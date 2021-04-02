Chauvin trial updates: Lieutenant testifies response against Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 2—Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

Noon: Lt. testifies force was 'totally unnecessary,' use of force training for him mostly theory

Lt. Richard Zimmerman told jurors he felt the use of force used on George Floyd when he was placed on the ground was "totally unnecessary."

"Well first of all, pulling him down to the ground, face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for," Zimmerman said. "I saw no reason why the officers felt that they were in danger, if that is what they felt, and that is what they would have to feel to use that kind of force."

Questioning done by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson seemed to illustrate that for Zimmerman, who has been in a leadership role within the department for more than two decades, the use of force training was more theory than something he uses on a daily basis. Zimmerman's duties since 1993 have not included patrolling city streets. He agreed with Nelson when asked if it was fair to say that his experience with use of force has been primarily through training.

"When is the last time you got in a physical fight with a person," Nelson asked.

"In 2018," Zimmerman answered.

Through questioning, Zimmerman also agreed that use of force dynamics, the series of decision making, is based on a number of different things including those that could not be captured on body-worn camera.

Upon questioning by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, Zimmerman testified that it didn't matter the crowd's response as long as the crowd was not attacking officers.

"The crowd really shouldn't have an effect on your actions," he said.

The court recessed shortly before 11:40 a.m. The trial will resume Monday morning, April 5, around 9:15.

11 a.m. 'His safety is your responsibility. His well-being is your responsibility.'

The Minneapolis Police Department's longtime head of its homicide unit took the stand Friday morning and told jurors that once a person is handcuffed "that person is yours."

"He is your responsibility. His safety is your responsibility. His well-being is your responsibility," Lt. Richard Zimmerman said.

When asked by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank if Zimmerman had ever been trained to kneel on the neck of someone who is handcuffed behind their back and in the prone position, Zimmerman answered "no, I haven't."

Zimmerman added that it would be considered deadly force.

"Because of the fact that if your knee is an a person's neck, that could kill them," he said.

Zimmerman also said that according to his training, once a person is handcuffed, "you need to get them out of the prone position as soon as possible because it restricts their breathing."

"You need to get them off their chest," he said. "Your muscles are pulling back when you are handcuffed and if you are laying on your chest, that is constricting your breathing even more."

As @Gia_Vang just remembered — Lt. Zimmerman's name was on the open letter written to community after George Floyd's death. pic.twitter.com/8JXqoGaQNW

— Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 2, 2021

Handcuffing a person also changes the level of force an officer can use.

"Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down, all the way . They are cuffed how could they really hurt you?" Zimmerman said, noting that a person could still be combative but the threat to an officer of being injured is way down. "You could have some guy try to kick you or something but you can move out of the way. That person is handcuffed. The threat level is just not there."

10:30 a.m.: Minneapolis Sgt. Jon Edwards testifies

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Jon Edwards testified that he had just finished roll call around 8:30 p.m. May 25, 2020, when he received a phone call from now-retired Sgt. David Pleoger. Pleoger said he was at the hospital with a man who may or may not live, Edwards recalled.

With little other detail, Edwards headed down to 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where he met former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. Edwards instructed both men to turn on their body-worn cameras and told them to tape off the areas where they interacted with George Floyd.

Edwards called in a number of officers on his shift to come down to the scene and help canvas the area for witnesses. The sergeant said he instructed Lane and Kueng to "chill out," as he knew there would be escort sergeants coming to escort the town down to be interviewed.

Edwards is the second Minneapolis police sergeant to testify as part of the trial. On Thursday, Pleoger testified that he felt Chauvin's restraint of Floyd should have ended "when Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance."

A number of MPD officials could testify today, including police Chief Arradondo and Lt. Rick Zimmerman, who runs the Homicide unit and typically responds to all "critical incidents." https://t.co/y6fEau55gO

— Libor Jany (@StribJany) April 2, 2021

Thursday court recap

The Derek Chauvin trial on Thursday, April 1, began emotionally and ended technically.

Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, testified about their relationship that began in 2017. She also went into detail about the couple's shared opioid addiction.

"Both Floyd and I, our story, it's a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids. We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both had prescriptions but after prescriptions that were filled, we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times," she said. "Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle. It's something that we dealt with everyday. It's not something that just kind of comes and goes. It's something I'll deal with forever."

The afternoon concluded with testimony from Hennepin County EMS paramedics Seth Bravinder and Derek Smith, Minneapolis Fire Capt. Jeremy Norton, and retired Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. David Pleoger. Pleoger was on duty when 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry called to express concern about things she was seeing on the pole camera across from Cup Foods.

Court is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. today. Judge Peter Cahill told the jury he expects a shorter day for them, ending at around 12:30 p.m.

Key stories this morning

— Retired police sergeant says Chauvin should have stopped kneeling on Floyd when he stopped resisting.

— State focuses on videos showing the moments before George Floyd's death

— Star Tribune: Man who was with George Floyd the day he died invokes Fifth Amendment, refuses to testify

— Social media seizes on 'angry Black man' exchange during Derek Chauvin trial

— Witness describes how George Floyd's consciousness 'floated away' as testimony begins in Derek Chauvin trial

Recommended Stories

  • Aung San Suu Kyi faces 14 years in prison as junta charges her with violating national secrets act

    Myanmar’s detained civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets act, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years, her lawyer confirmed on Thursday. Ms Suu Kyi, three cabinet ministers and her Australian economics adviser, Professor Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in Yangon, but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he only learned of the charge – the military’s most serious accusation against her to date – two days ago. The junta had earlier accused the democratically-elected leader of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and breaching Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi has been in custody since the military coup on February 1 but is reportedly in good health. More than 530 protesters have been killed during a violent security force crackdown on opponents. The UK widened its sanctions on Thursday to include the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate with close links to the junta.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • We feel absolutely no serenity now that we've had another look at Sinfeld, the Seinfeld-themed horror game

    When we first covered Sinfeld Chronicles—a horror game based on Seinfeld and other New York City-set comedies—it had already established itself as one of the more delightfully strange pop culture send-ups we’d ever seen. Now, with the release of a new, real fever dream of a trailer for (the now-renamed) Sinfeld Remastered, what was shown in the past looks downright tame in comparison.

  • Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and have seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Biden backs moving MLB All-Star game out of Georgia over new voting law, which he called 'Jim Crow on steroids'

    "I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They're leaders," Biden told ESPN about the MLB.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • Here's What Will Actually Convince People to Get Vaccinated

    A new TIME/Harris Poll survey shows the reasons Americans give for deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19

  • VA expected Iraq, Afghanistan wars would lead to toxic exposures, agency reveals

    ‘We expected there to be hazardous exposures,’ VA says, raising questions about why some veterans cannot get care.

  • SNP branches are repaying money after wrongly claiming Covid business support, Nicola Sturgeon says

    SNP branches who claimed thousands of pounds in Covid business support were wrong and the money will be paid back, Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday. The party has been urged to “come clean” on the number of branches that claimed the support, after two Angus branches were told to pay back £20,000 in help they should not have been given. The Arbroath and Montrose SNP branches each made successful £10,000 business support grant applications to Angus Council last year, but have since been told the rules don’t permit grants to political parties and have been ordered to repay the cash. Alex King, Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor and branch treasurer, said the rules around the grants initially did not state that political parties weren’t entitled to the support. Speaking to journalists on Friday, the First Minister said she is “not aware” of other branches claiming the lifeline fund and admitted that it would not “be an appropriate use of public money”.

  • Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic named NHL Rookie of the Month

    The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.

  • They fought the pandemic with burgers. Now Fine Folk has found its forever home.

    One of the Triangle’s most successful pop-ups has led to a new brick and mortar restaurant.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team

    With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team. “I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday. “You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added.

  • Nobody Knows Food and Drinks like an Opera Singer

    GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSICLudovic Tézier has a secret to share with me. Never mind that as one of the finest baritones in the world his booming voice makes it hard to be discreet.“The truth about opera singers is that food and drinks are pretty much the only topic we discuss. When they know you’ve been hired to sing in a new opera house, your musician friends will give you their list,” he tells me. “Where to get the best täffelspitz with cream spinach if you’re in Vienna. The address of Pavarotti’s cook in Genova. The best wine bar in Madrid. Believe me, nobody knows food and drinks like an opera singer.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonSuch is the unconventional life of travel led by opera singers, or at least was before the spread of Covid-19. And that life also came with its spells of homesickness. “I remember my debut at the Met,” says Tézier. “It was the year 2000 and I was singing Escamillo in Carmen. I loved New York City right away but food wise, it was challenging. The Parmigiano cheese I found at my local supermarket was from Cincinnati. So, when my American agent asked me to stay one more week for a televised concert—the opportunity of a lifetime she insisted—I said no way, I’m out of here. I need to go back home for real cheese! She thought I was nuts. Obviously, the New York food scene has changed a lot since then, only for the better.”In the last 20 years, 52-year old Tézier has been back at the Metropolitan Opera many times, most notably in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor as the main character’s villainous father. (This 2011, production is currently available for streaming on the Met’s website.)In December, providing Lincoln Center reopens in time, Tézier is set to sing the tragic title role in Rigoletto, one of Verdi’s finest operas. The great Italian composer is very much on Tézier’s mind these days as shown by his exquisite first solo album simply titled Verdi (Sony Classical), which was just released this winter. “We recorded in Bologna, which is one of the very best places to eat and drink in the world. I mean Luciano [Pavarotti] grew up a few miles away in Modena. That says it all.”For Tézier, his love of food and drink began by the Mediterranean where he grew up on France’s beautiful coast. He still speaks with a warm and musical accent common in his hometown of Marseilles. “What really rocked my world was a summer holiday in the Gers region, that’s in the Southwest of France. We were staying on a farm and believe me, there was a depth of knowledge there,” he recalls. “I remember this woman, beautifully-named Zélie. What a cook! She prepared zucchini flowers fritters that were heavenly. With the male flowers, mind you, because if you use the females you ruin the chain of reproduction. And she made incredible pastries in her wood oven. The thin dough was filled with crab apples in an Armagnac sauce.” GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSIC Since then, the famed brandy has remained a personal favorite of his. “I remember the locals pouring Armagnac in balloon glasses, savoring it and talking about the variety of tastes they perceived. I remember the wonderful, vanilla-like smell of the alcohol maturing in the oak barrels. And seeing the transparent color of the [unaged] brandy presented in a thimble for everybody to admire and the mahogany colors of the mature one. Beautiful memories.”Is there a vocal benefit to drinking before a concert or is liquor a singing hazard? “We’ve all heard the urban legends,” Tézier admits. “Namely that you should drink whiskey to get a lower register or a glass of Bordeaux to lubricate the vocal cords. Personally, I don’t do any of it for the same reason that an athlete doesn’t drink before a game. Alcohol stiffens the muscles and that’s all the vocal cords are, it’s pretty simple. So, I enjoy a nice drink after a show or on my downtime in Alsace.”Mangia! Inside Luciano Pavarotti’s Italian KitchenTézier, his wife, the soprano Cassandre Berthon, and their young son, have settled into a house near wine country in Dorlisheim, which is not too far from Strasburg. “A guy from Marseilles who finds a home in Alsace, it’s not that common, but it’s my story,” says Tézier. “I’m in awe of the savoir faire of these winemakers who are our neighbors. I can recommend the Rangen de Thann for instance, a wonderful, joyous white wine. It is also a rarity because the workers have to rope down the hill to collect the grapes. A wine like that can produce in you great emotions. Pretty much like music. There is great music all around…and then there is Mozart.”So if Rangen de Thann goes with Mozart, then what do you drink while listening to Verdi’s operas? Tézier doesn’t miss a beat. “A glass of Amarone della Valpolicella,” he says. “Spicy and deep, with a touch of a violent, beastly feeling to it…That wine is pure Verdi.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Activists push to #CancelRent as pandemic drags on

    Housing activists in New York are calling for the cancellation of rent for the duration of the pandemic, echoing other rallies and strikes nationwide, as many Americans struggling to make monthly rent payments face eviction.NEW YORK HOUSING ACTIVIST, DAWN MILLER: "I have not worked since March 11, 2020."#CancelRent movement activist Dawn Miller was a food server at Brooklyn College until she was laid off a year ago when the pandemic began and is currently facing a 14-day notice to vacate her Brooklyn building:"...we are fighting for rent to be canceled, which means we don't want rent to be canceled forever. We are asking for rent cancelation, so for the duration of the pandemic. Until we are able to go out there and work where we can pay our rental. If we are not working and there is no way we can pay the rent."Since last spring, over 280,000 tenants have been evicted in 27 U.S. cities, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. And roughly $57 billion is owed in back rent, according to Moody's Analytics.Other activists like Fitroy Christian are calling for more federal relief to help tenants pay back rent."In 2008, the last serious economic downturn that we had, they found a way to find trillions of dollars for the super-wealthy. Overnight, they found it. We're saying it is time for tenants and poor people to get that type of consideration."Landlords - some of whom haven't been paid in nearly a year - say they are hurting financially too, and are being unfairly vilified for a housing crisis created by a once-in-a-century health crisis.Meanwhile Miller, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Jamaica, says this year has been especially tough for her and her family:"I am the sole breadwinner. And I have to be going out independently to join the long food lines to get some food. It's, it's been a very difficult year finding food and trying to find work. But putting my health at risk to find work at the same time, it's hard."

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • The top 7 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, ranked

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.

  • A female suicide bomber activated her explosive belt while holding her baby, killing both, Tunisian government says

    The horrific event took place during counter-terrorism operations in the Kasserine area of Tunisia, according to the country's interior ministry.