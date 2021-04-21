Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Chauvin&#x002019;s lawyer, Eric Nelson reportedly said that Derek Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guilty&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson reportedly said that Derek Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guilty

(The Independent)

Derek Chauvin had written his attorney’s number on the palm of his hand to be able to contact his attorney in the case that he was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, a report has said.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all three counts he faced by a 12-person jury on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was led away from the courtroom in Minneapolis in handcuffs following the decision, and black writing was visible on the palm of Chavin’s hand while he was led away.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told TMZ that Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guilty.

According to the outlet, Mr Nelson said that the former officer knew that if the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder he’d likely have his bail revoked and would be remanded to custody instantly.

TMZ said that Chauvin reportedly knew he would have limited access to a phone but would be allowed to call his lawyer.

After hearing 15 days of court testimony and deliberating for about 10 hours, the jury was able to reach a unanimous decision on the three charges against Chauvin.

Chauvin&#x002019;s lawyer, Eric Nelson reportedly said that Derek Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guiltyThe Independent
Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson reportedly said that Derek Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guiltyThe Independent

He was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after the former officer pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

The presumptive sentence for each murder charge was 12.5 years for defendants who, like Chauvin, have no prior criminal history, according to Minnesota’s state guidelines.

Read More

Watch live as jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Makiyah Bryant: Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after Black teenager fatally shot by officer

Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ moments after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

Recommended Stories

  • Makiyah Bryant: Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after Black teenager fatally shot by officer

    ‘She was just a kid,’ demonstrators chant on Tuesday evening

  • Late-night hosts react to Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘Still a lot of work to be done’

    Here’s what they had to say about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

  • Tesla car crash: First victim named after two die when vehicle hits tree in Texas

    Incident suspected to have involved autopilot feature

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Tucker Carlson's reaction to Derek Chauvin's conviction was to cast doubt on the jurors who decided he murdered George Floyd

    After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, Tucker Carlson said the jury was motivated by fear of further protests if they acquitted.

  • Body cam footage released in police shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Bryant was shot and killed by a policeman in southeast Columbus Tuesday after reports of someone trying to stab them. As Black Americans were breathing a sigh of relief at the guilty verdict in the case of the State of Minnesota versus Derek Chauvin, a new police shooting took place in Columbus, Ohio. Sixteen-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed after someone called authorities, saying a female was trying to stab them.

  • Columbus officer shoots, kills girl holding knife

    Columbus, Ohio police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio. Police bodycam video shows the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (April 21)

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • Ted Cruz says Biden's comments about the Derek Chauvin verdict are 'grounds for a mistrial'

    Ted Cruz said that President Joe Biden's comments in advance of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict could be grounds for a mistrial.

  • Starting price at this new Sunny Isles high-rise is $5M. The look inside is free

    Miami RE|source exclusive: Remaining units start at $5 million at the 54-story condominium.

  • Put five more hot sauces on your radar

    Herbaceous. Fermented. Inspired by a decades-old recipe. Here are five local hot sauce varieties heating things up.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson makes 'absolutely no apologies' over James Dyson texts

    Johnny Mercer sacked by text message after row over NI veterans At least 13 bureaucrats had second jobs during time at Whitehall Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over trade negotiations Coronavirus latest news: India reaches record 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours amid warning hundreds of variants could be circulating Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said he makes "absolutely no apologies" for the series of text messages between him and Sir James Dyson, after it emerged he would "fix it" so that staff would not have to pay extra tax while building ventilators in the UK during the pandemic. The exchanges took place in March last year at the start of the pandemic, when the Government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out. Responding to Sir Keir Starmer's opening salvo during a fiery PMQs, Mr Johnson said: "I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country." He added: "I just remind the House what we were facing in March last year, which was that we had a new virus which was capable of killing people in ways that we didn't understand. " The UK's "ventilator challenge" secured a further 22,000 devices, having started the crisis with just 9,000, he noted. During a subsequent exchange with SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, the Prime Minister said there was "absolutely nothing to conceal about this", promising to "share all the details with the House, as indeed I have shared them with my officials immediately". Follow the latest updates below.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mexico cartel used explosive drones to attack police

    Two police officers were injured in the attack in the western state of Michoacán.

  • Columbus police fatally shoots Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, quickly releases body-cam footage

    A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot a teenage girl Tuesday evening while responding to reports of an attempted stabbing. The girl, identified by family members and Franklin County Children's Services as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryant, who is Black, was shot at about 4:45 p.m., or 15 minutes before a Minneapolis jury returned guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed George Floyd, who was Black. Protesters quickly gathered near the home where Bryant was shot. A woman who identified herself as Hazel Bryant, aunt of the victim, told The Columbus Dispatch that Ma'Khia Bryant lived in a foster home and got into an altercation with someone at the home. The aunt said her niece had a knife, but maintained she dropped it before the officer shot her. Columbus officials Tuesday night released body-camera footage from the officer who shot Bryant. It shows the officer firing four shots at Ma'Khia Bryant as she appeared to swing a knife at another woman. The other people at the scene erupted in angry disbelief. "We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community, but a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl [sic] will never be coming home," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at Tuesday night's news conference. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," he added. "We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time" was critical. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said BCI will be in charge of the investigation, and "we want to be sure that independent review from them, that we stay out of their way, and we provide the information that they request from us." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedEuropean soccer's breakaway Super League collapses 48 hours after launch

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • An oxygen tanker at a hospital leaked in Nashik, India, killing 22 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators

    The patients died at the Zakir Hussain Hospital in the city of Nashik in Maharashtra, NDTV reported.

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed