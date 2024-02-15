The cheapest - and most expensive - gas prices on Cape Cod this week

State gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.11 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.10 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 4 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29, 2024, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 7% higher at $3.34 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

Gas stations along Main Street in Bourne rose 6 cents from last week according to the crowdsourced data collector, GasBuddy. Bay Village, Cape Cod Gas, Citgo and Super Petroleum offered gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular gasoline. Mobil on Head of the Bay Road rose from $3.09 to $3.13 per gallon, but over the bridge, the price at Mobil on MacArthur Boulevard rose 10 cents from $3.19 to $3.29 per gallon.

In Falmouth, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon at Speedway on Sandwich Road to $3.15 at Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway.

In Barnstable, the cheapest gas was again reserved for B.J.'s members with prices at $3.03, an uptick of six cents from last week. Stop and Shop on West Main Street offered regular gas for $3.07. Customers who use Stop and Shop cards to buy groceries can accrue points off on gasoline. Hefty grocery bills that contain gas point items can lower the cost. North St. Automotive sold gas for $3.09, and Cumberland Farms on Barnstable Road sold gas for $3.13 per gallon.

Prices in Dennis ranged from $3.09 to $3.35 (last week's range was $3.04 to $3.35) at three gas stations on the East-West Dennis Road (Route 134). Prices in Orleans rose two cents at Mobil to $3.47 per gallon, four cents at Mobil ($3.49), but stayed the same for Sunoco ($3.59) and Citgo ($3.69).

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms and Gulf in Provincetown had no recent listings for gasoline prices. Two weeks ago Cumberland Farms on Shankpainter Road offered regular gas for $3.59 per gallon.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from minutes to days old.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.19, making prices in the state about 2.5% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.14 per gallon.

