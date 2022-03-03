Cheapest Gas Near Me: Find Lowest Price Near Mokena

MOKENA, IL — Soaring oil prices mean more pain at the pump for Mokena residents, with the average gas price already above the $4 mark across the state.

In Will County, gas prices were slightly above the state average on Thursday, at around $4.13 per gallon.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $2.89 a year ago.

But if you know where to look, you can find cheaper gas prices throughout Will County.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Will County is selling for $3.50 at Moshen, 24001 Lorenzo Road in Wilmington. Here are some other places you can save in Will County:

CITGO, 3400 Chicago Road in Steger, $3.59 per gallon

Shell, 24225 West Lorenzo Road in Wilmington, $3.59 per gallon

Gas N Wash, 3000 Maple Road in New Lenox, $3.75 per gallon

The recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release.

"And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

At a news conference last week, GasBuddy representatives said gas prices could go up by as much as 50 cents in the coming months.

Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on the Mokena Patch