Benjamin Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton, held a press conference outside the courthouse. They concluded it by kneeling for nearly nine minutes.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher, the 1st witness at Derek Chauvin trial, recounts watching George Floyd's killing in real time

    Jena Scurry, the first witness called in Derek Chauvin’s trial, testified Monday that she thought the video had frozen as George Floyd lay motionless on the ground.

  • After showing a video of George Floyd's death, prosecutor says bystanders 'called the police on the police'

    While delivering opening arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell played a video of George Floyd's death and said witnesses "called the police on the police."

  Prosecution shows George Floyd video in court

    Prosecutors at Derek Chauvin's trial played a video showing the former Minneapolis police officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Floyd went motionless. (March 29)

  'America Is Watching': George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally Begins

    Brandon Bell/GettyMoments before opening arguments in the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, the 46-year-old’s family issued a message to prosecutors: “America is watching.”“It’s cold out here, but the heat is on,” his brother Philonise Floyd, flanked by family and attorneys, said ahead of Derek Chauvin’s long-awaited trial in Hennepin County court on Monday in front of dozens of supporters and camera crews, adding,” This is a starting point, not the finishing point.”“The color of your skin should not be a death sentence,” he added. “We will not allow Derek Chauvin to be the Judge, the Prosecutor, and the Executioner.”‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydThe plea for justice comes less than a year after a video of Floyd’s death went viral and launched a nationwide protest wave over police brutality. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Floyd family, noted that opening arguments were just the start of “a four-week journey to justice.”“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all,” Crump said. “This trial will prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.”“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all.”— Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/wvBtwBB9Wl— The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021 Chauvin, one of the four officers charged for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, currently faces third-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal arrest of Floyd over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill on May 25. He has pleaded not guilty. According to body-camera footage, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes—including nearly three minutes in which Floyd was unresponsive. He faces up to 40 years in prison.“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd said in the viral footage, which didn’t show the beginning of the arrest. “I’m about to die.”By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said, he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, however, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck.Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. They’ve been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence, and are expected to face a trial together in August. All three have pleaded not guilty.A 12-person jury made up of nine women and six men will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest captured in a 10-minute video that sent shockwaves through the country. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded, prompting people to take to the streets in historic—and sometimes violent—protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.The jury, which includes two alternates, is made up of nine women and five men whose ages range from 20 to 60. Eight of the jurors identify as white, four as Black, and two as mixed-race. Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “We did this before and people tweeted from all over the world that they were tired after three minutes...” pic.twitter.com/tyyTYFB60V— Sumayya Tobah (@thisissumayya) March 29, 2021 “The facts are simple what killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force,” Crump said, adding “that this murder case is not hard. Just look at the torture video of George Floyd.”In court on Monday, Chauvin’s lawyer, Erin Nelson, was expected to argue that the May 2020 tragedy was not his client’s fault—but instead the deadly combination of Floyd’s alleged previous drug use and other rookie cops who did not respond quick enough during the arrest.“If EMS had arrived just three minutes sooner, Mr. Floyd may have survived. If Kueng and Lane had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle, Mr. Floyd may have survived,” Nelson wrote in a September filing. “If Kueng and Lane had recognized the apparent signs of an opioid overdose and rendered aid, such as administering naloxone, Mr. Floyd may have survived.”But Rodney Floyd, one of the 46-year-old’s brothers, encouraged America “not to believe the lie” offered by the defense, insisting that his sibling “was murdered in the streets.”At the end of the press conference, Floyd’s lawyers and family members led the crowd in an eight-minute and 46 second moment of silence in honor of the amount of time Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. (While the original criminal complaint against Chauvin says he held his knee down for almost nine minutes, that number was later changed to seven minutes and 46 seconds.)When someone in the crowd complained of joint pain, Crump, the attorney, was ready with a rejoinder: “Derek Chauvin didn’t change knees.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  Lawyers for Derek Chauvin seek to counter video footage of George Floyd's death: 'There are two sides to a story'

    The trial against Derek Chauvin got underway Monday in Minneapolis with opening statements from defense attorney Eric Nelson and prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and testimony from three witnesses, including a bystander who said he witnessed Floyd’s final moments.

    India held its nerve in the final over to win the third and final one-day international by seven runs against England and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. Sam Curran, batting at No. 8, hit an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls which threatened to snatch a dramatic victory for England. Needing 14 runs off Thangarasu Natarajan’s last over, England finished on 322-9 in reply to India’s 329 all out in 48.2 overs.