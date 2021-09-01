Cheap electricity a boon for bitcoin mining in cash-strapped Venezuela

Andrea TOSTA
·3 min read

On a factory floor in Caracas, the din of dozens of computers working non-stop is deafening. This is the sound of a bitcoin mine -- one of several in a country where cheap electricity has made crypto mining a rare profitable endeavor.

At the enterprise called Doctorminer, in eastern Caracas, nearly 80 computers -- worth about $400 apiece and each the size of a shoebox -- generate some $10,000 in bitcoin equivalent per month.

The process produces intense heat, which require the constant cooling power of four large fans.

The electricity bill for all this? "I think not even $10 a month," said Theodoro Toukoumidis, CEO of Doctorminer, founded to erect crypto mines countrywide and provide the required machines.

"We have discovered a way to generate income effortlessly... transforming energy into money," he told AFP.

In a country in recession and contending with the world's highest inflation of nearly 3,000 percent in 2020, crypto mining presents an economic opportunity for a lucky few.

This is made possible by one of the world's lowest electricity prices: the commodity is heavily subsidized by the Venezuelan government.

"Mining" is one way of raising crypto currency, putting high-powered computers to work to solve complicated mathematical problems -- and the price of electricity is a major obstacle for miners in many countries.

- Confronting economic crisis –

But in Venezuela, the rock-bottom rate overrides most other considerations, including power cuts -- frequent in a country where public services have all but collapsed, but less spotty in the capital Caracas than elsewhere.

Nor are cryptopreneurs in Venezuela put off by Latin America's third-lowest fixed broadband internet speed.

"To mine you don't need super-high-speed internet," crypto researcher and economist Aaron Olmos told AFP.

Toukoumidis sold his car and his partner a motorcycle, each to buy a mining computer. In 2016, in the dining room of his house, the pair began to build computers to sell.

The venture proved popular, with many people wanting to invest, even "without understanding anything at all" about crypto mining, said Olmos.

Today, Doctorminer has some 1,500 miners connected to its grid, according to the company's website.

As the value of the bolivar has been decimated by years of economic crisis, bitcoin has become increasingly accepted as currency in Caracas.

"Having crypto money is a way out of hyperinflation... an extra tool for confronting the crisis," said Olmos.

According to Olmos's consulting outfit Olmost Group Venezuela, transactions with cryptocurrency peaked at $303 million in Venezuela in 2019, before the coronavirus epidemic.

And this is nowhere near the full value of crypto money in circulation, said the analyst, as it does not factor in the currency generated by mining.

"There is a massive economic activity that is unseen," Olmos said.

Pedro, a miner, bought two "video cards" with which to mine crypto currency in 2017 for $800.

He told AFP he made his money back in three months, and estimates he has earned some $20,000 in all.

- 'Better not to talk' –

But the windfall brought about unforeseen difficulties -- the reason Pedro declined to give his full name.

The currency and the practice of mining it are legal, but police frequently arrest miners for failing to jump through bureaucratic hoops.

Reports of extortion are rife in the country that ranks a lowly 176 out of 180 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, and where public officials demanding bribes is a common problem.

Many Venezuelan miners end up behind bars for lacking paperwork, according to specialist websites such as CriptoNoticias.

"It is something that is better not to talk about," added Pedro of his line of work.

The government of Nicolas Maduro has also tried to get in on the action, launching the Petro currency in 2018. It was banned by the United States and widely branded a scam.

The same year, Venezuela launched a crypto regulator named Sunacrip, which has since introduced a register of crypto miners in the country.

atm/jt/mr/mlr/st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State stimulus checks arrive in Californians' bank accounts ahead of recall election

    The Newsom administration has announced that $600 stimulus payments are being delivered to millions of Californians as ballots are being cast on whether to recall the governor from office.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Biden and Congress are setting 'a 5-alarm fire' by letting federal unemployment benefits expire in a week as Delta surges, an expert says

    Federal jobless aid expires in a week. Congress isn't renewing it. "A lot of people will be harmed by this," said Andrew Stettner, a policy expert.

  • The World Is Still Short of Everything. Get Used to It.

    Like most people in the developed world, Kirsten Gjesdal had long taken for granted her ability to order whatever she needs and then watch the goods arrive, without any thought about the factories, container ships and trucks involved in delivery. Not anymore. At her kitchen supply store in Brookings, South Dakota, Gjesdal has given up stocking place mats, having wearied of telling customers that she can only guess when more will come. She recently received a pot lid she had purchased eight month

  • The White House says Biden isn't pushing Congress to renew federal jobless aid because the economy is rebounding

    "I think he made a decision on where things stand in our economic recovery at this point in time," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • When will Kansas recoup taxes from STAR bonds projects? May be next century, auditors say

    Auditors for the Kansas Legislature released a critical evaluation of the state’s Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds program Monday.

  • Alaska lawmakers face crunch to pay checks from oil wealth

    Alaska residents don’t know how much money they might get from the state’s oil wealth this year — or even when they might get the unique payout just for living in the state — and many are upset. The Alaska Permanent Fund, seeded with oil money and grown through investments following its creation in 1976, has an estimated value of $81.1 billion. Residents' checks come from the fund's earnings, which lawmakers have leaned on for expenses, with oil revenue a fraction of what it was a decade ago.

  • Extra Unemployment Pay Is About to Expire. Why Investors Should Be Wary.

    The early end of enhanced jobless benefits in some states hasn't produced the return to work anticipated, suggesting the labor shortage goes beyond the extra $300 a week.

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • Surging Inflation is a U.S. Phenomenon, Not a Global One

    Surging U.S. inflation has outpaced inflation in Europe, China and elsewhere, as the rate hit a 13-year high of 5.4% in June and July.

  • Why the August jobs report will be make-or-break for the Fed

    Some Fed officials have said the August jobs report due Friday will be critical in determining the timing of a taper.

  • Rising Heat Is Making It Harder to Work in the U.S., and the Costs to the Economy Will Soar With Climate Change

    By driving down productivity, extreme heat could cost the U.S. economy $500 billion by 2050

  • Canada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote

    Canada's Conservatives hammered Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday after data showed that the country's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter and again in July, putting the economy at the center of debate three weeks ahead of a national election. Canada is the only Group of Seven country to record a deceleration in the second quarter, according to an OECD report. "Canada's economy is getting worse, not better," Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said from his Ottawa headquarters.

  • U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls to Six-Month Low on Delta Variant

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence dropped in August to a six-month low, suggesting concerns over the delta variant and elevated prices are weighing on Americans’ views of the economy now and in the coming months. The Conference Board’s index fell to 113.8 from a revised 125.1 reading in July, according to the group’s report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for a decline to 123. The figures suggest the spread of the delta variant has dented consumers’ views of the econom

  • Canada economic recovery comes to a surprise halt

    Canada's economic recovery came to a surprise and screeching halt in the second quarter, casting a pall over snap elections called by Justin Trudeau to set a new post-pandemic course for the nation.

  • Indian growth jumps in April-June, helped by looser pandemic curbs

    India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even while a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth of over 20% compared to a year earlier driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending. The expansion nevertheless fell short of the 21.4% predicted by the central bank, which some analysts said would make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more likely to retain its accommodative stance until at least year-end. Gross domestic product expanded 20.1% in April-June, the first quarter of India's fiscal year, compared with the same period a year earlier, driven mainly by manufacturing and construction, the statistics ministry said on Tuesday.

  • US consumer confidence falls in August to 6-month low

    U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since February amid rising concerns about the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and worries about higher inflation. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 in August, down from a revised 125.1 in July. The Conference Board said that concerns about the resurgence in COVID cases as well as worries about rising gas and food prices had contributed to the drop.

  • The harm the Fed wants to avoid by tapering too early

    Fed chair Jerome Powell isn’t in a hurry to dial back loose monetary policy because he doesn't want to cause “lasting harm” to the economy.Why it matters: With the economy progressing, everyone wants to know when the Fed will taper its monthly purchases of $120 billion worth of bonds, an emergency policy intended to keep interest rates low and financial markets liquid during the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving t

  • Correction in global stocks likely, funds trim equity allocations: Reuters poll

    A modest correction in global stock markets is likely by the end of this year, according to a slim majority of fund managers polled by Reuters who recommended trimming global exposure to equities in August in favour of bonds. On Monday, MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets hit historic highs and European shares, with a monthly gain of more than 2%, were on track to clinch their longest winning run in over eight years, buoyed by pandemic-related monetary and fiscal stimulus. Still, fund managers and chief investment officers in Europe, Japan and the United States polled Aug. 12-30 slightly cut recommended equity allocations to an average 49.9% of their model global portfolio from a 3-1/2 year high of 50.1% in July.