The Cheapest European and Domestic Cities to Fly to This Fall, From 60 Airports Across the U.S.

It’s August, which means it’s time for an OMG-the-year-is-going-to-be-over-in-an-hour crisis.

Symptoms include: itching to get out of town, searching the internet for the best locations, and ultimately wondering whether the airfare is worth it for a random trip. Fortunately, a flight out doesn’t have to break the bank — as long as you know where to go.

To help you plot that getaway, we looked at airfare data provided by Kayak to find the most inexpensive flights from 60 major U.S. airports to Europe and to destinations within the U.S. (don’t worry, they’re all out-of-state). Price points were calculated by looking at flight searches conducted in the first seven months of 2019, for trips taking place from now to September — the perfect time for one last beach vacation or a scenic fall getaway.

The flights on our map go to a total of 33 different domestic cities and 22 European cities, spanning across 17 countries in the northern hemisphere, where you’ll be greeted by great weather for another month or two. And with summer winding down, you’ll be booking at the tail-end of peak travel season for these countries, meaning more affordable prices. According to Skyscanner’s historic flight data, August 2019 is the cheapest month to book for domestic travel, and the second most affordable month behind September to book for international travel. The analysis shows that prices will only go up after that.

So where are we going?

Well, the domestic destinations that showed up on our map the most were Denver (6 airports) and Orlando (5 airports), but the city that took the crown overall was Reykjavík. The capital of Iceland was the cheapest one-way ticket out of the country for 24 of the 60 U.S. airports, with median prices ranging from $416 out of Orlando International Airport to $721 out of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.

If you’re looking for the cheapest airfare from the U.S. to Europe, head to Newark Airport in New Jersey, where you can get a flight to Paris for just $405 in these next couple of months. But you don’t have to live in New Jersey to cross the Atlantic for less than $500 — residents in or near any of these major airports should take advantage of the European airfare before the cold kicks in: