Cheapest flights in California? Flying out of these airports is likely to cost less

Is it time to make your 2024 travel plans? The average price of a flight nationally is up slightly, but you can fly out of some California cities for significantly less than others.

The average domestic flight fare has neared pre-pandemic prices, rising 1.5% in the second quarter of 2023 to $392, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s an increase of $6 from the first quarter’s $386, adjusted for inflation. (Data from the third quarter isn’t available yet).

The $392 is down 5.1% from the second quarter of 2022. It’s also down 7.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Consumer Price Index, a common measure of inflation, increased 3.1% since November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

We compared the average cost of flights in Q2 of 2023 from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to find the cheapest airports in California.

Some flight averages may be lower because the airports offer more regional destinations or aren’t as heavily-trafficked.

Santa Maria Public Airport — which had the third fewest passengers on planes in the state in 2022 — had the cheapest flights at $112, up 19% from the year before. Stockton had the second cheapest prices at $131, down 5.55%.

Flights out of Sacramento jumped up with an average around $408. Prices in Fresno were higher at $461. And San Luis Obispo flights were the second most expensive at $583.

Here’s the full list:

SMX — Santa Maria — $112

SCK — Stockton — $131

BUR — Burbank — $304

OAK — Oakland — $314

LGB — Long Beach — $322

STS — Santa Rosa — $333

SJC — San Jose — $347

SAN — San Diego — $390

ONT — Ontario — $393

SNA — Santa Ana — $401

SMF — Sacramento — $408

LAX — Los Angeles — $425

PSP — Palm Springs — $441

RDD — Redding — $446

FAT — Fresno — $461

SFO — San Francisco — $466

SBA — Santa Barbara — $472

LBL — Liberal — $475

MRY — Monterey — $494

LEB — Lebanon-Hanover — $524

ACV — Arcata/Eureka — $532

SBP — San Luis Obispo — $583

BFL — Bakersfield — $588

