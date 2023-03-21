The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Life in many big cities is financially out of reach for anyone who isn't incredibly well off. The cost of housing alone can make the prospects of living in one of America's most populous urban centers a pipe dream. And the housing market has been on a wild ride through the pandemic. Despite economic hardship in the early days, when locking down businesses nearly sent the economy into recession, the housing market really didn't cool, and in fact, even accelerated in rising home prices.

While the housing market may be stabilizing some, housing is not exactly cheap. But if you know the right neighborhoods to move to in some big cities, you can get lucky and find an affordable home and still enjoy the benefits of city life.

That's the motivation behind a GOBankingRates study highlighting the neighborhoods in American metropolises that offer the most budget-friendly options for housing. Taking 30 of the largest cities in the country and ranking them by population, the study identified three neighborhoods in each city where the cost of buying and renting is lowest. To determine these costs, GOBankingRates used Zillow's rent index and home value index with 2023 data -- both of which use weighted results from listings and sales data to give a more accurate reflection of the expected costs in a specific housing market. These areas might not be a magic bullet that allows you to buy a spacious home in one of America's priciest cities, but they might remedy a difficult budget or offer a realistic cure for that long commute.

So, take a look and see where in America you can buy and rent housing for less.

TheBronxNYC / Wikimedia Commons

1. New York

Park Hill Average home value: $731,215

Stapleton Average home value: $469,655

Mariner's Harbor Average home value: $477,818



trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com

2. Los Angeles

Watts Average home value: $520,950

Southeast Los Angeles Average home value: $557,589

Central City Average home value: $574,807



stevegeer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Chicago

Riverdale Average home value: $73,409

Golden Gate Average home value: $77,574

Eden Green Average home value: $82,834



Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Houston

Clinton Park Tri-Community Average home value: $142,639

South Park: Average home value: $144,937

Harrisburg - Manchester: Average home value: $145,560



chrisinphilly5448 / Flickr.com

5. Philadelphia

McGuire Average home value: $56,677

Fairhill Average home value: $57,280

Upper Kensington Average home value: $60,268



Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Phoenix

Maryvale Average home value: $307,329

Central City Average home value: $324,097

South Mountain Average home value: $345,422



KenB / Wikimedia Commons

7. San Antonio

San Juan Gardens Average home value: $103,209

Greater Gardendale Average home value: $114,056

Las Palmas Average home value: $114,857



Roman Eugeniusz / Wikimedia Commons

8. San Diego

Barrio Logan Average home value: $532,341

Colina del Sol Average home value: $532,757

Teralta East Average home value: $548,336



kanonsky / Getty Images

9. Dallas

South Boulevard-Park Row Historic Average home value: $140,639.67

Cedar Crest Average home value: $144,813.33

Southeast Dallas Average home value: $175,468.00



pbk-pg / Shutterstock.com

10. San Jose, California

East San Jose Average home value: $991,175

Fairgrounds Average home value: $1,006,632

Edenvale - Seven Trees Average home value: $1,010,672



Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

11. Austin, Texas

Franklin Park Average home value: $326,506

North Lamar Average home value: $339,447

Georgian Acres Average home value: $344,177



JSvideos / Shutterstock.com

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Phoenix Average home value: $89,804

Tallyrand Average home value: $93,570

Fairfield Average home value: $93,942



Arpad Benedek / iStock.com

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Morningside Park Average home value: $142,085

South Fort Worth Average home value: $146,482

Burchill Average home value: $147,448



TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Columbus, Ohio

East Linden Average home value: $98,942

Devon Triangle Average home value: $101,618

East Columbus Gateway Average home value: $102,626



f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Indianapolis, Indiana

Meadows Average home value: $94,458

Martindale-Brightwood Average home value: $96,029

Near Westside Average home value: $99,827



SnapASkyline / Shutterstock.com

16. San Francisco

Sunnydale Average home value: $859,421

Hunters Point Average home value: $862,504

Bret Harte Average home value: $882,074



Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomasboro-Hoskins Average home value: $207,422

Capitol Drive Average home value: $208,921

University Park Average home value: $212,422



PhilAugustavo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Seattle, Washington

South Park Average home value: $533,384

Rainier View Average home value: $581,164

South Delridge Average home value: $446,556.00



milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Denver

Elyria Swansea Average home value: $381,579

Westwood Average home value: $391,998

Globeville Average home value: $400,413



Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

20. Washington D.C.

Fairfax Village Average home value: $252,175

Barry Farm Average home value: $309,478

Knox Hill Average home value: $333,534



MoreISO / Getty Images

21. Nashville, Tennessee

Lake Country Average home value: $217,057

Vista Lane Average home value: $232,736

Justin Towne Average home value: $233,825



Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com

22. El Paso, Texas

Chamizal Average home value: $98,302

San Juan Average home value: $104,550

Magoffin Average home value: $118,286



Shutterstock.com

23. Oklahoma City

Shidler-Wheeler Average home value: $76,296

Airline Average home value: $77,527

Westlawn Gardens Average home value: $78,290



Keith J Finks / Shutterstock.com

24. Boston, Massachusetts

Mattapan Average home value: $523,069

Hyde Park Average home value: $571,672

Roxbury Average home value: $615,470



tusharkoley / Shutterstock.com

25. Portland, Oregon

Sumner Average home value: $374,569

Lents Average home value: $393,867

Centennial Average home value: $397,819



Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

26. Detroit, Michigan

West End Average home value: $34,922

Airport Sub Average home value:$36,877

Hawthorne Park Average home value: $37,411



Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

27. Las Vegas, Nevada

Downtown East Average home value: $273,153

Parkland Average home value: $278,757

Wyandotte Average home value: $279,284



aimintang / Getty Images

28. Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby Forest-Frayser Average home value: $79,235

Berclair-Highland Heights Average home value: $91,901

Downtown Average home value: $96,121



Phyllis A Bentley / Shutterstock.com

29. Louisville, Kentucky

Park Hill Average home value: $53,660

Portland Average home value: $57,307

California Average home value: $57,700



Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Baltimore, Maryland

Booth-Boyd Average home value: $32,754

Carrollton Ridge Average home value: $35,774

Shipley Hill Average home value: $37,371



Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities