Cheapest Gas Near Me: Find Lowest Price Near Glenview

GLENVIEW, IL — Soaring oil prices mean more pain at the pump for Illinois residents, with the average gas price already well above the $4 mark across the state.

Gas prices in the Chicago area were already well above the statewide average of $4.02 on Thursday. In Chicago, the average gas price was $4.20 per gallon and rising. In the metro area, prices were at $4.13 per gallon, a nearly 10-cent increase since Wednesday.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $2.89 a year ago. The average price in the Chicago metro area this time last year was $2.97.

But you can still save a little bit if you know where to look in Glenview.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Glenview is selling for $3.99 per gallon at Amoco, 1533 Waukegan Road. Here are some other places you can save in and around Glenview:

BP, 825 Milwaukee Ave., $3.99 per gallon

Shell, 3255 Central Ave., $3.99 per gallon

Amoco, 915 Greenwood Ave., $4.09 per gallon

Minutemen, 602 Greenwood Road, $4.17 per gallon

The recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

At a news conference last week, GasBuddy representatives said gas prices could go up by as much as 50 cents in the coming months.

Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on the Glenview Patch