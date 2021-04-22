Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Margaret Talev
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.

The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases.

  • His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.

What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge.

  • "You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."

Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

  • "We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?"

  • "To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."

How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.

  • The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.

  • It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?

  • In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us."

  • FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.

What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

    The court document outlining the new charges lists 19 new victims — including 11 law enforcement officers — that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of trying to kill during the attack. In 2013, Colorado lawmakers banned the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds in response to mass shootings the year before at a suburban Denver movie theater and at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

  • Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

  • Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

    Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Lawyers for Ahmed asked the judge in a filing Friday to reject Iraq’s extradition request, saying his defense team hasn’t been able to adequately investigate the allegations because of the shutdown of international travel during the pandemic.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Trevor Noah Is Wrong about the Police

    America’s screens and airwaves are once again flooded with coverage of police-involved deaths, and all feverish commentary that always follows such tragedies. We’ve had the wall-to-wall coverage of the Minneapolis trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, just found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd last year, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., by an officer who meant to deploy a Taser, and now a fresh controversy over a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, killing a teenage girl armed with a knife who was attempting to stab someone. Now, law enforcement is at the center of a heated national conversation. And the rhetoric is only getting hotter. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, declared: “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist . . . No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.” This is an unhelpful sentiment, to say the least, but especially shameful to utter at a time when some in law enforcement have been laying to rest their own. “We’re told time and time again that these incidents that Black Americans are experiencing are because of ‘bad apples,’ right?” said Daily Show host Trevor Noah, using a phrase he believes is used to dismiss police misconduct. “My question, though, is where are the good apples?” he asks. Trevor Noah and Rashida Talib have a right to voice their opinions — just as I do. So here’s mine: These celebrities and politicians couldn’t walk a mile in the shoes of these officers or do what these brave men and women do every day. We’re talking about people who put their lives on the line for us on a regular basis without so much as a thank you from the national media. Indeed, media coverage plays a large role here. So a plausible defense of such voices as Trevor Noah’s asking, “Where are the good apples?” is because we don’t hear their stories nearly enough. So, for once, let’s hear some of these stories. Here’s one that took place on a stretch of highway outside Las Cruces, N.M. There, on February 4, Officer Darian Jarrott of the New Mexico State Police was shot at point-blank range by a drug dealer, Omar Cueva, at a traffic stop. Because of a miscommunication, Officer Jarrott was facing this suspect, who was known to have a violent criminal past, by himself. When Cueva pointed a gun pointed in his face, Jarrott did not even draw his own weapon, but seemed to have peacefully convinced Cueva to hand over his rifle — until Cueva changed his mind and fired. He shot Officer Jarrott multiple times and left him for dead. Then there’s the case of Tampa, Fla., Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. Last month, he stopped a drunk driver (barreling down the highway at over 100 miles per hour toward oncoming traffic) from slamming head-on into a young woman’s car by placing his car between them. Madsen, a father of three and beloved husband, didn’t survive the impact. As of today, there has been no mention of him on CNN.com. Very few in the national media seem willing to say Jarrott’s or Madsen’s names on air or to speak to their stories. Their deaths have been covered locally with occasional stories posted on some online outlets, but there have been no panels or legal experts summoned to discuss them at great length on cable news. Our outrage-driven media culture doesn’t have a place for these stories. When they are acknowledged, it’s usually in passing or to highlight a problem with law-enforcement procedures, training, and now funding, but rarely (if ever) the bravery of these men and women. But maybe America is thinking about police funding the wrong way. Maybe our police agencies need to be better funded, especially in their approach to training. We now know that across the country a majority of Americans oppose the radical idea of defunding our police. As an officer in the U.S. Army, I received some of the best training possible and was able to perform at high levels in the line of duty because as a nation, we’ve made considerable investments in our military. The current culture favors “defunding” the police — a backwards idea that would lead to fewer resources for training, lower retention rates of seasoned officers, and more opportunity for violent criminals. A recipe for disaster. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for police officers in American history. The leading cause of death in the line of duty was COVID-19, but being shot and killed on the job came in second. Now is not the time to be calling for “no more policing,” which Representative Tlaib did just days after the funeral ceremony for the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die this year as a result of protecting her and her fellow members of Congress. Instead, we should recognize the heroism of officers like Darian Jarrott and the cost to the family he leaves behind. We should have a media willing to cover the heroics of the men and women in blue. Such coverage would show that police officers honorably fulfilling their responsibilities, the “good apples” Trevor Noah doesn’t think are real, far outnumber the “bad apples” and the mistakes. And we must invest in more and better training for law-enforcement officers in order to stop future tragedies before they happen.

  • House votes to limit president's ability to impose discriminatory travel bans

    The House voted 218-208 on Wednesday in favor of curbing presidential power to institute broad international travel bans on the basis of religion.Why it matters: The legislation was first introduced last year after former President Trump issued a travel ban covering several Muslim-majority countries. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The No Ban Act would inhibit the sitting president’s power to control immigration by requiring that travel bans be temporary and subject to congressional oversight, among other limitations. The House also passed the Access to Counsel Act, which would ensure that certain immigrants are able to access a lawyer when detained by Customs and Border Protection. It passed 217-207.What they're saying: "The Muslim ban will forever be a moral stain on our country’s history," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a statement."As the only member of Congress to come from one of the previously banned countries, I am thankful for the opportunity to help lead this effort and safeguard the United States as a land of hope and opportunity." What to watch: Members of the House are now urging the Senate to pass the No Ban Act, though the measure is not expected to advance.Of note: The White House expressed its support for the bill earlier this week, saying, “The prior administration’s haphazard misuse of this authority highlights the need for reasonable constraints," per AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with information on the House passage of the Access to Counsel Act. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

    Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of color. The funeral for Wright, 20, who was shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11 after a routine traffic stop, will be attended by a number of high-profile civil rights activists as well as family and friends. The service is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. ET) at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, a historically Black church in north Minneapolis.

  • McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

    A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer have told a judge they are concerned about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of their case and asked that it be sent back to the grand jury. “Due to the bias of Kim Gardner’s office, we believe the grand jury process was tainted and should be reviewed and revisited,” Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests that followed George Floyd ’s death in Minneapolis.

  • Tim Scott hopes to reintroduce version of GOP police reform bill with Democratic support

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters Wednesday he plans to reintroduce his police reform bill or a similar proposal in the coming weeks and that he has discussed a potential compromise with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).Why it matters: Eyes have again turned to Washington to take steps to address police reform in the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict Tuesday, after efforts stalled in Congress last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfter Floyd's death last summer, Democrats led by Bass and Republicans led by Scott introduced two different bills to reform policing.There was significant momentum for action, but neither bill gained enough support to become law, and the debate largely devolved into partisan bickering.What they're saying: "There is a way to put more of the onus or the burden on the department or on the employer than on the employee," Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I think that is a logical step forward, and ... it's something that the Democrats are quite receptive to."Enabling victims and victims' families to go after the departments "is a way that we can make progress towards a bill that actually has the kind of impact that I think is helpful," Scott said.Scott added that there are "really only four or five outstanding issues from my perspective": The 1033 program, which provides local and state police with military equipment, ending qualified immunity, and a federal ban on chokehold and "no-knock" warrants. "Those ... are the ones that I've been talking about and focused on with Karen [Bass]. And I think we've made tremendous progress," he said, noting that Booker was also "engaged in the conversation" at their last meeting. What to watch: Scott said the group is "on the verge of wrapping this up in the next week or two."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.

  • What we know: Ex-officer Kim Potter released on $100,000 bond, faces second-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright's death

    Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department before she resigned Tuesday.

  • A Virginia police officer was fired after donating to Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund

    Officer William Kelly of the Norfolk Police Department was among four public employees who donated to Rittenhouse, The Guardian reported last week.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't forget that Derek Chauvin had 18 complaints before he killed George Floyd

    It's great that Derek Chauvin was convicted, but let's not forget that he was the subject of 18 complaints before he killed George Floyd.

  • Tucker Carlson’s College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk’s Murderer

    He also referenced the Jesse Helms Foundation, named for the staunchly anti-gay conservative senator Fox News host Tucker Carlson identified himself as being part of the “Dan White Society” in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook entry. Dan White was the name of the man who killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official, in 1978. A representative for Trinity College confirmed the veracity of the yearbook entry to TheWrap after a screenshot of it went viral on Twitter. The spokesperson pointed to a digitized version of the yearbook, which features the entry on page 186, and added that the so-called “society” didn’t seem to exist at the school and was only mentioned in Carlson’s entry. A review of the yearbook by TheWrap found no other mentions of a “Dan White Society.” “While I cannot speak to the yearbook process in 1991, current practice is that only a student’s name, home state and/or country, and the student’s major are listed with their photos,” the Trinity College representative said when asked whether Carlson submitted the identifier himself. Also Read: Tucker Carlson: Jurors Only Convicted Chauvin Because They Were Scared (Video) A Fox News representative did not immediately return a request for comment. Among the other affiliations listed in Carlson’s entry are “Christian Fellowship” and the Jesse Helms Foundation, which bills itself as “a non-profit, non-political foundation which provides quality educational lectures, training schools and events focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career.” Helms was a leader in the conservative movement and, according to a 2008 obituary, was staunchly opposed to homosexuality. For much of his career, Helms opposed federal spending on AIDS on the grounds that he believed the disease was the result of homosexual behavior. Helms’ legacy also included opposition to the civil rights movement and abortion rights, and a 16-day filibuster against establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. On Tuesday night, Carlson accused The Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, of conducting “opposition research” and said the Post’s media columnist, Erik Wemple, was pulling out his old college yearbook to see if Carlson had “done anything naughty at the age of 19.” Also Read: Lachlan Murdoch Stands by Tucker Carlson After Anti-Defamation League Calls for His Firing “Jeff Bezos had one of his minions, a mentally unbalanced middle-aged man called Erik Wemple, pull our dusty college yearbook and call around and see if we’d done anything naughty at the age of 19,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “That sounds like fun. Let us know if you hear any good stories. But before Bezos drops any more of his billions on opposition research, he should know that it will not affect any election outcome. This is a news show, not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to.” A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment. It’s not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was or whether Carlson will address this latest controversy during his 8 p.m. ET show Wednesday night. What is clear, however, is that Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “Governor Klan Robes Blackface,” referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface. Read original story Tucker Carlson’s College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk’s Murderer At TheWrap

  • Minnesota City Spent Over $9,000 to Protect the Home of the Former Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright

    Kim Potter lives approximately 15 minutes away from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • Fox News’ Derek Chauvin Verdict Coverage Reveals the Network Isn’t Just Divisive — It’s Divided

    Before the verdict in the killing of George Floyd came in, Jake Tapper of CNN suggested that a guilty finding would potentially unite the nation. After cop Derek Chauvin was indeed found guilty on all three charges he faced, Fox News suggested that there had been no division in the first place. “This didn’t divide […]

  • Brooklyn Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Slapping Woman Speaking Mandarin in Manhattan

    A Brooklyn woman accused of harassing and slapping an Asian woman two weeks ago in Manhattan's Lower East Side near Chinatown has been arrested on Tuesday. The incident: Cheyanne Taylor, 29, approached the 25-year-old victim at around 7:30 p.m. on April 7 as she was sitting outside an ice cream shop with a friend on Grand Street near Forsyth Street, New York Daily News reported. Surveillance footage caught Taylor slapping the victim across the face then fleeing the scene.

  • Man charged with killing 3 in Wisconsin tavern shooting

    Prosecutors charged Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. Vinson got into a fight at the tavern during which his face was injured, according to the complaint. Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time

    The judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd ’s death said the jury would remain anonymous until he deemed it safe to release their names, in an effort to not just protect the 12 jurors from outside influence but also to preserve Chauvin’s right to a fair trial. Names of jurors and other data such as questionnaires normally become public soon after trials in Minnesota.