Chauvin trial updates: Jury sees several different videos from police body-worn cameras

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 1—Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

4:45 p.m. Body-worn camera footage played back-to-back

Jurors were shown three body-worn camera videos back-to-back Wednesday afternoon.

Jurors first watched the footage from former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane. Lane was the first officer to speak with George Floyd and as he approached either he or former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is heard on the video saying "they are moving around a lot."

Lane taps on the window with the end of flashlight, appearing to startle Floyd.

"Oh," Floyd says and opens the door slightly. "I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

"Get your f---- hands up right now," Lane is heard saying and pulling out his service weapon and pointing it at Floyd.

Floyd appears to begin crying and apologizing to the office repeatedly saying "please don't shoot me."

While Lane is on the driver side, Kueng speaks with a male passenger before rushing over to the driver side to assist Lane.

The two officers eventually get Floyd out of the vehicle and he is briefly sat on the sidewalk before the pair lead him over to the squad car waiting in front of Cup Foods.

A portion of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao's video was shown. In it, he appears to be in charge of the growing number of bystanders. Juries saw the opposite angle from bystander videos multiple times over the previous days of testimonies.

Police bodycam video composite:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's was the last body-worn camera footage to play that afternoon. His camera was knocked off while assisting Lane in pulling Floyd out of the squad from the passenger side backside. Unlike the other camera views, Chauvin's body-worn camera was activated much earlier than any of the other officers. Jurors were only shown a small portion of the video and in it, Chauvin was in the squad on the way to the scene the entire time.

In the clip, Chauvin is heard instructing Lane to pull Floyd into the back of the vehicle.

"Pull him in. Pull him in," Chauvin said.

Chauvin is also seen briefly putting both hands around Floyd's neck, who is facing away from the officer.

Chauvin's body-worn camera is knocked off his body shortly after Floyd is pulled all the way out of the vehicle.

Through the testimony of Lt. Jeff Rugel, the manger of the Minneapolis Police Department's Police Business Technology Unit, Special Assistant Attorney General Steve Schleicher introduced the body-worn camera videos of the officers as well as still photos and surveillance video from a city owned pole camera facing Cup Foods.

.

The jury was dismissed for the day around 4:30 p.m. The trial is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021.

1:50 p.m. Court takes break as witness becomes overcome with emotion

Court was paused Wednesday afternoon as 61-year-old witness Charles McMillian became overwhelmed with emotion. He was watching video of George Floyd repeatedly yelling "mama" as Minneapolis police officers restrained Floyd.

McMillian testified that he stopped his vehicle that day after he saw police interacting with a man.

"I'm in the neighborhood, I'm a nosy person," he said as an explanation why he stopped.

McMillian is heard in multiple bystander videos telling Floyd to comply with officers and that he can't win. He noted that he has had previous interactions with officers myself and "I understand once you get in the cuffs, you can't win, you're done. That is just the way I've looked at it."

McMillian also said he recognized Chauvin from around the community as well as an interaction five days before the May 25, 2020, incident where he told the officer that at the end of the day, they both go home to their respective families.

As the court paused the video for McMillian to collect himself, he said he felt helpless.

"I don't have a mama either, and just hearing him," McMillian said as an explanation for his emotions. He noted that his mother died on June 25.

The trial took a 10 minute recess to allow for McMillian to collect himself.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson did not ask questions of McMililan.

12:15 p.m. Jury sees video of police approaching Floyd's vehicle

Through the testimony of 45-year-old Christopher Belfrey, jurors watched two videos of the first interaction Minneapolis police had with George Floyd that day.

In one video, Belfrey had been parked behind the Mercedes SUV Floyd was driving. In it an officer is seen with his gun drawn and pointed at Floyd, who at that point is still sitting in the driver's seat.

Belfrey said he noticed the officers approach the vehicle and one officer had drawn his handgun and opened the door pointed the door "at whoever was in the driver seat." In the video, the officer can be seen putting his service weapon back on his belt and reaching into the vehicle and attempting to pull Floyd out of the seat. A second officer comes around to assist.

"It kind of startled me when I seen the officer raise his gun. I started recording," Belfrey said, adding that the stopped recording to move his vehicle to the other side of the street when he heard more sirens.

By the time the second video starts, Floyd is handcuffed and sitting on the pavement against a building.

The video ends shortly after a Minneapolis Parks officer pulls up and Floyd is on his feet, being led to a waiting squad vehicle. Belfrey said he stopped recording because he was "still kind of scared, nervous."

"One of the officers kept staring at me while I was recording so I kind of put it down," he said. "Then I went to record again but then I was like, I don't really want any problems so I stopped recording."

Belfrey left the scene shortly after as he thought the incident was over.

"I thought he was detained, I thought it was over, so I went on home," he said.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson did not ask questions of Belfrey and the jury court went into its lunch recess. The trial is expected to resume around 1:15 p.m.

11:45 a.m. Floyd seemed 'very friendly, approachable ... but he did seem high'

Standing watching the incident unfold, 19-year-old Christopher Martin said he felt disbelief and guilt.

"If I would have just not taken the bill this could have been avoided," Martin testified Wednesday, later saying he quit his job at the store because he did not feel safe. He would later describe Floyd "very friendly, approachable, he was talkative. He seemed to just be having an average memorial day, just living his life, but he did seem high."

Before police arrived, Martin said he was told by his manager to go out to the car George Floyd was sitting in and get him to come back into the store. Martin and some of his coworkers tried twice to get Floyd to come in but was unsuccessful.

"I offered to pay but he [the manager] said no, just get him [Floyd] to come back inside," Martin testified.

Martin said his manager instructed another employee to call 911 about the counterfeit bill.

Through cross-examination by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, jurors learned that the Martin had earlier refused to accept a $20 he believed was counterfeit from a man who came into the store earlier in the day. When Floyd and the man returned that evening, Martin said he felt the man with Floyd was trying to "scheme."

"I thought that George didn't really know it was a fake bill," Martin said. "I thought that I would be doing him a favor [by accepting fake bill.3/8"

— Martin admitted he never received training on identifying a counterfeit bill and when he held it up to the light he said he didn't know what he was looking for.

10:10 a.m. Cup Foods employee testifies

A 19-year-old store Cup Foods employee was called to take the stand Wednesday morning. Christopher Martin lived above the store with his mom and sister and had been working at the store for about two months before the May 25, 2020, incident.

"I did have one conversation with him," Martin said of a conversation he had with George Floyd inside the store, before Floyd made his purchase. "I asked him if he played baseball and he said he played football."

Martin said Floyd took a moment to give his response and Martin said "it would appear that he was high."

Special Assistant Attorney General Jerry Blackwell told the jury Monday in his opening statement that they would hear that Floyd struggled with drug addition.

Martin sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes and took a $20 bill. Martin said when he took the bill and then held it up to the light.

"I noticed that it had a blue pigment to it, kind of like how a $100 bill will have. I found it odd so I assumed that it was fake," Martin said, adding that he took the bill anyway.

The store's policy at the time was that if an employee took a counterfeit $20 bill, they would have to pay for it out of their check.

"I took it anyway and was planning to put it on my tab," Martin said, adding that he second guessed himself and told his manager about it.

The cross-examination of Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen ended quickly Wednesday morning with only one additional question from Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson.

"When you were on the scene on May 25, 2020, did you show any identification identify yourself as a Minneapolis firefighter," Nelson asked.

"No sir," Hansen responded. She later clarified in questioning by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank that she did not have identification on her as she was off that day.

Many were surprised that Ms. Hansen's testimony was so short. I did expect the state to do some effective re-direct examination but given what happened yesterday I suspect they decided to get her off the stand quickly. The state does have what it needs to argue in closing.

— Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 31, 2021

8 a.m.: Cross-examination of firefighter continues

The third day of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin begins at 9:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 31, with the continuing cross-examination of Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen. Hansen was off-duty and on a walk on the evening of May 25, 2020, when she came across the incident with George Floyd.

Toward the end court Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jury and scolded Hansen not to argue with the court or counsel.

Minutes later, he called into court a woman who had taken a cellphone photo elsewhere in the Hennepin County Courthouse building where photos were forbidden. The woman, who said she was a representative for an earlier witness, was made to delete the photos from her phone by Cahill.

Hansen's testimony concluded an emotional day that saw several minor witnesses testify about what they saw on May 25, 2020, and how it has affected them.

Key stories this morning:

— 'I believe I witnessed a murder,' eyewitness said of 911 call in George Floyd's death

— Protesting teacher chains herself to courthouse fence during Derek Chauvin trial

— MPR: Witnesses tell of anger, helplessness watching Floyd die

Recommended Stories

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • Fact check: Images show beaches in Greece, not Georgia

    A viral post falsely claims to show images of Tanner's Beach in Georgia. The photos actually portray different beaches in Greece.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'A Million Little Things'; MLB returns

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 1: "A Million Little Things" on ABC; MLB opening day; and more

  • Clippers look like a different team in blowing out Bucks for sixth straight win

    A revitalized Clippers squad on a roll avenged an earlier loss by dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday at Staples Center.

  • Hackers breach Broward schools’ computer system. They’re demanding millions in ransom

    Hackers breached the Broward County Public Schools’ computer system earlier this month and threatened to release sensitive information, including students’ and teachers’ personal data, unless the district paid $40 million.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on hunger strike on Wednesday in an attempt to force the prison holding him outside Moscow to provide him with proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said last week that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeals for medical treatment had been ignored. In a handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison which was posted to social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said daily requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him and for proper medicine had been ignored.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When the father of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) received a letter that referred to a Department of Justice investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning days of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a letter from two unidentified men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received this letter, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. The Post reports it isn't clear how the letter writers learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the probe. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and inflammatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, told People magazine. It was not clear when Palin, 57, tested positive.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.