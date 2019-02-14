This Cheap Oil Stock Generated Its First Profit in Years. Time to Buy?

Considering all the bad news during the fourth quarter about U.S. producers exhausting capital spending budgets early and the Alberta government enforcing production reductions to alleviate a glut of supply, the results for rig owner Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) were a pleasant surprise. Not only did the company beat earnings expectations, but it also continued to deploy rigs at a time when the oil services industry is suffering.

Let's look at the Canadian driller's most recent quarterly results to see how it was able to post its first profitable quarter in a long time and whether we can expect more of that.

Precision Drilling: By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue CA$427 million CA$382 million CA$347 million Operating income (loss) CA$35.4 million (CA$9.7 million) (CA$18.6 million) Net income (CA$198.3 million) (CA$30.6 million) (CA$47.0 million) EPS (diluted) (CA$0.68) (CA$0.10) (CA$0.16)

Data source: Precision Drilling earnings release. $1 Canadian = $0.75.

Even though it says that the company lost 0.68 Canadian dollars per share this past quarter, that loss was because of a CA$200 million goodwill impairment charge. If we strip out that one-time, noncash event, Precision reported a net profit of CA$1 million. It's less than a penny per share, but it is the first time in almost five years that the company didn't end a quarter in the loss column.

Precision Drilling's operating results have always been respectable thanks to its fleet of high-specification rigs and a standardized design that makes upgrades and maintenance relatively cheap. What has kept the company from any sort of profitability lately has been its large debt load. For the quarter, it was able to reduce its debt by $74 million (that's U.S. dollars) by retiring some debt early. The company's efforts to cut its debt load in 2018 meant it spent CA$22 million less in cash interest expenses. It doesn't sound like much, but it can mean the difference between a profit and a loss right now.

Well, so much for that

In the prior quarter, Precision Drilling was very much looking forward to closing a deal to acquire fellow Canadian rig owner Trinidad Drilling. The proposed deal was supposed to help bolster the company's rig presence in the U.S. and allow the combined company to shed several legacy rigs and focus on marketing its most technologically advanced rigs. That deal fell through, though, when oil services company Ensign Energy Services made a hostile bid and ended up as the majority shareholder, with 56% of Trinidad's shares outstanding. Precision then walked away from the deal.

a drilling rig in a snowy field. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Management claimed that the deal would help Precision to bolster its finances and accelerate its debt reduction. But typically any deal requires a decent amount of cash for integration, so scuttling it may have been a blessing in disguise because management can be singularly focused on debt reduction.

What management had to say

Even though Precision has roots as a Canadian rig company, it is making a lot of headway into the U.S. over the past few years. In the company's press release, CEO Kevin Neveu gave an update on the U.S. market and what Precision anticipates for 2019: