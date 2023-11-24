'Cheap political points.' Dean Phillips under fire for saying Americans lack 'faith in' VP Harris

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips spent part of his Thanksgiving Day playing clean up on comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Phillips, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the party's presidential nomination, drew blowback from fellow Democrats for repeating criticisms of the vice president and her capabilities in an an interview that published earlier in the week. He later apologized to the vice president on social media.

The Minnesota congressman said in an interview published Tuesday in The Atlantic that while he'd personally had "thoughtful" conversations with Harris and was not of that opinion, “I hear from others who know her a lot better than I that many think she’s not well positioned, well prepared, of the right disposition, of the right competencies to execute that office."

“It’s pretty clear … that she’s not somebody that people have faith in," Phillips said.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) speaks to members of the press after handing over his declaration of candidacy form for President to the New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, on October 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. While touting the accomplishments of President Biden, Rep. Phillips believes that new democratic leadership is needed and has joined the 2024 presidential race.

Apparently Dean Phillips is floundering so hard that he’s now resorting to attacking Vice-President Harris. He better keep the VP’s name out of his mouth and apologize. No one will support him so he’s going to torch his entire reputation on the way out. Sad to see. pic.twitter.com/8fBhlLgBfj — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 21, 2023

I am not sure which "others" Dean Phillips has been speaking to, but I know @KamalaHarris as someone who is:

1. Intelligent

2. Dependable

3. A proven leader https://t.co/Cs9Ubo19Az — Lisa Blunt Rochester (@LisaBRochester) November 21, 2023

His comments drew pushback from Biden and Harris supporters, including Democrats who serve with Phillips in Congress.

"Apparently Dean Phillips is floundering so hard that he’s now resorting to attacking Vice-President Harris. He better keep the VP’s name out of his mouth and apologize. No one will support him so he’s going to torch his entire reputation on the way out. Sad to see," said Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., a freshman lawmaker and former mayor of Long Beach who endorsed Harris for president during her 2019 bid.

Democratic strategist Karen Finney said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that Phillips "should apologize" for the slight and accused him of attempting to score "cheap political points" by repeating gossip about Harris.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Delaware congresswoman and a national co-chair of Biden's campaign, piled on with a post of her own that said, "I am not sure which "others" Dean Phillips has been speaking to, but I know @KamalaHarris as someone who is: 1. Intelligent 2. Dependable 3. A proven leader."

Tuesday evening, Phillips appeared on CNN. Host Abby Phillip asked him during the interview why he shared those criticisms, if they are not his experience.

"I did not articulate that distinctly. That was asked of me," he said.

Phillips said he has been "impressed" by his interactions with Harris. "She's been kind. She's been thoughtful, and decent," he said. Phillips argued polls are showing Americans do not want the Biden-Harris ticket.

He then attempted to walk back the Harris criticisms. "I do not recall saying those words. I recall those words being shared with me and saying that's what people have been saying," Phillips said on CNN. "I do not recall saying those words. Let me say this though, I am defending the vice president, because I think she's a good person. I think she is well-prepared. But I'm telling you, the country has a different opinion."

i owe an apology.



in the atlantic, i shared kind words about @VP harris because that’s been my personal experience and i respect her.



i shouldn’t have referenced other people’s opinions. i own that and apologize to her and everyone who’s been affected by similar circumstances. — Congressman Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@deanbphillips) November 23, 2023

A day later, on Wednesday evening, Phillips apologized to Harris via social media.

"i owe an apology," he said on X. "in the atlantic, i shared kind words about @VP harris because that’s been my personal experience and i respect her. i shouldn’t have referenced other people’s opinions. i own that and apologize to her and everyone who’s been affected by similar circumstances."

He responded to several users on the platform on Thanksgiving morning, one of whom he reached out to again on Thursday evening after offering to answer questions about his candidacy.

Phillips said in one of the replies that he was "troubled" that Harris is being "portrayed so unfairly by the media" and that "it was wrong to repeat the unkind words of others."

"if anything, perhaps she should be running instead of the president," Phillips said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dean Phillips under fire for saying Americans lack faith in VP Harris