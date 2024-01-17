Cheap flights here to stay as Ryanair ‘happy to fill’ planes at loss-making ticket prices

Simon Calder
·4 min read

Ryanair is happy to sell plane tickets at a loss in order to get people on its planes during off-peak spells, the chief executive has said, as he shared that low-cost flights will continue to be on offer – though not as inexpensive as they once were.

Michael O’Leary was speaking to The Independent after research showed a wide range of flights selling for less than the £13 air passenger duty his airline must pay when a customer steps on board a Ryanair plane from the UK.

From London Stansted to Venice, a £12.99 fare is available any day from Saturday 20 January to Thursday 25 January.

The same applies to flights from the Essex-based airport to Catania in Sicily, all week from Thursday 18 January to Wednesday 24 January. The one-way journey is 1,230 miles, and for a £12.99 fare, that is less than the Stansted Express train from London to the airport – even with a railcard.

A search by The Independent found the same £12.99 deal for flights departing from British airports on Wednesday 24 January, such as Bristol to Sofia in Bulgaria – a three-hour journey covering almost 1,400 miles. Other journeys available at the same fare on the same day include Belfast International to Porto and Stansted to Prague or Baden-Baden.

“There will always be periods of time, particularly at this time of the year – January, February before you get to the school mid-term break or the Easter holidays or summer – where we’re trying to fill flights,” Mr O’Leary said.

“We’re happy to fill flights at loss-making air fares. So there will still be lots of low air fares.”

The airline tells investors it has a is has a “yield passive strategy whereby seats are priced to ensure that high load factor targets are achieved”.

In 2022, Mr O’Leary said the days of €9.99 flights were over – a view he reiterated to The Independent for 2024.

“We’re now paying $80 (£63) a barrel for fuel. I don’t think you’ll see a return to £9.99 air fares but £15, £20, £25 is still a phenomenally cheap air fare – when you go back to the pre-deregulation days of the 1980s or the early 1990s when airfares were regularly £200 or £300.”

Anna Hughes, director of Flight Free UK, said: “Ryanair offering flights at a loss shows just how upside down our transport system is.

“Even considering air passenger duty, there’s still no tax on aviation fuel, meaning that Mr O’Leary can afford to offer dirt-cheap fares even if in the short term it means making a loss. At the same time, rail fares keep rising every year.

“It’s time to make aviation pay for the environmental damage it causes by taxing airline fuel.”

The £12.99 Ryanair flights allow only one small backpack to be carried on board, with a random seat assignment. Anything else – from bigger cabin or checked baggage to speedy boarding – is extra.

The aviation analyst Sean Moulton said: “Ryanair are looking to gain market share and airport dominance through low fares by generating more passengers and thus lower costs at major airports.

“Ryanair also make the bulk of its profit through ancillary services such as check-in bags, seat selection and onboard sales which offset their low fares and ensure they remain profitable.”

Ryanair has forecast full-year profits of around €2bn (£1.72bn).

Mr O’Leary predicted the summer of 2024 would experience less flight disruption than last year, though air traffic control issues remain a concern.

”I think the French air traffic control strikes will continue. Europe has failed to take any action to protect overflights which would solve 90 per cent of these issues. And I worry about UK Nats. I think there will continue to be systems failures and there will continue to be short-staffing.

“Other than that though, I think this will be a better summer. Capacity will still be constrained in Europe. So I’m hopeful that the experience at the airports – except where there is a Nats failure or a French ATC strike – will be better this year than it was last summer.”

Listen to Simon Calder’s interview with Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary

Recommended Stories

  • Gear up for 2024 winter storms with this ATV snow plow blade, now 68% off at Walmart

    The 48-inch snow plow blade boasts adjustable features, including a 5-position angle adjustment, allowing users to tackle snow removal with optimal control and efficiency.

  • Help protect your home with this smart radon detector — it's 30% off during Amazon's Winter Sale

    In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.

  • The best cheap fitness trackers for 2024

    Here are the best cheap fitness trackers you can buy for $100 or less, as tested by Engadget editors.

  • How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

    Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?

  • UAW president wants to unionize Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant

    UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.

  • Amazon shoppers love this small, compact treadmill — and it's on sale for the lowest price it's ever been

    Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.

  • The Ramcharger has been set up to fail

    I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup

  • Pomelo stacks $40M to scale its payments infra business in LatAm

    Argentinian payments infrastructure startup Pomelo has raised $40 million in a Series B round of funding. The Buenos Aires-based company started in 2021 with the goal of giving fintechs and embedded finance players a way to launch virtual accounts and issue prepaid and credit cards via compliant onboarding processes. Pomelo went live with its first customer in January of 2022 – at the time only supporting pre-paid products in Argentina.

  • Notion launches a stand-alone calendar app

    Does the world need more calendar apps? Maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised, though, given that Notion acquired Cron, a rather smartly designed calendar app, in 2022. At its core, Notion Calendar is a free next-gen version of Cron with a built-in, Calendly-like scheduling tool and a deep but optional Notion integration.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce hasn't retired yet: 'There’s too much emotion in the moment'

    Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.

  • Want to get ahead of the tax game? Save big with these Amazon-exclusive software deals

    The 2023 filing season is upon us. Let these programs from TurboTax and others simplify the process and help you keep your sanity.

  • AI versus SaaS, EV charging and a new $250M fund

    This is our newly revamped Wednesday episode, where we talk about all things startups and venture capital. Vertice raises $25 million: The bet here is that companies are willing to pay to have another company, Vertice in this case, help them reduce their existing software and cloud spend.

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • Impulse Space wants to open up far away orbits with Helios kick stage

    Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.

  • The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

    The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.