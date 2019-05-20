Is It Cheaper To Buy A 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback From Britain?

This immaculate 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback is estimated to sell at British auction for $95K. Even with shipping costs, that's cheaper than the examples available stateside!

It’s hard not to whisper Steve McQueen’s name when presented with a 1967 Ford Mustang 390 GT Fastback. Immortalized by Lieutenant Frank Bullitt during one of cinema’s greatest car chases, the ultimate pony car commands high levels of respect and financial value when available on the open market. Even basket case examples sell for more than modern showroom counterparts.

However, what about restored Mustangs? The American classifieds may provide evidence of eye-watering sums being traded for healthy Fastback specimens, but it’s not always the case in Great Britain. Check out this 390 GT, claimed to be the ‘best one ever seen’ by auction house H&H.

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

The sweet part? This Mustang has been estimated to sell below the £75k mark ($95k). That’s almost $50k less than similar Mustangs fetch on American soil.



This seems like somewhat of a bargain considering the 3800 man hours involved with undertaking the Mustang’s nut-and-bolt restoration. Apparently, £25k was invested in the paint alone. Quite frankly, the stallion must be seen to be believed. It's better than new.

According to the accompanying Marti report, this matching numbers Ford was crafted in the company's Metuchen plant on July 13, 1967, where it was sprayed in Burnt Amber and equipped with the standard Black bucket seats.

The Ford’s big block, S code 390ci engine was mated to a four-speed manual transmission driving through a 3.25:1 limited slip diff. Original factory specification additionally included the highly sought after GT Equipment Group performance package and F70-14 white sidewall tires. Not to mention an AM radio for listening to Lalo Schifrin’s slick beats.

The original supplying dealer was Berry Motors of Paramus, New Jersey, and the car remained in the U.S until it was exported to Britain during 2014. After five years with the present owner, the Ford is now being made available with excellent bodywork, unblemished paint, immaculate interior trim, and concours running gear. The V8 engine performs as though it’s brand new.



So, it’s ultimately cheaper than some Stateside models and in truly remarkable condition. But is there still money to be saved after importing the Mustang back across the Atlantic? In a word, yes.

