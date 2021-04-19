Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case.

Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”

“We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill.

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government.

Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions.

Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial.

Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend.

During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard.

In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.”

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued.

Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin trial judge says Waters's comments could overturn a verdict on appeal

    After final arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial were delivered, defense attorney Eric Nelson moved for a mistrial based in part because of statements made by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. In Minnesota on Saturday, Waters responded to reporters’ questions about what protesters should do, saying, “We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill said those remarks could lead to a verdict being overturned on appeal. Before ultimately denying the mistrial request, Cahill slammed elected officials for talking about the case, “especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

  • Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd

    Closing arguments are delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion for a mistrial, but says Rep. Maxine Waters' comments 'could lead to this whole case being overturned'

    Judge Peter Cahill said elected officials' commentary on the murder case was "abhorrent" and Waters' comments might lead to a successful appeal.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder. The medical examiner's office said on Monday that 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick died of multiple strokes the day after he was sprayed with a chemical outside the U.S. Capitol while it was under siege. Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Fact check: Missing context in claim about Black Lives Matter co-founder's property purchases

    We rate claims about a Black Lives Matters co-founder's property purchases as missing context.

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on all three of charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying that Chauvin is found to be "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Judge in Chauvin trial calls Waters' comments 'abhorrent'

    The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd on Monday called recent comments by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters “abhorrent," saying they could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. Waters, a California Democrat, had joined protesters on Saturday outside the police department of a Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black motorist earlier this month. Waters, who is Black, told the crowd she wanted to see a murder conviction against Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s death.

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a double-digit lead over Gov. Greg Abbott in latest Texas gubernatorial poll

    The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor has not yet declared his candidacy for Texas governor but has said that running is a "true consideration."

  • George W. Bush Says He Was 'Shocked' by Public Reaction to His Friendship with Michelle Obama

    George W. Bush said that it's a "problem" Americans have a hard time imagining bipartisan bonds like the one he and Michelle Obama share

  • Derek Chauvin trial live updates: Prosecutors encourage jurors to 'believe their eyes'; defense emphasizes 'totality of the circumstances'

    Judge Peter Cahill gave final instructions to jurors after closing arguments, then announced the trial was in recess "until we hear from the jury."

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • A man was split in two on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade. Do you know who he is?

    A man might’ve taken his own life on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade in January, but also might’ve given up his identity in the process.

  • EU warns "spark" could set off escalation at Ukraine borders

    The European Union's foreign policy chief said Monday that in the face of the big military buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation. In a glum assessment of relations with Moscow, Josep Borrell also said that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety. Despite the developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be imposed on Russia.

  • U.S. House of Representatives approves cannabis banking bill

    The bill clarifies that proceeds from legitimate cannabis businesses would not be considered illegal and directs federal regulators to craft rules for how they would supervise such banking activity. Banks have generally been unwilling to do business with companies that sell marijuana or related products, fearing they could run afoul of federal laws. That has left companies in the marijuana industry with few options, including relying on just a handful of small financial institutions or doing business in cash.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.