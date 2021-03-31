Chauvin trial updates: Testimony ends abruptly as firefighter witness scolded by court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 31—Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

5 p.m.: Minneapolis firefighter scolded by court

The second day of trial ended abruptly during the testimony of a Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen. Hansen was off-duty and on a walk on the evening of May 25, 2020, when she came across a commotion at Cup Foods at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Hansen said she saw lights and figured firefighters, her colleagues, were on scene so she began walking toward the area.

"There was a woman across the street screaming that they were killing him so that is when I was alerted the situation wasn't a basic medical call," she said.

Before Hansen took the stand, jurors watched a video that Hansen took the of the scene. She would later testify that "because memories of witnesses are never going to be as a good as a video." Jurors also listened to the 911 phone call she made that day.

"I'm on block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man and I am a first responder myself and I literally have it on video camera," Hansen is heard saying the call.

During her testimony, Hansen said that had she been allowed to provide medical assistance she would have asked someone to run to a nearby gas station to look for an AED — an automated external defibrillator — and checked Floyd's airway and pulse.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Hansen how she would respond if she was fighting a fire and had citizens yelling at her.

"I'm confident in my job and what I do and what needs to be done and my training so I would continue to do that," she said.

Toward the end of the day, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jury and scolded Hansen not to argue with the court or counsel.

Minutes later, he called into court a woman who had taken a cellphone photo elsewhere in the Hennepin County Courthouse building where photos were forbidden. The woman, who said she was a representative for an earlier witness, was made to delete the photos from her phone by Cahill.

Pool reporters say they have not seen anyone from Chauvin's family present for the trial. There was one seat reserved for Chauvin's family.

— Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 30, 2021

A fourth young woman testified Tuesday afternoon. The girl, identified as 17-year-old Kaylynn, had gone with 18-year-old witness Alyssa to Cup Foods that May day. It was with Kaylynn's phone that Alyssa took a series of bystander videos, which jurors were able to watch as part of Alyssa's testimony.

From the pool reporter:

During the testimony of the young woman who took the other video, GF's family member stared into space looking sad. Remember, that only one family member is allowed to be present.

One juror stared intently at the video, another closed her/his eyes

— Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 30, 2021

The 17-year-old, who was not questioned by defense attorney Eric Nelson, testified the following:

— She was nervous/anxious about being court and just wanted "the truth to come out."

— She stayed in a car for a short time before getting out and approaching the scene when she heard voices getting louder.

— "I got out of the car and I walked up and that is when I saw George Floyd unconscious and Derek on his neck," she said.

— She said she did not see any bystanders getting aggressive and said "they were just using their voice."

— She said she felt scared and specifically scared of Chauvin, whom she said grabbed his mace and was shaking it at the bystanders

2:15 p.m.: 'I knew time was running out'

The third witness of the day was an 18-year-old bystander identified in court as Alyssa.

She took a multiple videos of the incident that were played during the trial put next to video from a City of Minneapolis camera.

At one point in the video while Chauvin is still kneeling on Floyd's next, Alyssa yells at the officer "in over a minute" noting how long it had been since Floyd moved.

"I knew time was running out or it had already," Alyssa said. "That he was going to die."

During her testimony, Alyssa also said she grew worried as she watched the incident unfold because "I slowly knew that if he were to be held down much longer that he wouldn't live."

On cross examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson questioned Alyssa about an interview she gave to agents with Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in September.

As part of that interview, Alyssa told the agents she saw them check for a pulse multiple times and then said it looked like the officers did not find one.

She later clarified on redirect that she remember seeing someone move their hands toward Floyd's wrist but the officers did not change their behavior.

The court took a break after her testimony.

11:45 a.m.: 'It has been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd.'

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad. I look at my brothers. I look at my cousins, my uncles," 18-year-old Darnella Frazier said.

"They are all black. I have a black father, I have a black brother, I have black friends," she continued. "I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them.

"It has been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life."

"Its not what I should have done, it's what he should have done," Frazier concluded.

The pool reporter says that the young woman who took the bystander video cried freely when asked how the video impacted her life. Jurors looked visibly sympathetic.

— Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 30, 2021

Because the livestream of the trial did not show Frazier during her testimony, it is unclear if she pointed at Chauvin or looked at him but by the conduct of Judge Peter Cahill, it appear the "he" in "he should have done" was in reference to Chauvin.

Frazier's 9-year-old cousin was next to take the stand.

The young girl, who turns 10 in a week, said she saw an officer "putting a knee on the neck of George Floyd" and that the ambulance personnel had to "push" Chauvin off Floyd after they "asked him nicely to get off of him" and he "still stayed on him."

The pool reporter says that when the 9 year told was asked to identify Chauvin in the courtroom, she didn't see him. When he stood up and removed his mask, she looked shocked to see him.

— Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 30, 2021

Watching it happen, the girl said she was "sad and kind of mad."

"It felt like he was stopping his breathing and it was kind of, like, hurting him," she said.

Nelson did not ask the witness any questions. The trial paused for recess.

11 a.m.: Witness who took now infamous video testifies

"Did you see any violence at the scene?" Blackwell asked of the now 18-year-old Darnella Frazier.

"Yes, from the cops," she said. "From Chauvin and from officer Thao."

Frazier is not being shown on the livestream outside of the courtroom.

Frazier and her young cousin had walked to Cup Foods that day to get snacks. Frazier walked her cousin to the door but stayed outside as she said she saw a man, later identified as Floyd, on the ground with a cop kneeling on him.

Special Assistant Attorney General Jerry Blackwell asked if there was anything about the scene that she didn't want her cousin to see.

"A man terrified, scared, begging for his life," she said.

— When shown a picture of Chauvin from that day kneeling on Floyd's neck, Frazier's voice turned to a whisper when she said she recognized him.

— Frazier testified that the officers were quick to pull out their mace on the crowd

10:30 a.m.: Williams testimony concludes

Trial resumed shortly after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with the cross-examination of Donald Williams. a bystander and a wrestler and MMA athlete, by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

Williams called police May 25, 2020, after witnessing the response. When asked why he did that, he said, "I believe I witnessed a murder. I felt the need to call the police on the police."

During the playing of that phone call, Williams appeared to become upset and dabbed at his eyes with a tissue or paper towel.

As part of the phone call, Williams is heard telling Officer Tou Thao that Thao would kill himself in two years for what he did that May day.

Nelson also spent time questioning Williams about the rules of wrestling and MMA including how matches or bouts are typically set by weight class.

Nelson also asked if Williams was able to recall any of the conversations he's had while he was being rendered unconscious.

"We didn't talk to each other, so no," Williams said.

When later questioned by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, Williams clarified that the communication for a choke hold to stop was a tap out.

Williams testified on Monday that he has trained with members of law enforcement, including Minneapolis police officers.

"Have you ever officially been asked to train police officers in the use of choke holds," Nelson asked.

"No, just witnessed it," Williams responded.

A young woman, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was called next to testify. Only those in the courtroom were able to hear the person's name, per a Judge Peter Cahill's ruling.

------

"I believe I witnessed a murder. I felt the need to call the police on the police."

— Donald Williams, witness

------

8 a.m.: Donald Williams testimony to continue

The trial of Derek Chauvin is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. today, March 30, with further testimony from witness Donald Williams.

Williams was one of the bystanders who saw the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, that eventually ended up with Floyd's death. Williams, a wrestler and MMA athlete was called as a witness by the prosecution on Monday, and has used his mixed martial arts background in describing the events of last Memorial Day.

— Witness describes how George Floyd's consciousness 'floated away'

— Witness in George Floyd death allowed to use MMA knowledge in testimony

Also testifying Monday was City of Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, who described the calls from police on the scene. She also described her reaction to a live video feed of the incident she watched as it happened that spurred her to call a superior to report what she saw.

Witness Alisha Oyler testified about what she saw from her location at the now-shuttered Speedway gas station that was directly across Chicago Avenue from Cup Foods. Oyler took a total of seven videos on her cellphone at the time of the incident outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

Following the discussion without the jury, jurors were brought back in shortly after 4:30 p.m. and were dismissed for the day. The court was notified of technical issues that some of the live video streams had been lost.

Forum News Service will provide updates on key developments through the trial. Stay with us today for updates.

Key stories this morning:

— A who's who guide to main players in Derek Chauvin trial

— Judge Peter Cahill 'uniquely suited' to preside over high-profile Derek Chauvin murder trial

— MPR: Televised trial yields wide access — and concern

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • UN inquiry finds French air strike killed Mali civilians

    France's defence ministry disputes the findings, saying its forces targeted "terrorists".

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center.

  • Nike sneakers are on sale from $30 at Nordstrom Rack right now

    Nike sneakers are on sale at Nordstrom Rack from as low as $30—find the details here.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month’s coup intensifies. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma. “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said.

  • NHS uses AI scan to detect hidden heart disease

    The technology will help doctors warn patients years before a heart attack strikes.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Suez Canal fallout: What caused the Ever Given's grounding? Answer will be expensive for some

    The impact of the Suez Canal calamity, which halted travel through one of the world's most vital shipping passages, will be felt for weeks, months or years.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Pakistan's outgoing Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19, as hospitals near capacity

    Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus. Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, over concerns about rising inflation in the country.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • UK 'puts lives at risk' by cutting aid to Syria by third

    The UK cut humanitarian funding to Syria by nearly a third at a major United Nations donor conference on Tuesday, a reduction which aid agencies working in the conflict-wracked country said “will put lives at risk”. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised at least £205 million in aid during an international conference on supporting Syria hosted by Brussels. Last year the UK pledged £300m and in 2019 it gave £400m. After 10 years of war, Syria’s humanitarian needs have never been greater, according to the United Nations, which is seeking a record $10 billion this year to help 12.3 million people in Syria and another 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Germany led pledges at the two-day video conference by promising a record 1.74 billion euros, while the United States pledged $600 million and France promised 560 million euros. Qatar said it would contribute $100 million. "The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments - here, today," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. Addressing the conference, Mr Raab said that the UK had given £3.5bn to help Syrians since 2012. The UK’s reduction was not as great as some aid organisations had feared but came despite direct pleas from the United Nations not to cut assistance to Syria. “A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Guardian last week. “In 2014 our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.” On Monday, Mr Mark Lowcock told the Security council that the consequences of reduced aid “could be dramatic and widespread.” The need for aid has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and the collapsing value of the Syrian pound, the UN said. Conditions are deteriorating for Syrians, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year," he said. "That's over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger." The decision to slash the aid budget to Syria by a third will put lives at risk, according to a joint statement by nine major NGOs working in Syria, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Action Against Hunger UK, Care International UK, Islamic Relief UK, Christian Aid, Syria Relief and CAFOD. “This decision risks the lives of 210,000 Syrians who rely on UK aid for food every month, as well as the 100,000 Syrian refugees in the region who depend on UK aid for clean water and sanitation,” the statement said. Already over 90 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, 12.4 million are suffering from food insecurity, and 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water. Responding to the UK reduction in funding, some aid agencies complained that they were unable to plan programming without concrete forewarning of the aid cuts, which come a month before the start of the new financial year. “Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going and currently these decisions are subject to little or no scrutiny,” said Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK. In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn cut to aid – from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent – saying that at a time of "unprecedented crisis the government must make tough choices". “This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach,” said Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children UK.