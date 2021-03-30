Chauvin trial updates: 'I stayed up apologizing to George Floyd,' young witness testifies

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
Mar. 30—Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

11:45 a.m.: 'It has been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd.'

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad. I look at my brothers. I look at my cousins, my uncles," 18-year-old Darnella Frazier said.

"They are all black. I have a black father, I have a black brother, I have black friends," she continued. "I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them.

"It has been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life."

"Its not what I should have done, it's what he should have done," Frazier concluded.

Because the livestream of the trial did not show Frazier during her testimony, it is unclear if she pointed at Chauvin or looked at him but by the conduct of Judge Peter Cahill, it appear the "he" in "he should have done" was in reference to Chauvin.

Frazier's 9-year-old cousin was next to take the stand.

The young girl, who turns 10 in a week, said she saw an officer "putting a knee on the neck of George Floyd" and that the ambulance personnel had to "push" Chauvin off Floyd after they "asked him nicely to get off of him" and he "still stayed on him."

Watching it happen, the girl said she was "sad and kind of mad."

"It felt like he was stopping his breathing and it was kind of, like, hurting him," she said.

Nelson did not ask the witness any questions. The trial paused for recess.

11 a.m.: Witness who took now infamous video testifies

"Did you see any violence at the scene?" Blackwell asked of the now 18-year-old Darnella Frazier.

"Yes, from the cops," she said. "From Chauvin and from officer Thao."

Frazier is not being shown on the livestream outside of the courtroom.

Frazier and her young cousin had walked to Cup Foods that day to get snacks. Frazier walked her cousin to the door but stayed outside as she said she saw a man, later identified as Floyd, on the ground with a cop kneeling on him.

Special Assistant Attorney General Jerry Blackwell asked if there was anything about the scene that she didn't want her cousin to see.

"A man terrified, scared, begging for his life," she said.

— When shown a picture of Chauvin from that day kneeling on Floyd's neck, Frazier's voice turned to a whisper when she said she recognized him.

— Frazier testified that the officers were quick to pull out their mace on the crowd

10:30 a.m.: Williams testimony concludes

Trial resumed shortly after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with the cross-examination of Donald Williams. a bystander and a wrestler and MMA athlete, by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

Williams called police May 25, 2020, after witnessing the response. When asked why he did that, he said, "I believe I witnessed a murder. I felt the need to call the police on the police."

During the playing of that phone call, Williams appeared to become upset and dabbed at his eyes with a tissue or paper towel.

As part of the phone call, Williams is heard telling Officer Tou Thao that Thao would kill himself in two years for what he did that May day.

Nelson also spent time questioning Williams about the rules of wrestling and MMA including how matches or bouts are typically set by weight class.

Nelson also asked if Williams was able to recall any of the conversations he's had while he was being rendered unconscious.

"We didn't talk to each other, so no," Williams said.

When later questioned by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, Williams clarified that the communication for a choke hold to stop was a tap out.

Williams testified on Monday that he has trained with members of law enforcement, including Minneapolis police officers.

"Have you ever officially been asked to train police officers in the use of choke holds," Nelson asked.

"No, just witnessed it," Williams responded.

A young woman, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was called next to testify. Only those in the courtroom were able to hear the person's name, per a Judge Peter Cahill's ruling.

------

"I believe I witnessed a murder. I felt the need to call the police on the police."

— Donald Williams, witness

------

8 a.m.: Donald Williams testimony to continue

The trial of Derek Chauvin is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. today, March 30, with further testimony from witness Donald Williams.

Williams was one of the bystanders who saw the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, that eventually ended up with Floyd's death. Williams, a wrestler and MMA athlete was called as a witness by the prosecution on Monday, and has used his mixed martial arts background in describing the events of last Memorial Day.

— Witness describes how George Floyd's consciousness 'floated away'

— Witness in George Floyd death allowed to use MMA knowledge in testimony

Also testifying Monday was City of Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, who described the calls from police on the scene. She also described her reaction to a live video feed of the incident she watched as it happened that spurred her to call a superior to report what she saw.

Witness Alisha Oyler testified about what she saw from her location at the now-shuttered Speedway gas station that was directly across Chicago Avenue from Cup Foods. Oyler took a total of seven videos on her cellphone at the time of the incident outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

Following the discussion without the jury, jurors were brought back in shortly after 4:30 p.m. and were dismissed for the day. The court was notified of technical issues that some of the live video streams had been lost.

Forum News Service will provide updates on key developments through the trial. Stay with us today for updates.

Key stories this morning:

— A who's who guide to main players in Derek Chauvin trial

— Judge Peter Cahill 'uniquely suited' to preside over high-profile Derek Chauvin murder trial

— MPR: Televised trial yields wide access — and concern

