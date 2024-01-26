Cheap flights are to be had in February for a quick trip to sun and sand

Want to fly cheaply from Crawford County?

Nearby airports offer some options to escape the cold weather of the middle of winter. Options start at less than $40. The cheapest domestic options start at $28.5 and international – $71.

Domestic

Aviasales.com offers flights from Columbus to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting at $35,64 for Sunday, Feb. 4, and until Wednesday, Feb. 7. The price, although rising slightly, will continue to fluctuate at around $50. The return flights however, are not yet shown and based on January prices they might fluctuate between $70 and $260.

Avia tickets prices from Columbus to Los Angeles, California, for certain dates in February will cost around $50. For example, for Friday, Feb. 16, a ticket to Los Angeles is sold for $47.52. The lowest price for a return ticket so far is for Friday, Feb. 23, and equals to $146.5.

Flights from Columbus to Tampa, Florida, in February will cost less than $50 for certain dates, including Friday, Feb. 6, when flights are available for as low as $25.03 and Friday, Feb. 16, when a ticket can be bought for $39.49. Return flights prices fluctuate between $150 and $200.

Another cheap winter destination from Columbus is Las Vegas, with prices starting at $37.5 for Wednesday. Feb. 7, and return tickets prices ranging between $185 and $300.

From Cleveland, cheap flights are available to Orlando, Florida. For example, for Monday, Feb. 12, the cost is $27.12, and return flights can be bought for around $50 for multiple dates in February.

Flying from Cleveland to Atlanta, Georgia, will cost as low as $30-$60 in February. For example, tickets for Wednesday, Feb. 14, are $28.5. Return tickets fluctuate between $86 and $317.

Flights from Cleveland to Phoenix, Arizona, cost as low as $50 throughout February, and return flights are available for $68.5 for Tuesday, Feb. 6. Fort Myers, Florida is another affordable destination from Cleveland with prices starting from $44.5 for Tuesday, Feb. 13. Return flights are available for $134.5.

International destinations

Skyscanner offers multiple international options for winter flights from Columbus and Cleveland. For example, return tickets from Cleveland to San Juan, Puerto Rico, will cost less than $200 for multiple dates in February with one-way tickets from Cleveland to San Juan costing as low as $71 for Monday, Feb. 4.

Columbus-Cancun, Mexico, round trips are available for as low $244 for multiple dates in February. Columbus-Bogota, Columbia, round trip flights are available for $270 for some of the dates in February.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: February has some cheap flights to domestic, international locations