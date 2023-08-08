How to find the cheapest gas in Whatcom County as prices continue to rise in August

Gas prices in Whatcom County, Bellingham and Washington state have increased again this month, but we’ve found the cheapest local gas in the county for you to save at the pump.

The average price of a gallon of gas across the United States was $3.82 on Monday, August 7, according to the American Automobile Association, 29-cents more than last month’s average, compared with $4.99 average for the state of Washington.

Gas prices in Washington, Whatcom County and Bellingham also increased. Here’s the breakdown:

Washington gas prices

Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon is now $4.99 — a 3-cent increase from July’s average of $4.96. Last August, gas averaged $4.87 a gallon in Washington state, only 12 cents below the current average, according to AAA.

Although gas prices dropped from extreme highs in 2022, Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon has increased throughout 2023.

Last month, Washington had the highest gas prices in the country, even surpassing California and Hawaii. Now, Washington has the second-highest gas prices, following California at $5.07 a gallon, according to AAA.

Whatcom County prices

Whatcom County’s average cost of gas per gallon was one of the lowest in the state in January at $3.62 according to AAA data. Since then, Whatcom’s gas prices have steadily increased.

On August 7, Whatcom County’s average gallon of gas is $4.88, a 1-cent increase compared with July.

Bellingham’s average gallon of gas is also $4.88 according to AAA, a 1-cent increase from last month’s average of $4.87.

How to find the cheapest gas

To find the cheapest gas in your area, the GasBuddy app uses your phone’s location or ZIP code to report the prices of the nearest gas stations in real-time.

GasBuddy also has a list of the 10 cheapest gas station prices in Whatcom County and updates prices in real time.

The cheapest gas price in Whatcom County on Monday, August 7, was $4.39 a gallon at Starvin’ Sams at 3310 Slater Rd. in Ferndale, according to GasBuddy.