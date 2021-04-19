Chauvin trial judge says Waters's comments could overturn a verdict on appeal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After final arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial were delivered, defense attorney Eric Nelson moved for a mistrial based in part because of statements made by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. In Minnesota on Saturday, Waters responded to reporters’ questions about what protesters should do, saying, “We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill said those remarks could lead to a verdict being overturned on appeal. Before ultimately denying the mistrial request, Cahill slammed elected officials for talking about the case, “especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

  • Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd

    Closing arguments are delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

  • DeSantis signs Florida's anti-riot bill, cites Chauvin trial

    Florida's top Republicans cited events in cities around the country — but not the Jan. 6 riots in Washington — as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests. After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Republicans pushing the legislation used it as an example to support the effort.

  • Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

    A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence on Monday for former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, rejecting Slager's claims his lawyer did a poor job. Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term for shooting Scott five times in the back.

  • Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Natural Causes after Capitol Riot, Medical Examiner Says

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday. Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick’s brain stem. Diaz added that “all that transpired” during the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.” Two rioters are charged with attacking Sicknick with a chemical irritant. Diaz’s determination that Sicknick died of natural causes will likely hamper prosecutors’ efforts to charge the two rioters with homicide. The medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence,” acting deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldhart told the Post. Geldhart added that Diaz “felt he was able to make this call in good conscience.” Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and was honored at the Capitol following his death. Police said that Sicknick collapsed after he returned to his office in the wake of the riot. Conflicting reports emerged of the circumstances of Sicknick’s death. Then-acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” Law enforcement officials initially told the New York Times that rioters hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, however weeks later police investigators and medical examiners could not agree on a cause of death. The Capitol Police released a statement saying the department “accepts the findings” of the medical examiner that “Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact that Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” US Capitol Police issue a statement in response, saying in part, “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/DLsLSdwoF0 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 19, 2021

  • Medical examiner rules Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes

    U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after clashing with rioters during the Jan. 6 attack, according to a ruling Monday by Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: The ruling will make it more difficult for prosecutors to bring homicide charges against the two men arrested with spraying Sicknick with bear spray during the riot, per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Medical examiner Francisco J. Diaz told the Post that the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick "suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants" and that there were no " internal or external injuries."However, he noted that the events at the Capitol Jan. 6 "played a role in his condition."The USCP said in a statement Monday that it accepted the medical examiner's ruling, adding that "this does not change the fact Officer Brian Sicknick died in the Line of Duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.""The Department continues to mourn the loss of our beloved colleague."The USCP said earlier Sicknick died of injuries he sustained on Jan. 6. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin's image at murder trial?

    The mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was required to wear during most of his trial in George Floyd ’s death hid his reaction to testimony, including any signs of sympathy or remorse that legal experts said could make a difference to jurors. As his attorney delivered closing arguments in his defense, his mask came off. Coronavirus concerns forced Chauvin and other participants to wear masks except when they were addressing the court.

  • 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

    A police sergeant who showed off his baton handling skills in a video set to music from the film "Mortal Kombat," is now under investigation by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs office. Sgt. Eddie Chan can be seen performing martial arts moves with two police batons. This selfie video landed @SanJosePD Sgt. Eddie Chan in the Internal Affairs Dept.

  • Jury begins deliberating whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd

    Prosecutors and the defense delivered their closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, leaving the jury to decide whether Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s use of force or a perfect storm of health problems, drug use and a turbulent encounter with police.

  • Oregon gun storage law would be among the toughest in the US

    A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature, with backers saying it will save lives and opponents contending it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis., who said: “It’s a sensible measure to help avoid immeasurable heartbreak.” Oregon’s bill generated testimony from hundreds of people, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony.

  • Danica Patrick Shares Photos from Vacation with Friends and New Boyfriend: 'Fun with a Capital F'

    Danica Patrick went Instagram official with Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly, last week

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Tire slasher leaves severed finger in Arizona woman's driveway

    An Arizona woman called the police after she found a Halloween-like sight in her driveway. "I literally have been laughing all day because if I don't, I might cry," Francesca Wikoff told Maricopa-based news channel KCTV5. While photos taken at the crime scene were blurred by police officers before being released to the media, we can tell the slasher left a good chunk of a finger in Wikoff's driveway.

  • Colorado judge resigns after using N-word

    After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.

  • Trump and Lindsey Graham are charging $25K to play in their golf tournament to raise funds for Republicans

    Graham has emerged as a top ally to Trump post-presidency and has said Republicans have no future without the former president.

  • Officials in Minnesota discuss public safety ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other local officials update the press about security preparations before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Barber leaves coworker speechless with unexpected act of solidarity: 'You are not alone'

    Neftali Martín cried when he saw what his coworker, Joel Ortega, did for him to show solidarity in Martín's fight against cancer.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • GOP Rep. Steve Stivers resigns to run Ohio commerce chamber

    Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, the former campaign chair for House Republicans, announced on Monday that he's stepping down next month to oversee his home state’s chamber of commerce. Stivers has been serving in the House since 2011 and enjoys strong ties with GOP leadership. Instead, Stivers, 56, is leaving Congress effective May 16.

  • Toni Braxton, 53, Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Red String Bikini Video

    She recently adopted a plant-based diet and works out at Orangetheory.