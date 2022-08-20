Cheap-Clone ETFs Are Sucking Billions Away From Bigger Siblings

Katie Greifeld and Isabelle Lee
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Attracted to cheaper alternatives, a cohort of Wall Street investors are increasingly eschewing the most liquid products on the planet.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest and famously easy-to-trade ETF -- the mighty $387 billion SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ticker SPY) -- continues to fall victim to the trend this year as money managers gravitate to its lower-cost clone.

While $25 billion has exited SPY across roughly 80 days of outflows this year, its smaller sibling tracking the very same index has absorbed around $3 billion with only 32 days of redemptions.

The proximate cause: SPY charges a comparatively beefy 10 basis points versus just 3 for its younger clone known as the $15 billion SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (SPLG).

A similar dynamic has also hit big-name ETFs investing in everything from Big Tech stocks and high-yield credit. For example the $181 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (ticker QQQ) has posted nearly 70 days of outflows, compared to just 20 for the $5.5 billion Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM).

Rising demand for lower-cost products is a long-established trend in an industry famous for its fee war. But it may be an increasingly smart option for those seeking to rebuild long-term exposures given cost pressures everywhere this year.

“For a retail or purely buy-and-hold investor who is looking for a position for the longer term, cheaper ‘mini’ ETFs that offer identical access make a lot of sense because they don’t have to spend more for that massive liquidity,” according to ETF Think Tank’s Cinthia Murphy.

Credit traders have been swapping out of the $14 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) for the smaller iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY), Bloomberg data show. USHY is on track to outpace HYG in flows for the second straight year.

The more-expensive ETFs such as SPY or QQQ offer virtually unrivaled liquidity with high daily volumes for hedge funds and the like. But cost-conscious financial advisors and retail traders are looking to save a couple basis points per year, according to industry experts.

The sheer volume of SPY turnover and its massive size have spawned an ecosystem around the ETF, with institutions and professional traders using the product to shift exposures -- often on an intraday basis. That’s a different use case than for SPLG, which is more appealing for buy-and-hold allocators, rather than fast-money traders transacting frequently.

Liquidity Weapon

“SPY is the most liquid security on the planet,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart. “You add in the options and futures and everything,” he said, “and nothing else comes close.”

In addition to QQQ and QQQM, Invesco launched the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) in 2014, a follow-up to the 2006 vintage Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). PDBC, which charges 59 basis points, has accumulated over $8 billion in assets, surpassing the $3.6 billion DBC, which has an expense ratio of 88 basis points.

Rather than simply lowering fees, it makes sense for issuers to launch two different-priced tiers of the same strategy to appeal to the broadest swath of investors possible, according to Invesco’s Jason Bloom.

“It might look on the surface like you’re just launching a clone of an older fund with a lower expense ratio because people are complaining about the management fee. That’s usually not the whole story,” said Bloom, head of fixed income and alternatives ETF strategies. “It’s going to take many years to build assets under management up to levels that might be comparable to the older fund. So the older fund may have a much deeper liquidity profile and it’s going to stay relevant.”

There’s also the simple fact that the higher fees generate more money for the Wall Street fund giants. SPY brings in about $368 million annually for State Street Global Advisors, compared to SPLG’s roughly $4.6 million haul. That math also applies to the largest commodity ETF, the $56 billion SPDR Gold Shares fund (GLD), which carries a relatively lofty fee of 40 basis points and pulls more than $220 million per year.

“These funds – SPY, GLD, QQQ – are some of the biggest funds out there, being big sources of revenue for these firms,” said ETF Think Tank’s Murphy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley talks cars and EVs at Pebble Beach

    Ford CEO Jim Farley discusses the Lincoln brand's future and electrification from this year's Monterey Car Week.

  • Billionaire Roundup - How Did The World's Richest Spend Their Week?

    “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” - Will Durant The mega-rich have built habits that have led them to be successful, but there are plenty of memes and real-life, in-depth stories that will tell you the opposite. You’ll see stories discrediting Jeff Bezos’ “garage startup” called Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) because he received $300,000 from his parents, or that Elon Musk was far from a self-starter because his father was a rich Engineer in South Afric

  • Big bank stocks post late-summer rally, outperform in Q3

    The Wall Street Journal reported that 5 of the 6 major U.S. bank stocks outperformed the S&P 500 since the end of June, signaling a possible rally from a tough year.

  • Dramatic Video Shows Intense Storm Pummeling Italian Harbor

    Surveillance video from a port town in northern Italy captured the moment a quick and powerful storm slammed a small harbor on Thursday, August 18, with reported wind speeds of around 100 km/h (62 mph).The dramatic footage from Francesco Morandi in Sestri Levante, a coastal town east of Genoa in Italy’s northwestern Liguria region, shows large hail falling around boats moored in the harbor as intense winds and rains suddenly sweep in. Within 30 seconds, visibility is near zero as boats, jetties, and the camera capturing the storm are battered by the winds.According to local media, Morandi said he was left “speechless” by the force of the winds. Though the town was under a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms, residents had not expected such a damaging event, Morandi was quoted as saying.Local meteorologists said the storm was a downburst, a weather phenomenon the United States’ National Weather Service (NWS) calls “the tornado’s destructive sister.”The NWS says downbursts “can produce winds that are as damaging as a tornado” and are caused by air rushing downward from the leading or trailing edges of a storm (downdraft). “These intense concentrations of sinking air fan out upon striking the earths surface in what meteorologists and weather spotters call straight- line winds,” they said.The same storm system moved southward through Tuscany later on Thursday, causing at least two deaths and widespread damage, Italian media reported. Credit: Francesco Morandi via Storyful

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as yields rise; indexes post weekly losses

    U.S. stocks fell on Friday in a broad selloff led by megacaps as U.S. bond yields rose, with the S&P 500 posting losses for the week after four straight weeks of gains. Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft all fell and were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note nearly hitting 3%, after Germany reported record-high increases in monthly producer prices.

  • Inheritance tax ‘no longer just for the rich’ as more families face six-figure death duty

    Treasury brought in £2.4bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to July

  • Safeheron secures $7M to make private keys safer for crypto wallets

    It's a rosy picture, but recent events of security vulnerability indicate that the decentralized world might not be working as well as the believers envision yet. Safeheron's goal is to make private keys safer. Private keys, critical to decentralized crypto apps, let individuals take control over their digital assets through self-custody wallets rather than leaving control to a centralized institution.

  • Twitch’s Gambling Boom Is Luring Gamers Into Crypto Casinos

    (Bloomberg) -- Enneric Chabot, 26, didn’t start gambling until he saw his favorite gamers doing it online. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesThree years ago, Chabot began regularly watching Felix “xQc” Lengyel, a

  • Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta see rent increases top 10% in July

    Rent prices are soaring nationwide, and several cities have seen double-digit rent increases as demand surges after the pandemic.

  • Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know

    Fortune has crafted a detailed guide to the highly anticipated Ethereum “merge,” explaining proof of stake versus proof of work, upgrade misconceptions, what investors should know, and much more.

  • Single-stock ETFs: ‘We’re going to see this entire ETF category absolutely explode’

    In this week's ETF Wrap, you'll get a look at the wave of single-stock ETFs that have recently hit the market --- and whether they may be geared toward your investment approach.

  • BlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors

    The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week that its proposed rules aimed at fighting "greenwashing" by fund managers will confuse investors. BlackRock made the claims in a letter filed this week in response to a SEC May proposal to stamp out unfounded claims by funds about their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials. The rules also aim to create more standardization around ESG disclosures.

  • Spending Bill a ‘Game-Changing Opportunity’ for Solar Industry

    Invesco’s Solar ETF (TAN) saw significant inflows this month.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media

    Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday. The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and Kinh Bac City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Ukraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesA drone struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea on Saturday, days after unexplained explosions at nearby military facilities. No inj

  • Map: These are the states with the most and least credit card debt

    According to a study from WalletHub, the median average credit card debt per state varies across the country.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • Investor Who Called Crypto Firm ‘World-Class’ Now Says It’s a Near Total Loss

    WestCap Group marked down the value of its stake in the bankrupt crypto lender by 85%. A Canadian pension fund likely will write off its stake completely.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.