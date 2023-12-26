Cheapest flights in California? Flying out of these airports is likely to cost less
Is it time to make your 2024 travel plans? The average price of a flight nationally is up slightly, but you can fly out of some California cities for significantly less than others.
The average domestic flight fare has neared pre-pandemic prices, rising 1.5% in the second quarter of 2023 to $392, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s an increase of $6 from the first quarter’s $386, adjusted for inflation. (Data from the third quarter isn’t available yet).
The $392 is down 5.1% from the second quarter of 2022. It’s also down 7.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Consumer Price Index, a common measure of inflation, increased 3.1% since November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
We compared the average cost of flights in Q2 of 2023 from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to find the cheapest airports in California.
Some flight averages may be lower because the airports offer more regional destinations or aren’t as heavily-trafficked.
Santa Maria Public Airport — which had the third fewest passengers on planes in the state in 2022 — had the cheapest flights at $112, up 19% from the year before. Stockton had the second cheapest prices at $131, down 5.55%.
Flights out of Sacramento jumped up with an average around $408. Prices in Fresno were higher at $461. And San Luis Obispo flights were the second most expensive at $583.
Here’s the full list:
SMX — Santa Maria — $112
SCK — Stockton — $131
BUR — Burbank — $304
OAK — Oakland — $314
LGB — Long Beach — $322
STS — Santa Rosa — $333
SJC — San Jose — $347
SAN — San Diego — $390
ONT — Ontario — $393
SNA — Santa Ana — $401
SMF — Sacramento — $408
LAX — Los Angeles — $425
PSP — Palm Springs — $441
RDD — Redding — $446
FAT — Fresno — $461
SFO — San Francisco — $466
SBA — Santa Barbara — $472
LBL — Liberal — $475
MRY — Monterey — $494
LEB — Lebanon-Hanover — $524
ACV — Arcata/Eureka — $532
SBP — San Luis Obispo — $583
BFL — Bakersfield — $588
