Cheapest Gas Near Me: Find Lowest Price Near Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, IL — Soaring oil prices mean more pain at the pump for Oak Lawn residents, with the average gas price already above the $4 mark across the state.

In Cook County, gas prices were slightly above the state average on Sunday, at around $4.38 per gallon.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $2.89 a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Oak Lawn is selling for $4.19 at Gulf, 9856 S. Cicero Ave.



But if you know where to look, you can find cheaper gas prices throughout South Cook County. Here are some other places you can save in South Cook County :



251 W. 63rd St., Chicago, $3.57 per gallon

Circle L, 1008 E. Sibley Blvd., Dolton, $3.79 per gallon

Costco, 7300 S. Cicero Ave., Bedford Park, $3.94 per gallon

The recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release.

"And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

At a news conference last week, GasBuddy representatives said gas prices could go up by as much as 50 cents in the coming months.

Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on the Oak Lawn Patch