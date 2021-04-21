Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says
Derek Chauvin had written his attorney’s number on the palm of his hand to be able to contact his attorney in the case that he was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, a report has said.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all three counts he faced by a 12-person jury on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old was led away from the courtroom in Minneapolis in handcuffs following the decision, and black writing was visible on the palm of Chavin’s hand while he was led away.
Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told TMZ that Chauvin wrote the number ahead of the announcement in case the jury found him guilty.
According to the outlet, Mr Nelson said that the former officer knew that if the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder he’d likely have his bail revoked and would be remanded to custody instantly.
TMZ said that Chauvin reportedly knew he would have limited access to a phone but would be allowed to call his lawyer.
After hearing 15 days of court testimony and deliberating for about 10 hours, the jury was able to reach a unanimous decision on the three charges against Chauvin.
He was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after the former officer pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.
The presumptive sentence for each murder charge was 12.5 years for defendants who, like Chauvin, have no prior criminal history, according to Minnesota’s state guidelines.
