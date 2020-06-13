CHAZ, a 'no Cop Co-op': Here's what Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone looks like

In Seattle, a group of peaceful protesters have cornered off several city blocks and established the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – a sort of protest haven where artists paint murals, speakers discuss topics of racial equity, snacks are handed out for free and virtually no police are in sight.

President Donald Trump has branded the protest society as a group of "ugly Anarchists" and "Domestic Terrorists," but the city's mayor says Trump doesn't get it. It's a group of people gathering lawfully and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech, said Mayor Jenny Durkan.

"It is patriotism," Durkan added.

The group gathered after Seattle police abandoned a precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Monday and effectively handed the area over to the protesters they had clashed with for days.

According to media reports from around the area, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, has a festival-like energy where people are peacefully gathering and discussing how to better the world in an experiment of a society without police amid calls around the country to "defund" departments.

People in the zone said George Floyd’s death was the last straw in a series of inequities across the country, highlighted at first by the widespread failure of government to competently and humanly respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Several added, however, that they would be at work if the outbreak hadn’t shut down their workplaces and could only afford to attend with the aid of the federal assistance payments.

Others expressed frustration that conservative media were painting them as armed anarchists. Friday, the smell of roasting hot dogs drifted over the area as volunteers offered hot oatmeal, energy drinks and bagels to anyone who wanted them. Although Washington is an open-carry state, no one appeared armed with a gun.

“We are not here to become a bunch of armed mercenaries. We just want equal rights,” said Matthew “Bootleg” Born, 40.

'Go back to your bunker': Seattle mayor, Washington governor fire back at Trump threat to handle protests

Where is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone?

According to a Seattle Times map of the area, the zone spans several city blocks. It runs east to west along East Pine Street from 10th to 13th Avenues East. On 12th Avenue East, the zone extended down to East Pike Street. Some tents and a community garden have been set up in Cal Anderson Park, which runs along East Pine Street.

Capitol Hill is a neighborhood northeast of downtown Seattle and the famous Pike Place Market. The neighborhood is popular with many young residents in the city and home to many diverse artistic spaces, restaurants and Cal Anderson Park, named after Washington's first openly gay legislator.

What does 'defund the police' mean? Why some say 'reform' is not enough

How did protesters first occupy the area?

Seattle, like most cities in the United States, saw major protests in the days that followed George Floyd's killing in the custody of Minneapolis police.

For days, protesters and police in riot gear faced off nightly outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct.

In response to outcries against the tactics used by police in Seattle to control the crowds, Durkan promised at a news conference last week there would be a 30-day ban on the use of CS gas, commonly known as tear gas.

Despite that ban, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators over the weekend, prompting a new wave of outrage from activists and City Council members. In response, the Seattle Police Department removed barricades from outside the East Precinct.

The Seattle Times reported that after the police barricades were removed, demonstrators quickly moved in with their own barricades and closed the area to vehicles.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said Thursday it was her decision to use tear gas after the ban, as she said officers believed there could be violence, but it was not her decision to surrender the building, per the Times.

Human Rights Attorney Mike Withey, who says he represented people in Seattle's World Trade Organization (WTO) protests, addresses a crowd in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. More