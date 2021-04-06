Chauvin used excessive force, unsanctioned technique, police chief testifies

Chao Xiong, Paul Walsh and Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune
·7 min read

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified Monday that fired officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and defied his own training and the department's mission of compassion when he knelt on George Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded for his life.

Arradondo's testimony came amid a consistent voice of disapproval from key department leaders that began last week with similar statements from the head of the homicide unit. Testimony wrapped Monday with the department's former head of training, who echoed Arradondo's sentiments.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting — and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that — that should have stopped," Arradondo said after recounting department policy on when to use force vs. de-escalation tactics.

"There's an initial reasonableness of trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds," the chief said, "but once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person pronged out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy, part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, raised several key defenses in his cross-examination of Arradondo, who agreed that officers can use force sometimes to de-escalate a situation, neck restraint techniques were permitted by the department at the time, and handcuffed suspects can inflict harm.

Nelson pointedly asked the chief when he last arrested a suspect.

"It's been many years, sir," Arradondo said.

Under cross-examination, the chief also agreed that department policy affords an officer flexibility between using force and choosing to de-escalate an encounter with someone resisting arrest.

Chauvin is on trial on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death.

Prosecutors on Monday also began introducing cause of death evidence through their questioning of the Hennepin County Medical Center doctor who treated Floyd and declared him dead. Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who testified first thing Monday, said that upon arrival Floyd did not have a heartbeat "sufficient to sustain life" and that his cardiac arrest was due to a lack of oxygen.

"Is there another term for that?" asked prosecutor Jerry Blackwell.

"Asphyxia," said Langenfeld, who was a senior medical resident at the time.

Langenfeld testified that Floyd didn't have a pulse but showed some electrical activity.

The cause of death is poised to become a potentially complex and confusing issue for jurors to decipher. Prosecutors plan to prove Floyd died of asphyxiation despite the Hennepin County medical examiner's ruling that he died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Nelson has argued that Floyd likely died of a drug overdose and pre-existing health issues, including heart disease.

Arradondo testified next, recounting how a deputy chief called him about 9 p.m. last spring to report an arrest that resulted in a civilian being transported to the hospital. The chief said he was told the person was still alive.

Arradondo contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates critical incidents involving police, and Mayor Jacob Frey. He then departed for his office downtown.

The chief said he reviewed city surveillance video of the incident but nothing "jumped out at me," because the video had no audio and because the four officers' backs were turned to the camera located across the street. Floyd was largely obscured by the officers.

It was close to midnight when Arradondo received a call from a community member. "Chief," Arradondo testified he was told, "have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chicago?"

"And so once I heard that statement I just knew it wasn't the same … video that I saw," Arradondo said.

Minutes later he watched the video recorded by bystander Darnella Frazier, then 17, who is credited by many for prompting the four officers' prosecution by sharing an independent, close-up perspective of the arrest.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked Arradondo if Chauvin's conduct adhered to the department's policy on de-escalation.

"I absolutely do not agree with that, that action is not de-escalation," he said. "When we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we're talking about."

The chief's assessment during several hours on the witness stand complemented testimony last week from veteran police Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the head of homicide who called Chauvin's actions "uncalled for."

Nelson underscored the dangers of police work and highlighted Arradondo's remove from street-level policing in his cross-examination. He instructed Arradondo to read part of the department's use-of-force policy and asked if it defined active resistance, in part, as suspects pulling away, hiding their arms or making statements to avoid arrest.

Yes, the chief said.

Nelson has argued that Floyd was resisting arrest and posed a possible safety risk to his client and the other officers at the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The other three are scheduled to be tried Aug. 23. All four defendants, who were fired, are out on bond.

"Sometimes an officer has to command the presence; they have to take control of the situation?" Nelson asked, noting that department policy allows the use of a weapon in some circumstances as part of de-escalation.

"Yes," the chief said.

The two went back and forth a few rounds on the same issue when Nelson asked a hypothetical: If an officer decided to use a hobble restraint that binds the ankles to the waist but then backed away from it, would that be moving "backwards down the continuum of use-of-force?"

Yes, the chief eventually said.

The officers at Floyd's arrest had considered using the hobble restraint, which requires calling a supervisor to the scene due to the risk of positional asphyxia, and opted not to.

Nelson also introduced the concept of "camera perspective bias" by playing a clip of Frazier's video that appeared to show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck and then playing a clip of Kueng's body-worn camera from the same time frame that appeared to show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's shoulder. He also showed them together in a split screen.

Arradondo testified that the Kueng video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's shoulder.

On redirect, Schleicher did not challenge the cameras' different perspectives, but asked the chief if Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck up until the several-seconds-long video clips in question, which came at the end of the arrest when paramedics arrived.

Yes, Arradondo said. Schleicher showed him an image taken from Frazier's video that depicted Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. Arradondo said it was not a trained technique at Minneapolis police.

In an attempt to discredit Nelson's argument that angry bystanders posed a safety risk to the officers, Schleicher showed Arradondo the picture again and asked, "Would one way to de-escalate the crowd who's experiencing something shocking [is] to stop doing the thing that's shocking them?"

"Absolutely," the chief said.

"I have nothing further," Schleicher said.

Prosecutors later showed the same picture to Minneapolis police inspector Katie Blackwell, who ran the department's training division until recently.

"I don't know what kind of improvised position that is," she said, "So, it's not what we train."

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with attorneys and Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill discussing a motion filed by potential witness Morries Hall. Hall was in the car with Floyd outside of Cup Foods when police approached to investigate a reported fake bill.

Hall filed a motion last week invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and asked the court to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify if he is called. Cahill on Monday signed an order allowing Hall to wear civilian clothes instead of jail scrubs for the court appearance. Hall is in custody on an unrelated matter.

chao.xiong@startribune.com paul.walsh@startribune.com raolson@startribune.com

Recommended Stories

  • Hipmunk's founders launch Flight Penguin to bring back Hipmunk-style flight search

    Hipmunk's founders are building a successor to their now-defunct flight search service. The startup was acquired by SAP-owned travel and expense platform Concur in 2016, and its CEO Adam Goldstein departed in 2018.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Rochester police sued over "inhumane" use of force

    The suit calls the city's use-of-force practices "inhumane, racist, and antithetical to the functioning of a civilized society."

  • Three brothers killed by Indonesian soldiers at Papuan health clinic: army and witness accounts differ

    One mid-February morning in the central highlands of the Indonesian province of Papua, the army said Prada Ginanjar Arianda, a 22-year-old member of the 400 Banteng Raiders commando battalion, was shot in the stomach by separatist fighters and died. About 24 hours later, after a sweep by security forces through nearby hamlets that sent hundreds of residents fleeing to the safety of two churches, distraught family members were at a health clinic collecting the bodies of three brothers, Janius, Soni and Yustinus Bagau. Ever since Papua was incorporated into Indonesia after a United Nations-supervised vote by only about 1,025 people in 1969, Indonesia has tried to quell a rebellion among its distinct Melanesian indigenous population of about 2.5 million who are seeking independence.

  • Nigeria's Efik queen wants to take royal meetings online

    A queen from southern Nigerian argues that she is better placed to know what her people need.

  • After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: 'Stay out of politics'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it's a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia racist and he warned big business to “stay out of politics" after major corporations and even Major League Baseball distanced themselves from the state amid vast public pressure. McConnell particularly slammed President Joe Biden's criticism that the Georgia bill was restrictive and a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans. “It’s simply not true,” McConnell told reporters Monday.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support - energy secretary says

    U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Myanmar protesters clap to denounce junta as region focuses on crisis

    Clapping began in various parts of the main city Yangon at 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) in response to a call by protest organisers, residents said. The gesture would honour "Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, wrote on Facebook. Despite the killing of at least 564 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters have come out across the country every day to voice opposition to the overthrow of the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • High court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle

    The high court said Google did nothing wrong in copying code to develop the Android operating system now used on most smartphones. To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. It also used about 11,500 lines of code copyrighted as part of Oracle's Java platform.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Vote for the Texas Rangers player of the game from their home-opening loss to Toronto

    The final wasn’t pretty, 6-2, but that doesn’t mean everyone had a rough game. Nate Lowe set an RBI record for a second straight day.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."