What Chauvin's conviction means for other former officers charged in Floyd's killing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniella Silva
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin's conviction on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd is a major blow for the three other officers awaiting trial this summer in connection with the arrest, defense lawyers and legal experts said.

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are expected to be tried together in August and could face maximum sentences of 40 years in prison.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, a white 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, pressed his knee into his neck for more than nine minutes. All four officers were fired May 26 after a video showing Floyd's arrest went viral.

On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. The verdict could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

"It shows the strength of the prosecution's case against a jury of his peers beyond a reasonable doubt. All in all, it's bad news for the other co-defendants," said NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos, a criminal defense lawyer.

IMAGE: Scene of George Floyd&#39;s death in Minneapolis (Dragon Wok)
IMAGE: Scene of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis (Dragon Wok)

Attorneys for Kueng and Thao declined to comment. An attorney for Lane did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawyers and legal experts said that Chauvin's conviction helps prosecutors but that they will still face a battle in court.

"On the one hand, it's definitely empowering for the prosecution, and on the other it's pressure," criminal defense lawyer Nicole Hochglaube said.

She said the trial would be complicated because the three officers played different roles from Chauvin's and had different levels of experience.

"The prosecution's work is certainly not over," she said.

Image: Derek Chauvin is taken into custody (Court TV via AP)
Image: Derek Chauvin is taken into custody (Court TV via AP)

Kueng and Lane are accused of helping Chauvin restrain Floyd on the ground. Lane also drew his gun on Floyd after he first approached Floyd's car and began speaking with him. Thao watched bystanders who had gathered.

Cevallos said the officers may have "a more defensible case because they didn't put the knee on the back of the neck," as Chauvin did. "But, in a sense, they have a harder case, because the prosecution really just needs to link them into helping their brother officer at the time," he said.

Jurors in the Chauvin trial saw extensive video from bystanders, police body camera video and security video.

Cevallos said the videos could play a major role in the case of the other officers.

"There's no question there's so much video that likely shows the conduct of the other officers that we may not have noticed when Derek Chauvin was in the defendancy," he said.

Dan Herbert, a defense lawyer who has represented hundreds of police officers, said that while the case against the other officers is separate from Chauvin's, his conviction "absolutely does not bode well for these defendants." Herbert represented Jason Van Dyke, a white Chicago police officer who was convicted in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager.

IMAGE: Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng (Jim Mone / AP file)
IMAGE: Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng (Jim Mone / AP file)

He said the case would be especially difficult for the defense if the trial is also in Hennepin County.

"I think that they probably are recognizing that if they take a jury that's within this county, as well, that their fate may be doomed," he said.

Herbert said that in light of the Chauvin verdict, the evidence and the public reaction, prosecutors are likely to press for a jury trial rather than negotiations or bargaining with the co-defendants.

But if you're a co-defendant, "you might want to be considering if there's a way to opt for a bench trial versus going through the jury trial route that has happened here," he said.

Herbert said the defense would most likely file a motion to move the trial because of juror bias, a motion that was denied in Chauvin's trial.

"To me, it's the critical issue, and it determines guilt or innocence," he said.

Hochglaube said the judge could rule to move the trial because things "evolved so dramatically" throughout Chauvin's trial.

She said potential jurors could have been exposed to additional information, including the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright about 10 miles from where Floyd died. They also could have seen or learned of protests in Minneapolis after that killing and the Chauvin verdict.

"I think that the factors that would lead a judge to at least consider a change of venue have evolved and may be more relevant to these officers than they were to Chauvin," Hochglaube said.

IMAGE: Tou Thao and attorney Robert Paule in July (Brandon Bell / Getty Images file)
IMAGE: Tou Thao and attorney Robert Paule in July (Brandon Bell / Getty Images file)

Hochglaube said another potentially important development is the Justice Department's announcement Wednesday that it is launching a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department. The investigation will examine whether the department engages in a pattern or practice of policing that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Justice Department lawyers will look at whether Minneapolis police use excessive force, including during protests, or engage in discriminatory conduct. They will also examine whether police treatment of people with behavioral health problems follows the law.

Hochglaube said that the move was "pretty meaningful" and that it "could really change things for how the trial might move forward for the next three officers."

She said two of the officers, Lane and Kueng, were rookies with just days of experience as full-time officers when Floyd was arrested.

"If I were the lawyer for any of those individuals, I would certainly want to know what the department investigation revealed," she said. "Were they just simply following instructions and trained poorly?"

She said she could also imagine attorneys' asking for more time for the investigation to produce its findings.

"One thing that could make these officers sound potentially more innocent to a jury is that they were trained poorly or improperly in the use of force by their department or their department encouraged improper use of force," she said.

Attorneys for the three officers have filed motions to dismiss the charges, partly over allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Kueng and Lane were responding to a report that a counterfeit $20 bill had been used at a Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25 when they encountered Floyd. Chauvin and Thao arrived shortly afterward.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Derek Chauvin verdict the start of change? Not likely, experts say.

    Some have said Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction could mark a changing tide in policing, but the truth is more complicated.

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

    Video from May shows Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during an arrest.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Lizzo posted an unedited nude selfie and revealed she'd usually 'fix' and 'smooth' her body in photos

    The "Truth Hurts" rapper said she's trying to be more "real" on social media and change the conversation about beauty standards.

  • 10 of the Best The Ordinary Products for Summer

    Ever since it debuted in 2017, The Ordinary has been selling out left and right thanks to its limited-ingredient skincare saviors at wonderfully affordable prices...

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • After the Chauvin verdict, we all must speak loudly against racism and police violence where and when we see it

    A disturbing encounter in a Maryland suburb shows the danger of remaining silent in the face of what we know is morally wrong.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability. The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference. Local NAACP leader Keith Rivers said Brown was Black.

  • NFL eliminates preseason OTs, defeats onside kick proposal

    NFL owners on Wednesday approved eliminating overtime in preseason games and expanded selection of jersey numbers for receivers, running backs and defensive backs. The league also will allow on-field officials to get certain “objective information” from the replay official and designated members of the officiating department “when clear and obvious video evidence is present.” “I know in my opinion what subjective looks like,” said Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and long-time chairman of the powerful competition committee.

  • ‘Tragic Day Here’: Deputy Fatally Shoots North Carolina Black Man While Serving Search Warrant

    FacebookA North Carolina man was shot and killed on Wednesday morning by a sheriff’s deputy executing a search warrant at his home, authorities said. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Brown Jr., a 40-year-old Black man, was shot around 8:30 a.m. while deputies were serving a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Authorities offered few details about the shooting at an afternoon press conference, but Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Brown was the subject of the search warrant, adding that it is “a tragic day here.” The officer who killed Brown has been placed on leave pending an investigation.UPDATE: Family says the man shot and killed by deputies this morning is Andrew Brown. He is a father of 10 children. @jasonmarkswavy pic.twitter.com/oHqxTXyAgW— Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021 According to WKBN, Brown got into his car and began to drive away while authorities were at his home. Witnesses told the outlet they heard a deputy fire at least six shots while he was in the car. Family members said Brown had 10 children and did not own a gun. “We’re looking for accurate answers, not fast answers,” Dare County District Attorney Andrew Womble said Wednesday.Columbus Police Release Body-Camera Footage of Fatal Shooting of Black Teen The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation into the shooting, which prompted instant outrage from the community. Several live videos of Perry Street in the aftermath of Brown’s death showed at least two dozen residents visibly upset, with several holding up signs and yelling at police. “The sheriff needs to address these people,” Local NAACP president Keith Rivers, told WAVY. Gesturing to the angry crowd, he added, “In light of everything that’s going in America with the shooting of unarmed Black men, I came down to make sure that the facts are clearly disseminated.” Brown’s death marks the latest in a string of police shootings involving Black residents across the United States. On Tuesday night, a Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant after she appeared to have lunged at someone with a knife during a fight. The shocking incident, which was captured on police body cameras, came just minutes before former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.Earlier this month, a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, apparently firing her service weapon by accident instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • Boris Johnson scraps plans for televised White House-style briefings from £2.6m studio

    Boris Johnson’s plans to hold White House-style press briefings have been abandoned, despite the Government spending £2.6million on a new Downing Street conference facility. In another major No 10 upheaval, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister had decided to axe the daily televised press conferences. The No 9 briefing room, which has only recently been renovated, will now be used by the Prime Minister, ministers and officials to hold press conferences. Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, will now become his spokesman for the COP26 United Nations climate summit, which is taking place in November. She will move across the road to work in No 9, where Mr Sharma and the Government’s COP26 team are based. On Tuesday night Ms Stratton, a former broadcast journalist who previously worked for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said she was “delighted” to be taking on the new role, adding that it was a “unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world". “I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and Alok Sharma [the UK’s COP26 President] to ensure it is a success,” she said. But others suggested Ms Stratton, pictured below, had effectively been sidelined.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Gemma Chan condemns British newspaper for trivializing 'casual racism' in Prince Philip report

    The article in The Sunday Times referred to racist comments made by Prince Philip about "slitty eyes" as "gaffes."

  • Russia arrests over 1,400 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police rounded up more than 1,400 protesters on Wednesday as Russians in dozens of cities took part in rallies organised by allies of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail. His spokeswoman was jailed for 10 days, and another close ally detained, on the same day that President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation speech warning the West not to cross Russia's "red lines" and pointedly made no mention of Navalny. Protesters in central Moscow chanted, "Freedom to Navalny!" and "Let the doctors in!".

  • The Derek Chauvin Verdict Is Haunted by the Ghosts of Those Who Found No Justice

    People gather as they celebrate at George Floyd Square after the verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021. When Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict that Derek Chauvin was guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd I imagined ghosts dancing around the courtroom. The verdict was, in a sense, vindication for them.

  • Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife when shot by police

    Columbus police fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20. Contrary to a Facebook claim, Bryant had a knife in her hand at the time of the shooting.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds