The Chauvin verdict is a step in the right direction. But there is much work to do

The entire world was on edge, patiently waiting for the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. On Tuesday, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all three counts after deliberating for about 10 hours over two days. Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

For Floyd’s family, it is a semblance of long-awaited accountability for the brutal murder of their loved one, though nothing will ever bring back their beloved George. For the Black community in the United States, it is a glimmer of possibility that after generations of fighting against police brutality and racism, we may finally be witnessing the beginning of reform and equal protection under the law. For the rest of the world, it is also an indication that there is hope for people of color everywhere who far too often suffer at the hands of law enforcement and systemic racism. Tuesday’s verdict is a step in the right direction, but our work is far from over.

About 11 months ago, I went to Minneapolis to deliver the eulogy for George Floyd. It was an emotional moment as the family was mourning, nobody was held accountable and protests had erupted around the country demanding justice. As we heard the guilty verdicts this week in the Chauvin trial, we broke down in tears; too many of us have cried for decades as we’ve watched police kill mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, and simply walk away without any repercussions. We have watched blood flow, suffered the pain of families grieving and now we are at an inflection point where everyone must come to terms with where we go from here.

The guilty verdicts against Chauvin were historic, and in fact, he was the first white officer ever held accountable for killing a Black person in the state of Minnesota. It is a welcomed first step, but the fight for equality, justice and true police reform has only just begun. Not far from where George Floyd was murdered, police recently shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright. I cannot believe that less than a year after the death of George Floyd, I am returning to the area to deliver a eulogy for young Daunte Wright. Day after day, in city after city, town after town, we learn about another police-involved shooting and another grieving family. Until we change federal law, consent decrees are upheld, the US Senate passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and bad officers are held accountable across the board, we will not see systemic reform.

As I have stated over and over again, we are not anti-police, but anti-bad police

It’s important to remember that the only reason we even reached this point where Chauvin was led away in handcuffs from the courtroom was because bystanders saw a horrific incident taking place, filmed the officers, called police on the police and begged for Chauvin to take his knee off of Floyd’s neck last May. It was a 17-year-old girl who captured the brutal murder on video which then went viral around the world. Because of her bravery, everyone could see the truth with their own eyes – the agonizing screams as Floyd repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” and begged for his life while Chauvin’s knee was continuously pressed firmly down on his neck. Thanks to her video, there was evidence to refute the police version of events. If it weren’t for that video and for the courageous testimony of the many witnesses who were traumatized themselves by what they saw, we would not see accountability for Floyd’s death. It raises the question: how many police interactions that aren’t captured on film have been misrepresented by those sworn to uphold the law?

The Chauvin trial was historic on many levels. Another powerful aspect was the fact that other police officers – including the chief of police – took to the stand to testify against Chauvin. It was one of the rare moments when the blue wall of silence finally sustained a few cracks. This is what so many of us in the civil rights movement have been advocating for: that in order to root out the bad apples, good cops must speak up and take action. As I have stated over and over again, we are not anti-police, but anti-bad police. This was a long-awaited moment to see law enforcement speak out against egregious behavior and actions by a fellow officer. This is what we need more of, and what must take place throughout police departments everywhere.

George Floyd became a symbol of what so many people in our communities have endured at the hands of those hired to serve and protect us. The entire world watched his brutal murder on a video that captured the truth of what took place on that tragic day thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of a teenager. Protests took place in cities across the country and across the globe in solidarity with the Floyd family and communities of color. Now this week we finally achieved a semblance of accountability. Chauvin will be sentenced in about two months, and while we shed tears of relief on this long journey towards fairness and equality, we remember all the families that did not receive any justice. It is why we will continue fighting for them, and why we continue pushing back against a system that has had its knee on our necks for far too long.