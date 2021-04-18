Chauvin trial: Why didn’t witnesses help George Floyd? They feared losing their own lives.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Starita Smith
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why didn't anyone intervene to save George Floyd's life? They had nine minutes to do it while he was under Derek Chauvin's knee, but no one did. Some in my diverse group of longtime friends wondered about this recently on Facebook — why no bystander bolted forward to break the choke hold, even knowing they'd be arrested.

What you're missing, I told my friends, is that some of us are Black and some of us are white. Those Black people weren't thinking about being arrested. They are acutely aware that the police will not hesitate to shoot you.

In that place and in that situation, maybe the white onlookers felt the same way. It is traumatic and life-threatening to come upon an encounter like the one between Floyd and former police officer Chauvin and his subordinates. As they testified in Chauvin’s trial, did you hear the crowd members, young and old, crying on the witness stand because they didn’t save George Floyd? What a regret!

That group of about a dozen was basically comprised of an old man, a teenager who I think deserves a medal for recording the whole attack, a couple of little girls, a man who knew martial arts, and some other passers-by. Most of them were Black. I think they were brave to do what they did. They did not give up begging and shouting and cussing at Chauvin, who was the highest-ranking officer out there — and Chauvin’s lawyers in court tried to paint them as angry people who distracted police and needed to be controlled.

Invading instead of protecting

I grew up in a Black neighborhood in Cincinnati, where police are known to shoot Black people with impunity, no matter how many demonstrations and occasional riots break out protesting the injustice. Cincinnati.com did a five-month long investigation in 2017 and found that while Cincinnati police had fatally shot 18 people since 2010, no cops had been charged or disciplined for the shootings. Cincinnati is not a majority Black city. Its Black population is 42%.

Police shoot people in Minneapolis, too. Remember Philando Castile, shot in front of his girlfriend and her little girl while in his own car reaching for his gun permit? And now there's 20-year-old Daunte Wright, shot to death last Sunday during a traffic stop 10 miles from Minneapolis. The officer who shot him has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Body camera footage shows bystanders as Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd&#39;s neck on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Body camera footage shows bystanders as Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.

No way these Minneapolis officers would have hesitated to shoot anyone who got too close. It would have been nice if some hero — Black Panther or Captain America — had come up and intervened, but I am totally afraid that is a fantasy.

Carrying while Black: I'm a licensed gun owner but I haven't carried in years. Why? I'm Black and I'm scared.

Friends suggested that if the other cops had asked Chauvin to change Floyd’s position, perhaps Floyd would still be alive. But one did ask, and Chauvin refused. If only, if only, and behind each one an innocent presumption that police are public servants who certainly wouldn’t kill anyone for no reason. Yet studies of police departments for decades have shown that police act as servants in white neighborhoods where they protect people — but they act like invading forces in black and Latinx and poor neighborhoods where they must contain the criminal inclinations of the people around them during their shifts, after which many of them return to white neighborhoods.

A close white cop friend once told me that you become a cop because you want to help people, but after a while, to some cops, everyone starts looking like a criminal.

Everything out there for all to see

That day in Minneapolis, there was no being persuasive. The sparse crowd standing obediently on the sidewalk were pleading and some were angry. Everything was happening right out in the open, and Chauvin didn’t seem to care who saw.

Landmark moment: The blue wall of silence crumbles at the Chauvin trial

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

There are hints that Chauvin and the people of that neighborhood were not strangers. Chauvin and witness Charles McMillian, 61, had greeted each other just days before the killing. McMillian is the kind of neighbor who lives in most neighborhoods and knows everyone. Before the police put Floyd on the ground, you can hear him in a video, pleading with Floyd not to resist because Floyd wasn’t going to win.

Beyond this encounter, there is Chauvin’s record as a Minneapolis police officer. There were 18 complaints against him in his 19 years there, including six from 2014 through 2019 (one involved a woman) in which he used some sort of force as he did in Floyd’s case. Most of the complaints will not be entered into evidence for this trial, by ruling from the judge.

That "crowd" knew cops are the people with the guns who are likely never to be punished for shooting anyone while on the job.

Starita Smith, Ph.D., is a writer and activist. She was a professor of English and sociology at the University of North Texas and the North Lake Campus of Dallas College. She has also been a reporter and editor at the Gary Post-Tribune, the Columbus Dispatch and the Austin American-Statesman.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Floyd witnesses feared they'd die if they tried to stop Chauvin

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of Chauvin verdict, members of KC clergy meet with KCPD to talk protester safety

    Police department has implemented a number of reforms and policies that were informed by last summer’s demonstrations.

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Black and Asian Solidarity Has A Long History — Here Are The Women Now Leading The Way

    It’s been three weeks since the targeted shooting in Atlanta that killed Xiaojie Tan, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, and Yong Ae Yue, and wounded Daoyou Feng. Since then, Stop AAPI Hate—an initiative initially founded last March to provide resources and information on how to support the Asian community as anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked—has morphed into a viral hashtag that brings awareness to a horrifying reality. It has spawned urgent discourse around race and gender-based violence targeting the Asian-American community, and the need for support from its allies. And in response, Asian-American leaders and activists are demanding specific policy initiatives that address the most insidious forms of anti-Asian racism, including greater political representation, an expansion of Asian-American history in schools, and policies that make it easier for non-English speaking Asians to vote. None of these concerns are new. As George Floyd’s murder by police reignited global consciousness of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer, conversations about racist violence dominated mainstream news. That reckoning against anti-Black racism has led to comparisons between the mainstream and corporate responses to the movement for Black lives and the #StopAsianHate movement. While there has been solidarity between these movements, demands for corporations to make statements like they did after George Floyd’s killing have led some Black people to question whether some in the Asian community were paying attention last summer when Black activists decried empty corporate statements and lack of material change in anti-Black violence. The vast majority of hate crimes against Asians in America during the pandemic have been committed by white people. However, there has been a concerted effort on mainstream and social media to highlight Black violence against Asians, further exacerbating a history of tension between Black people and Asian people. These recent conversations echo the events of 1992, following the death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins, a Black girl, who was shot by Korean store owner Soon Ja Du in a horrific crime (and slap-on-the-wrist punishment) that contributed to the 1992 L.A. riots in which over 2,000 Korean-owned stores were vandalized and destroyed in protests following Rodney King’s murder. “That was such a painful moment in the sordid history between poor Black people and poor Asian people who were forced into a community with one another,” says Gennette Cordova, a Black and Filipino social justice writer whose grandparents are the founders of the Filipino American National Historical Society. “While Asian people have every right to feel threatened and outraged by an increase in hostility and violence towards them, there is also a responsibility to make sure that they’re not perpetuating language that exacerbates the deep-seated issues between our communities.” The history of anti-Blackness and cultural appropriation in the Asian community, orientalism in hip-hop, and the intentional wielding of the model minority myth by other communities attempt to fortify the divide. But there is also a long history of solidarity between these communities, bonded by our common fight against white supremacy. In the 1960s, prominent Japanese activist Kochiyama’s support of political Asian-American and Black liberation movements led to an alliance with Malcolm X. Also, Chinese community leader Grace Lee Boggs and her husband, political activist James Boggs, founded Detroit Summer, a program for youth of all races to help redevelop the city. As the fight to abolish white supremacy rages on, we’re honoring some of the Black and Asian women living and fighting for social justice at the intersection of these communities and struggles. “Before #Asians4BlackLives, there was Yuri Kochiyama cradling Malcolm’s head as he bled. There was Grace Lee and James Boggs unified in love and in activism. There was Tupac, sharing his family’s history in Yuri’s living room,” says Aerica Shimizu Banks, a Black and Japanese inclusion innovator who advocates for justice and educates on the interconnectedness between Black and Asian communities. “And there are people, like me, living their Asian and Black lives simultaneously and inextricably. As Yuri said, ‘We are all part of one another.’ So whether you’re Black, white, Asian, Latino, we have to continue to carry that mantle [to fight for justice].” Akemi Kochiyama Scholar and activist Akemi Kochiyama continues her grandmother Yuri Kochiyama’s legacy through education and multicultural community building. She is a Black Asian scholar and activist and the Director of Advancement at Manhattan Country School, a progressive school committed to educating an inclusive student body on social justice, diversity, and equality. “As we bear witness to continued Black-Asian violence and conflict, persistent government-sanctioned violence against people of color, and an outright assault on American democracy, we can draw lessons from past experiences,” she wrote in an essay.” We can also draw inspiration from the new generation of activists, artists, educators, and civil and human rights advocates who are purposeful in practicing a broader, more multicultural, internationalist vision for solidarity and coalition building in their work.” Moni Tep A Black and Cambodian community organizer, Moni Tep is the Education Director of Creative Justice, a Seattle-based program that uses an art-centered approach to provide a healing space for youth affected by the court system and abolish juvenile incarceration. Under Tep’s leadership, mentors emphasize the importance of skill-building, anti-racism, social justice, and collaborative work. In addition, as a singer known as JusMoni, she fuses her art and activism. “Intersections mean figuring out where things connect. Figuring out how one thing affects another,” she told The Seattle Globalist, referring to her background as an influence for her work. “My identity helps me reach audiences and communities of vast demographics. There are no rules at the intersections, so why make them.” Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title after winning the 2018 U.S. Open. Since, she has consistently spoken out in support of racial justice for both the Black and Asian communities. “I have received racist comments online and even on TV,” she wrote in an op-ed for Esquire. “But that’s the minority. In reality, biracial people—especially biracial athletes—are the future of Japan. We (myself, Rui Hatchimura, and others) have been embraced by the majority of the public, fans, sponsors, and media. We can’t let the ignorance of a few hold back the progressiveness of the masses.” Osaka was one of the most highly visible figures to support BLM, wearing masks bearing the names of Black Americans killed by police during the 2020 U.S. Open. She also protested George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and, later that year, withdrew from the WTA Western & Southern Open in support of the Jacob Blake protests. “In the last year, she made her stance on the BLM movement very clear,” said Cordova. “That was just a beautiful moment seeing where Naomi stood on the issues last year. A lot of athletes don’t feel compelled to put themselves out there in that way. Yeah, she plays in a white sport, but if all she can accomplish with her actions is getting discourse started among a majority white audience, then she knows that she’s doing something right, and I appreciate that.” Emily Akpan Black and Japanese community leader Emily Akapan works alongside Tsuru for Solidarity, a Japanese American social justice organization that advocates for humane immigration policies and solidarity with other communities suffering from racist and state violence. “During a pandemic, in which Black and Brown people are dying at twice the rate of any other community, we are risking our lives to demand that we are worth more than black squares and quick solution,” Akapan wrote for Tsuru. “We are fighting for worth that meets our deepest imagination. Beyond body cams and indictments, we deserve justice and we deserve to be healed.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Talking About Anti-Asian Hate With My Mom Is HardRed Canary Song Fights To Support Asian WorkersHow This Mother-Daughter Duo Heals Others

  • Scenes of terror in Myanmar's Mogok

    Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Myanmar's northern city of Mogok on Saturday.They had gathered to show support for the formation of a National Unity Government on Friday, which includes leaders of the anti-coup protests, ethnic minorities, and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Video obtained by Reuters showed a man injured on the ground, attempting to drag himself to safety before being carted away in a trolley.At least two people were killed by security forces in Mogok, a city known for its ruby mining.Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military led by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing ousted the elected government.Security forces have killed over 700 people, according to an activist group tally.As part of Myanmar's New Year holiday, over 23,000 prisoners were released from jail over the weekend, but few if any democracy activists arrested since the coup were thought to be among them.Across the country crowds gathered on the streets of several towns to show support to the National Unity Government. They have called on the international community not to recognize the junta.The military has shown little willingness to engage with neighbouring countries and no sign of wanting to talk with the government it ousted.

  • Czechs expel 18 Russians over huge depot explosion in 2014

    The Czech Republic announced Saturday that it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats who it has identified as spies in a case related to a huge ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the move is based on “unequivocal evidence" provided by the Czech intelligence and security services that points to the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion in an eastern town that killed “two innocent fathers." “The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react to those unprecedented findings," Babis said.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Johnson County development invades their land. Their solution? Create their own town

    Neighbors worry they could soon walk down their driveway and see a tall wall of concrete: “They’re going to take away our sunset.”

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Why Henry Pratt may be more recognizable than the golfers at RBC Heritage 2021

    With a clear voice and his signature knickers, Henry Pratt has become one of the most recognizable figures of the classic tournament.

  • CHP: 2 good Samaritans struck, 1 killed while helping another pedestrian in Sac County

    A good Samaritan died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to help another pedestrian in a separate crash in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second woman who had also stopped to help was also hit by the car and suffered injuries. See more above.

  • 11 movies you need to watch before the 2021 Oscars

    We recommend you be sure to watch "Minari," "Sound of Metal," "Promising Young Woman," and "Nomadland" before Oscar night.

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".

  • No jokes here: Dwyane Wade purchases ownership stake in Utah Jazz

    Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, following a legacy of basketball stars turned owners.

  • 'We will not stop until there is justice': Over 1,000 in Chicago gather to remember Adam Toledo

    The 13-year-old's death from a police bullet has sparked a citywide look at use of force policies in Chicago.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • UN agrees to deploy cease-fire monitors in Libya

    The U.N. Security Council has authorized international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire agreement in Libya as the country heads toward December elections after a decade of fighting and upheaval. In a vote announced Friday, the council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent proposal for up to 60 monitors to join an existing political mission in Libya. The measure also urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to get out of the country, as was supposed to happen months ago.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.