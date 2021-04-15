What Is the Cheapest Car Insurance Third Party?

Photo credit: David McNew - Getty Images

What Is Cheapest Car Insurance Third Party?

Third-party car insurance refers to a standard type of coverage that is required in most states. It is also called third-party liability insurance and protects you against an insurance claim from another driver. The types of insurance include:

First-party: You buy the insurance.

Second-party: An insurance company provides you with insurance.

Third-party: The insurance protects you against a claim from another driver.

Third-party insurance is a requirement in all states except for New Hampshire, which is the only state that does not require you to carry insurance, according to Finder. However, you must be financially stable enough to personally cover damages if you are at fault for an accident and don't have vehicle insurance. You might be required to prove you can afford to cover damages in the event of an accident.

Other states, such as Arizona and Virginia, might allow drivers to waive the insurance, as long as they pay a $40,000 bond to cover any potential damages. In most cases, it makes sense to just purchase insurance.

What Does Third-Party Insurance Cover?

Third-party insurance covers you against an insurance claim. It often includes:

Bodily injury coverage: Bodily injury covers costs such as medical bills, lost wages, and any other expenses related to the accident, including pain and suffering.

Property damage coverage: Property damage covers the cost of repairing or replacing property damaged in an accident.

Most third-party insurance policies do not have a deductible. This means you don't need to pay anything out of pocket for the insurance company to cover the other driver's damages.

It is important to note that third-party insurance does not cover your own medical costs or damages to your vehicle if you are at fault. If you are in an accident in which the other driver is at fault, then their third-party insurance policy covers these costs instead. It also does not cover other costs, such as roadside assistance. If your vehicle is stranded or breaks down on the side of the road, you must pay a company to hook it up and tow it to a repair shop.

How to Get Cheap Third-Party Insurance

Third-party insurance is usually the cheapest type of insurance. It does not include other coverages like comprehensive or collision. It is the cheapest because it also does not cover your damages or theft or weather-related damage. You can usually get the cheapest third-party insurance rates with the following tips:

Drive a cheaper vehicle: Cheaper vehicles are usually more affordable to repair or replace, which can lead to decreased rates.

Avoid insurance add-ons: Avoiding add-ons such as comprehensive and collision can save you a lot on your insurance rates. BuyAutoInsurance.com recommends skipping these coverages if their cost is 10 percent more than the value of your vehicle.

Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible can also reduce your insurance rate. But, keep in mind, third-party insurance usually does not require a deductible. Instead, this is the amount you must pay out of pocket to access other types of insurance.

Drive safely: Driving safely and avoiding accidents and traffic violations can lead to better insurance rates.

You might also be able to adjust your liability limits. However, most states have minimum requirements, and failing to carry them can lead to penalties. Some drivers might also choose to increase their coverage, meaning they are less liable personally if they cause an accident.

Shopping around and comparing quotes is an important part of finding the best insurance rates, whether you want full coverage or a third-party policy. Always consider how much insurance is available when comparing prices among different insurance providers.

Do You Need Coverage in Addition to Third-Party Insurance?

How much insurance you need will vary depending on your vehicle, location, and provider. If you drive a new vehicle that has a loan, then you might be required to have full coverage. Even if you don't have a loan, you might choose to carry full coverage so your repairs are covered if you're in an accident. With third-party liability insurance, your provider will not pay for any of your vehicle's repairs or replacements.

According to BuyAutoInsurance.com, the average car accident claim is $3231. These are funds you will not receive if you only have a third-party policy. When considering whether you need more coverage, consider the value of your vehicle and how much it will cost to repair or replace. If you have a loan on the vehicle, you could be left making payments even when you don't have a vehicle to drive.

Third-party insurance also does not cover injuries to your passengers. If you frequently travel with passengers in your vehicle, then you might need additional coverage. Otherwise, you could be left paying for their medical bills or property damages yourself.

Filing a Third-Party Insurance Claim

If you are in an accident and the other driver is at fault, then you will file a claim with their provider. If you're at fault, they will file a claim with your provider. Your insurance company will usually handle everything, but you might need to provide them with details of what happened. You can usually expect your insurance rates to increase if you are at fault for an accident. Multiple at-fault accidents can significantly increase your insurance rates. That's why it's so important to avoid distractions and drive safely.

Drivers with good driving records and who are eligible for discounts will usually get the cheapest car insurance for third-party coverage. It pays to shop around and find the best rates, whether you want a third-party or full-coverage policy. Check this out if you need additional information, resources, or guidance on car insurance.

