Chauvin trial puts Court TV's revival in the public eye

  • In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions witness Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Friday, April 9, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 2

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions witness Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BAUDER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Tufts believes the media world is not complete without Court TV. If he's ever going to prove his point, now is the time.

The television executive is behind the network's 2019 revival and, since he began working last fall to convince Minnesota authorities to televise Derek Chauvin's trial, has seen the case as an opportunity to let more people know that Court TV is back.

Early returns are encouraging: The network says the number of live streams of Court TV programming during the first week of the former Minneapolis police officer's trial for the murder of George Floyd was 20 times what it was pre-trial.

“When you say Court TV, everyone knows who you are,” said Tufts, the network's senior vice president. “But when you launch a new network, people have to find you.”

Originally started by journalist Steven Brill in 1991, Court TV became known for coverage of sensational trials involving O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers. But then-corporate owner Time Warner changed it to Tru TV in 2008, believing a broader-based entertainment network would have more appeal.

Tufts, who has been involved in legal programming since producing CNN's “Burden of Proof” in the 1990s, believed owners gave up too soon. He never lost faith in Court TV as a concept and tried to convince media companies to bring it back. Katz Broadcasting, a subsidiary of the E.W. Scripps Co., agreed to try.

Similarly, some of the people who worked on Court TV yearned for their own chance to return, said Michael Ayala. He was a reporter for Court TV in the 1990s, left to work at CBS stations in Chicago and Washington, and is now back as a Court TV anchor. Vinnie Politan, an anchor, is another returnee, along with a handful of behind-the-scenes employees.

“It feels fantastic,” Ayala said. “I cannot express to you enough how happy I am.”

Virtually all lawyers in the early days, the network now has more people with television experience, he said. But the focus on covering issues from a legal perspective hasn't changed.

In prime time this week, for example, Ayala discussed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the use of force by police officers and how Chauvin's attorney quoted from it during a cross-examination. Viewer opinion was solicited on the question of whether Chauvin was justified in believing that the crowd at the scene of Floyd's death posed a threat.

Anyone who watched Court TV's programming during the Simpson trial will find coverage of the Chauvin case to be similar, Ayala told The Associated Press.

Not only was Minnesota convinced by Court TV and other media organizations to televise the Chauvin trial, but Court TV cameras provide the video feed for colleagues.

“I'm proud of our team,” Tufts said. “We've delivered on our mission to provide expert analysis based on facts and the law. So much (other) coverage is devoted to one political position or another.”

He said he went into the Chauvin trial with hopes that Court TV would get an audience boost of 20% to 50%. Nielsen says the first week provided Court TV with its biggest television audience since the reboot, and suggests that Tufts' goal may have been too modest.

“It has given viewers a broader awareness that we're there,” he said.

While the pandemic has cut down on the number of trials available for television, it has provided one gift, even if temporary. The U.S. Supreme Court has held arguments on many of its cases by teleconference, and Court TV has been airing that audio.

Tufts acquired the entire Court TV library of programming from 1991 until its end, including all the old trial tapes. It took seven semi-trailers to transport tapes from storage in New Jersey to the new Atlanta headquarters, and the material is being digitally converted. It was already mined for a 25-part series on the 25th anniversary of the Simpson trial.

Court TV faces competition it did not have before, including Dan Abrams' Law & Crime Network, which has operated since 2017. YouTube is also a popular destination for people interested in old trial footage, said Larry Gerbrandt, principal in Media Valuation Partners, which consults on media properties.

“It's a little bit of a gift to be the channel of record (on the Chauvin trial) and essentially cover it gavel to gavel,” he said.

Gerbrandt said success largely depends on its ability to be seen in as many places as possible. Court TV says it is already available in 93% of the nation's homes with television, and also streams its programming for free.

The plan is to build Court TV into an expansive media empire, Tufts said.

“Everything we've seen over the past few years is that people know the Court TV brand,” he said. “They trust the Court TV brand and think that it could and should have a place on television.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand in his murder trial in George Floyd's death? Your questions, answered

    Will the officer accused of killing George Floyd take the stand in the murder trial? We answer your questions about Derek Chauvin.

  • Chauvin defense returns to Floyd drug use at trial

    DEFENSE ATTORNEY ERIC NELSON: "You can't say it was or wasn't fentanyl?"FORENSIC SCIENTIST BREAHNA GILES: "Yes."NELSON: "I have nothing further."The defense on Day 8 of the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin turned its focus back to questions about George Floyd’s drug use on the day of his deadly arrest, and a dispute emerged over what he said while he was pinned to the ground.NELSON: "Did you ever hear Mr. Floyd say 'I ate too many drugs'?"SPECIAL AGENT JAMES REYERSON: "No."Defense attorney Eric Nelson, who has suggested that it was drugs and not Chauvin's knee that caused Floyd's death, showed a shortened video clip to Senior Special Agent James Reyerson, the lead investigator in the case. NELSON: "I'm going to ask you, sir, to listen to Mr. Floyd's voice."[PLAYS CLIP]NELSON: "Did you hear that?"REYERSON: "Yes, I did."NELSON: "Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said 'I ate too many drugs'?"REYERSON: "Yes, it did."But later after prosecutors showed Reyerson the full clip, the expert witness heard something different.PROSECUTOR MATTHEW FRANK: "Having heard it in context, are you able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?"REYERSON: "Yes, I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, 'I ain't do no drugs.'"Earlier, the defense tried the same question with LAPD Sergeant Jody Stiger.NELSON: "Does it sound like he says, 'I ate too many drugs.' Listen again."[PLAYS CLIP]STIGER: "I can't make that out. No."Stiger, an expert in the use of force by police, faulted Chauvin's actions during the deadly arrest of George Floyd, saying no force should have been used after he was handcuffed and prone. STIGER: "My opinion was that no force was reasonable in that position."Chauvin's defense hinges on an argument that drug use was a factor in Floyd's death. The prosecution's witnesses said he disregarded his training when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

    President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House. The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the chief executive's residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”

  • Hollywood stars like Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman are flocking to Byron Bay. Here's what it's like to visit.

    This is what it's like to visit Byron Bay, a small Australian coastal town where you'll currently find Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Chris Hemsworth.

  • George Floyd news – live: Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues

    Follow live updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Take Kids on ‘Spring Break’ Trip

    One of the downright sweetest things that has come out of Heather Rae Young and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s relationship has been watching her transform into a totally wholesome “bonus mom” — as she calls it — to El Moussa’s two kids, Taylor and Brayden James. El Moussa shares his children with his ex […]

  • What About the Cops Who Watched George Floyd Die?

    Whether or not Derek Chauvin is convicted, George Floyd’s death revealed another deep policing problem: the failure of fellow officers to intervene.

  • Who does this and keeps his job? Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop, leave or be ousted

    Finally, the Kansas Senate president says his good friend and business partner must go.

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • DMX's manager says the rapper is still alive and on life support, asks people to 'stop with the rumors'

    DMX was hospitalized last week and is reportedly in critical condition following a heart attack.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalMatt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

  • Walmart is adding new Domino's and Taco Bell restaurants in its stores to replace closing McDonald's

    McDonald's will close all but 150 locations inside Walmart stores by the summer after foot traffic fell drastically during the pandemic.

  • Watch Teslas slowly move through Elon Musk's new Boring Company tunnel under Las Vegas

    The 1.7-mile-long Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is set to start accepting passengers by June.

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups give young adults discreet access to sexual health products.

  • Jewish Groups Blast Carlson for Openly Endorsing White Supremacist Theory: ‘Tucker Must Go’

    Fox NewsThe Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups on Friday morning blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson after the TV talker offered up a passionate defense of the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory the night prior.The theory is a “white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-white,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday morning, noting that the concept has also served as motivation for several high-profile mass murders.“It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh,” the ADL leader wrote, adding a call for the TV star’s ouster: “Tucker must go.”.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021 During a Thursday evening guest appearance on Fox News Primetime, ostensibly to promote his new daytime show on streaming service Fox Nation, Carlson inevitably began to talk about one of his favorite topics: immigration.Speaking with guest-host Mark Steyn, who has previously touted the white supremacist novel The Camp of the Saints, Carlson rallied to the defense of those who believe the white race is under threat of being replaced and eradicated by immigrants and minorities.“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” the Fox News star declared. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’ happening actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.”Adding that you “dilute the political power of the people” in one country if “you change the population,” Carlson went on to say he would become “disenfranchised as a current voter” every time “they import a new voter.” After complaining that “everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it,” the Fox host proceeded to once again defend “white replacement theory.”“No, no, this is a voting-right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate,” he exclaimed. “Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do it. Why are we putting up with this?”“It is horrifying that Fox News continues to empower Tucker Carlson and other white nationalist ideologues to broadcast this kind of hateful poison into the homes of tens of millions Americans,” said Logan Bayroff, VP of communications for J Street, in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory isn't just rhetoric—its racist, antisemitic propaganda that has helped incite deadly violence against American Jews, Muslims, immigrants and other vulnerable minorites. Every time that this white supremacist hatred is amplified like this, the threat of future attacks on our communities grows.”“The ‘great replacement’ theory is a xenophobic and antisemitic conspiracy. Racist extremists like Tucker will only amplify it more as climate change increasingly drives dislocation and migration,” Jewish progressive group If Not Now added in a tweeted statement. “The fight for Jewish safety is the fight for migrant and climate justice.”A Fox News spokesperson insisted to The Daily Beast that Carlson was somehow actually dismissing the theory, pointing to the host’s comments where he called it a “voting-rights question.”As Greenblatt noted, this exact theory—that a shadowy elite are deliberately eradicating the white vote—was the inspiration behind some of the most gruesome and deadly mass shootings of the past few years. The racist killers behind the El Paso and Christchurch massacres, for instance, both left behind manifestos in which they wrote at length about the theory. The shooter responsible for murdering 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh openly believed that George Soros and Jewish humanitarian aid groups were bringing Central American migrants (“invaders,” as he referred to them) to the United States in order to “kill our people,” the white race.The ADL’s call for Carlson’s ouster is nothing new for the Fox News host, who has long drawn condemnation and courted controversy for racist and xenophobic commentary. His program lost the bulk of its prominent advertisers after he declared in late 2018 that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier.”Carlson also sparked widespread backlash and additional ad boycotts for claiming white supremacy is a “hoax” just three days after the El Paso shooter killed 22 people over fears of a “Hispanic invasion”; and for warning Fox News viewers that the Black Lives Matter “mob” will “come for you.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.