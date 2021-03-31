Chauvin trial: store clerk describes drug suspicion before George Floyd's arrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris McGreal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

The cashier who served George Floyd immediately before his arrest last May has described him as appearing to be “high” on drugs in testimony on the third day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Christopher Martin, 19, said he noticed Floyd because “he was a big man” and that they had a long conversation about sport. He said that the 46 year-old Black man’s speech was laboured.

“It would appear that he was high,” he said.

Martin worked at Cup Foods in south Minneapolis, where Floyd is alleged to have tried to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, which led to his detention by Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer at the time.

Related: Teen who filmed killing tells court George Floyd was 'begging for his life'

Chauvin, 45, who is white, has denied charges of second – and third – degree murder, and manslaughter, after he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020, the Memorial Day holiday.

He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Floyd’s official autopsy showed that he had opioids and methamphetamine in his system when he died.

Chauvin’s defence contends that the officer’s use of force was reasonable because Floyd was under the influence of drugs at the time of his detention. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, has also told the trial that the drugs contributed to Floyd’s death.

The prosecution acknowledges the use of drugs but has said that it neither justified Chauvin continuing to press his knee into Floyd’s neck as the prone man repeatedly said he cannot breathe nor was a cause of his death.

The trial was shown video of Floyd in the shop. He can be seen wandering around for several minutes, appearing to stagger at times, before making his way to the tobacco counter where Martin was serving. Floyd buys cigarettes and pays with a $20 bill.

Witness Christopher Martin answers questions at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Witness Christopher Martin answers questions at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photograph: AP

Martin said that he was immediately suspicious of the note because it had an unusual pigment but accepted it anyway and sold the cigarettes.

“The policy was that if you took a counterfeit bill you had to pay for it out of your paycheck,” he said. “I took it anyways and thought I would just put it on my tab, until I second guessed myself.”

Martin showed the note to a manager who said to go after Floyd and bring him back in to the store.

Earlier, the defence continued its cross examination of Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter who was prevented by the police from offering medical assistance to Floyd as he was dying, after coming across the scene while she was off duty and seeing Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s hearing, the judge warned Hansen not to argue with Chauvin’s lawyer, Nelson, following testy exchanges as he attempted to characterise the firefighter as part of an angry mob who threatened the police and distracted them from helping Floyd.

On Wednesday, Hansen acknowledged that she did not show identification proving the she was a firefighter with medical training as she pleaded with Chauvin and other police officers to let her treat Floyd because she thought his life was in danger.

Earlier, Nelson put it to Hansen that she “got louder and more frustrated and upset” as Chauvin continued to press his knee into Floyd’s neck.

The firefighter responded that she did not become angry until Floyd was already dead “and there was no point in trying to reason with them any more because they had just killed somebody”.

When the defence pressed Hansen to agree that other people in the crowd were “upset or angry”, Hansen shot back: “I don’t know if you’ve seen anybody be killed, but it’s quite upsetting”.

Tuesday’s testimony was harrowing, as witnesses cried and said they felt guilty for not having been able to save Floyd, as a fourth officer kept bystanders at bay – the officers being routinely armed and carrying mace spray.

The prosecution is building a picture of a group of police officers, led by Chauvin, who were indifferent to Floyd’s suffering and the danger he was in over an agonizing period of time and that his restraint was not a result of split-second decision-making.

A succession of prosecution witnesses has told the court that the alarm and anger of bystanders was not a threat to the police but a demand for action to help Floyd as he begged for his life and called out for his dead mother with waning pleas.

The jury were shown several videos recorded by people at the scene in which members of the public can be heard loudly remonstrating with Chauvin to get off Floyd’s neck. But the video did not show any threats made to the safety of officers.

Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The trial continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Utah tour bus that crashed and killed 4 had previous problem

    A tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting, according to a new documents released Wednesday by U.S. authorities investigating the incident. There had been no rain or snow in the last 24 hours in the area, however, the report said.

  • Hospital employee swipes over $218,000 from cafeteria, Illinois police say

    The employee is accused of using the money for his personal “piggy bank,” officials say.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses say onlookers’ anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving

    Onlookers grew increasingly angry as they begged Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd’s neck, but Chauvin would not let up, and another officer forced back members of the crowd who tried to intervene, witnesses testified Tuesday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Brazil: calls grow for removal of 'coup-mongering' Bolsonaro as crisis builds

    Opposition leaders demand impeachment for what they say is president’s illegal attempt to co-opt the country’s armed forces Jair Bolsonaro at a press conference on Wednesday. The split between the president and the military men who helped bring him to power has yet to be fully explained. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters Prominent leaders of Brazil’s opposition have called for president Jair Bolsonaro to be immediately removed from office to prevent his “coup-mongering, authoritarian delusions” becoming a reality. “We cannot be bystanders to this barbarism,” congressman Marcelo Freixo said on Wednesday as parliamentarians demanded Bolsonaro’s impeachment for what they called his illegal attempt to co-opt the armed forces. Bolsonaro’s decision to sack Brazil’s defence minister Gen Fernando Azevedo e Silva – and the subsequent departures of the heads of all three branches of the military – has sent political shockwaves through the world’s fourth-largest democracy. “There is an attempt here by the president to arrange a coup – it is under way already – and that is why we are reacting,” claimed Alessandro Molon, the leader of the opposition in the lower house, as the impeachment request was presented to congress. Gen Azevedo e Silva was relieved of his duties on Monday, with members of the military establishment pushing the idea that he was sacked for resisting Bolsonaro’s plans for a “coup-mongering adventure”. Hours later, on Tuesday morning, the heads of the army, air force and navy were reportedly dismissed during an ill-tempered meeting after Bolsonaro had discovered they were poised to resign in protest. The sudden and dramatic fissure between Brazil’s far-right president and the military men who helped bring him to power in 2018 has yet to be fully explained. Some observers suspect senior members of the armed forces had decided to ditch Bolsonaro’s crisis-stricken administration – partly out of frustration at his calamitous handling of an uncontrolled coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 320,000 Brazilians. Others believe military chiefs may genuinely have been trying to protect Brazilian democracy after Bolsonaro, a former army captain known for his admiration of dictators, attempted some kind of authoritarian move such as a self-coup, by which a democratically elected leader takes on dictatorial powers. João Roberto Martins Filho, a leading military expert, said at least eight different explanations for the rupture were circulating, and it was unclear which was true. “We don’t even know yet what Bolsonaro proposed. He’s crazy enough to propose these kinds of things but we just don’t know and it will be hard to find out,” Martins Filho said, adding that he was unconvinced by the ousted military commanders’s efforts to position themselves as defenders of democracy. “They elected Bolsonaro, they supported Bolsonaro, they filled Bolsonaro’s entire government – and now they want to come out of this as democrats,” he said. “If they were really in favour of the constitution they would go back to their barracks and take care of national security, as they do in European countries.” How did it began? Brazil’s leftist president, João Goulart, was toppled in a coup in April 1964. General Humberto Castelo Branco became leader, political parties were banned, and the country was plunged into 21 years of military rule. The repression intensified under Castelo Branco’s hardline successor, Artur da Costa e Silva, who took power in 1967. He was responsible for a notorious decree called AI-5 that gave him wide ranging dictatorial powers and kicked off the so-called “anos de chumbo” (years of lead), a bleak period of tyranny and violence which would last until 1974. What happened during the dictatorship? Supporters of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime - including Jair Bolsonaro - credit it with bringing security and stability to the South American country and masterminding a decade-long economic “miracle”. It also pushed ahead with several pharaonic infrastructure projects including the still unfinished Trans-Amazonian highway and the eight-mile bridge across Rio’s Guanabara bay. But the regime, while less notoriously violent than those in Argentina and Chile, was also responsible for murdering or killing hundreds of its opponents and imprisoning thousands more. Among those jailed and tortured were Brazil’s first female president, Dilma Rousseff, then a leftwing rebel. It was also a period of severe censorship. Some of Brazil’s best-loved musicians - including Gilberto Gil, Chico Buarque and Caetano Veloso - went into exile in Europe, writing songs about their enforced departures. How did it end? Political exiles began returning to Brazil in 1979 after an amnesty law was passed that began to pave the way for the return of democracy. But the pro-democracy “Diretas Já” (Direct elections now!) movement only hit its stride in 1984 with a series of vast and historic street rallies in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Civilian rule returned the following year and a new constitution was introduced in 1988. The following year Brazil held its first direct presidential election in nearly three decades. Whatever happened, few doubt the week’s drama represents a pivotal and potentially dangerous moment in the modern history of a country that only emerged from two decades of dictatorship in 1985. “This is a major moment for Brazilian democracy,” said Brian Winter, a Brazil specialist and the editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly. Winter said he suspected Bolsonaro had been trying to fill the military top brass with more amenable figures who might help shield him from impeachment or come to his rescue if he failed in his bid to win re-election next year. Bolsonaro’s fears over his ability to secure a second term appear to have intensified in recent months, with polls showing his handling of Covid has dented support and the unexpected re-emergence of his political nemesis Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, a charismatic former union leader who led Brazil from 2003 until 2011, was prevented from challenging Bolsonaro in the 2018 election because of a corruption conviction that was recently quashed. But the 75-year-old now looks likely to run against Bolsonaro in the 2022 and has spent recent weeks excoriating his rival’s “moronic” handling of coronavirus. “Bolsonaro is worried about impeachment and he’s also worried about Lula,” Winter said. “I don’t think you will ever see Jair Bolsonaro hand the presidential sash to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva” Arlindo Chinaglia, an opposition politician who is also backing the impeachment request – one of more than 60 submitted against Bolsonaro – admitted the president’s removal would only be possible if society mobilized against his “authoritarian misdemeanors”. In the wake of this week’s political crisis he urged citizens who cherished democracy – including those who voted Bolsonaro into power – to wake up to the threat. “We have a president who is trying to pressure the armed forces into serving his coup-mongering, authoritarian delusions,” Chinaglia said, remembering the military coup that plunged Brazil into dictatorship exactly 57 years ago, on 1 April 1964. “Showing excessive tolerance to those who attack democracy day after day has never been the correct way to behave,” he added.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: First footage shown of George Floyd inside shop

    CCTV provides the first glimpse of Mr Floyd's actions inside a grocery store, shortly before he died.

  • Cup Foods Store Clerk Who Disputed Floyd’s $20 Bill Describes ‘Disbelief and Guilt’

    Hennepin County CourtWhen George Floyd handed Christopher Martin a $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes, the 19-year-old Cup Foods employee was immediately suspicious.“When I saw the bill I noticed it had a blue pigment to it...I found that odd so I assumed it was fake,” Martin told a Hennepin County courtroom on Tuesday, noting that he “took it anyways” and allowed the 46-year-old to leave the store.But a few minutes later, Martin said, he eventually told his manager—because he didn’t want the money to come out of his paycheck.“The policy was that if you took a counterfeit bill, you had to pay for it out of your money,” the teenager said, admitting he almost paid it but later “second-guessed” himself.EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let MeThat decision seemingly led to a tragic sequence of events on May 25 that eventually ended with Floyd’s death after four Minneapolis police officers tried to arrest him over the $20 bill. Prosecutors allege that, during the arrest, Derek Chauvin used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin told the court, adding that he felt “disbelief and guilt” as he watched the subsequent arrest. Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit, stared ahead while the teenager spoke.Martin is one of eight witnesses who have so far testified against Chauvin, who has been charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces 40 years in prison if convicted.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, however, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Martin, dressed in a black hoodie, looked visibly nervous as he described his interactions with Floyd on May 25, stating that he first noticed his “size” when he first entered the Cup Foods.“He was big,” he said, adding that he asked Floyd if he played baseball. Floyd “took a little long” to respond that he played football, and Martin said it appeared “that he was high.”The teenager said Floyd bought cigarettes after their brief conversation. Prosecutors played never-before-seen surveillance video of Floyd in the store, showing him standing near the register for a while and appearing to rummage in his pockets. Martin said he was probably waiting in the store while getting his phone fixed. George Floyd, in a black singlet, captured inside the Cup Food store. Hennepin County Court via MSNBC After Floyd paid for the cigarettes—dancing near the register at one point—he walked out to an SUV. During cross-examination, Martin testified that Floyd’s friend had also tried to use a fake bill earlier that day—and that he refused to take it. He added that he didn’t initially call Floyd out on the bill because he “felt like George didn’t really know it was a fake bill so I felt like I’d be doing him a favor.”Martin told jurors that after he flagged the suspicious bill to his manager, he went out to the car twice to try to bring him inside to discuss the issue.The first time, he said, he told Floyd, who was in the driver’s seat, that “the bill was fake and that my boss wanted to talk” to him. Two others were in the car, Martin added.Floyd “seemed like he didn’t want this to happen. He was like, ‘why is this happening,’” Martin said, adding that Floyd didn’t comply with his request to return to the store.Martin said his manager told him to try again, even after he offered to pay for the $20 out of his own pocket. During his second attempt, a person in the passenger seat “did most of the talking” before ripping up another counterfeit bill and tossing it out the window. Floyd again refused to go into the store.Eventually, a manager told one of Martin’s co-workers to call the police, he testified. Police arrived at the store and spoke to a manager. Martin said he later noticed a “commotion” outside the store.“I saw people yelling and screaming, I saw Derek [Chauvin] with his knee on George’s neck on the ground,” he added.‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorSeveral bystanders testified on Monday and Tuesday, stating they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT, who was ignored when she repeatedly offered her assistance, and an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers said they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Martin said that Floyd was “motionless” and Chauvin seemed “in a resting state” during the arrest. He said he called his mom to tell her “not come downstairs” from their apartment above Cup Foods before he started recording. He added that Thao pushed his co-worker back onto the sidewalk.Later that night, he said he deleted his video because he “didn’t wanna have to show it to anyone.”Several witnesses testified that when paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors state that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Martin said that while he finished his shift at Cup Foods on May 25, he did not come back to work.“I didn't feel safe,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bridgett Floyd on Chauvin trial: This was intentional and we will get justice

    Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, joins The ReidOut to discuss the beginning of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's trial. Chauvin faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd.

  • Taylor Momsen says the death of Chris Cornell, her band's producer left her in a 'dark hole'

    Momsen spoke with Lily Cornell Silver, the daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell.

  • Defense expert talks Chauvin trial, says crowd reaction is evidence for prosecutors

    ABC’s Linsey Davis speaks with defense attorney and former police officer Daniel Herbert about Derek Chauvin’s defense and what “reasonable” police force could look like.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Japan routs Mongolia 14-0 in Asian qualifying for World Cup

    Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying by routing Mongolia 14-0 on Tuesday, its fifth win of the second stage coming 16 months after the fourth. A victory over Myanmar on June 3 will secure first place in the group and a spot in the third round of Asian qualifying. Takumi Minamino, Yuya Osako, Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita all scored in the first half, along with an own-goal from Mongolia defender Khash-Erdene Tuyaa.

  • Amanda Gorman used poetry to overcome her speech impediment

    Amanda Gorman used to erase "r" words from her poems because they were hard to say, but finally embracing these words helped her become a star poet.

  • Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed

    Attackers on Tuesday gunned down three women working to administer polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new campaign against the crippling children's disease. The women were killed in two separate attacks in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Fared Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police, said two were shot and killed in police District 7 and the third in District 4.

  • NC State’s Elissa Cunane wins 2021 Tudor Award for media cooperation

    Even on Zoom calls, her affability shined through during this difficult season.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Politics latest news:  Sadiq Khan 'refusing to take responsibility' over policing of Sarah Everard vigil

    Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty Ursula von der Leyen refused to add name to world leaders' pandemic plea Scotland Yard cleared over Sarah Everard vigil policing Comment: No government can address the threat of pandemics alone Coronavirus latest news: Half of people have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS figures show Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sadiq Khan has been accused of refusing to "take responsibility" over the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil after a report into the event found the Met Police had not acted inappropriately. A review by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), led by Sir Thomas Winsor, into the handling by the police of a vigil at Clapham Common in memory of Ms Everard found officers "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner". The review, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also found the force was "justified" in taking the view the risks of Covid-19 transmission were "too great to ignore". Matt Parr, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who led the inspection team, said condemnation of the Met's actions was "unwarranted", but accepted "there are some things the Met could have done better". However Shaun Bailey, the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said the Mayor of London had "serious questions" to answer over his response to the policing of the vigil. Mr Bailey said Mr Khan "immediately" threw "the police under a bus without knowing the full story behind the events" and also asked why he refused "to take responsibility for the event and policing at Clapham Common, despite being in charge of policing in London?" Mr Khan has "accepted" the results of the report, but conceded it was "clear that trust and confidence of women and girls in the police and criminal justice system is far from adequate". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

    Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30% in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had been hailed by finance minister Rishi Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies. But the debut had already been overshadowed as some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.