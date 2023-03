Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

IrinaK / Shutterstock.com

According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $327,000. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.

And with housing prices that keep rising - a year ago, that average was about 301,000 - combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to pick up to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?

Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal. Here's where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.

Alabama

Gadsden Population: 34,317 Average home value: $82,312

Birmingham Population: 202,234 Average home value: $95,388

Montgomery Population: 201,022 Average home value: $128,088

Phenix City Population: 38,216 Average home value: $164,034

Dothan Population: 70,318 Average home value: $168,868



Alaska

Fairbanks Population: 33,018 Average home value: $276,877

Anchorage Population: 292,545 Average home value: $392,925

Juneau Population: 32,240 Average home value: $485,562



Arizona

San Luis Population: 35,289 Average home value: $212,221

Kingman Population: 32,204 Average home value: $260,534

Yuma Population: 95,154 Average home value: $272,670

Sierra Vista Population: 44,944 Average home value: $272,865

Bullhead City Population: 41,064 Average home value: $310,201



Arkansas

Pine Bluff Population: 41,964 Average home value: $70,823

North Little Rock Population: 64,444 Average home value: $135,281

Fort Smith Population: 89,116 Average home value: $150,307

Little Rock Population: 201,893 Average home value: $185,489

Jonesboro Population: 77,520 Average home value: $194,813



California

Oildale Population: 34,350 Average home value: $248,001

Porterville Population: 62,164 Average home value: $278,057



Delano Population: 52,206 Average home value: $291,804

Tulare Population: 68,395 Average home value: $310,699

Calexico Population: 38,798 Average home value: $315,277



Colorado

Pueblo Population: 111,424 Average home value: $285,202

Grand Junction Population: 65,067 Average home value: $369,917

Security-Widefield Population: 40,158 Average home value: $376,938

Greeley Population: 107,014 Average home value: $411,605

Colorado Springs Population: 475,282 Average home value: $456,266



Connecticut

Hartford Population: 121,562 Average home value: $208,799



Waterbury Population: 113,783 Average home value: $220,120

Norwich Population: 40,020 Average home value: $225,845

Torrington Population: 35,447 Average home value: $226,000

New Britain Population: 74,022 Average home value: $227,492



Delaware

Wilmington Population: 70,926 Average home value: $283,084

Dover Population: 38,940 Average home value: $285,793

Milford Population: 11,249 Average home value: $310,129

Newark Population: 31,393 Average home value: $312,724

Smyrna Population: 12,619 Average home value: $358,712



Florida

Pensacola Population: 53,845 Average home value: $234,795

Panama City Population: 34,521 Average home value: $245,396



Lehigh Acres Population: 123,751 Average home value: $246,670

Pine Hills Population: 84,289 Average home value: $253,800

Fort Pierce Population: 46,409 Average home value: $258,560



Georgia

Albany Population: 70,748 Average home value: $114,102

Macon Population: 156,711 Average home value: $133,524



Columbus Population: 204,366 Average home value: $138,836

Augusta Population: 201,264 Average home value: $160,174

Valdosta Population: 55,417 Average home value: $163,073



Hawaii

Hilo Population: 46,559 Average home value: $484,281

Waipahu Population: 39,927 Average home value: $907,832



Pearl City Population: 45,941 Average home value: $958,832

Kaneohe Population: 34,509 Average home value: $1,115,054

Honolulu Population: 351,554 Average home value: $1,290,274



Idaho

Pocatello Population: 55,865 Average home value: $302,147

Lewiston Population: 33,964 Average home value: $345,009



Twin Falls Population: 51,223 Average home value: $346,351

Idaho Falls Population: 64,399 Average home value: $375,493

Caldwell Population: 58,872 Average home value: $379,220



Illinois

Decatur Population: 71,309 Average home value: $76,910

Galesburg Population: 30,298 Average home value: $77,815



Peoria Population: 113,672 Average home value: $104,230

Pekin Population: 32,398 Average home value: $106,888

Rock Island Population: 37,519 Average home value: $107,433



Indiana

Gary Population: 69,739 Average home value: $74,549

Anderson Population: 54,459 Average home value: $106,182



Muncie Population: 65,571 Average home value: $115,594

Richmond Population: 35,854 Average home value: $120,194

Terre Haute Population: 58,450 Average home value: $124,614



Iowa

Waterloo Population: 67,695 Average home value: $126,225

Davenport Population: 101,725 Average home value: $160,993



Sioux City Population: 85,081 Average home value: $165,672

Council Bluffs Population: 62,617 Average home value: $178,426

Des Moines Population: 213,545 Average home value: $179,879



Kansas

Hutchinson Population: 40,202 Average home value: $119,740

Salina Population: 46,896 Average home value: $158,687



Topeka Population: 126,802 Average home value: $159,014

Kansas City Population: 155,745 Average home value: $161,492

Wichita Population: 394,574 Average home value: $175,602



Kentucky

Hopkinsville Population: 30,771 Average home value: $147,415

Covington Population: 40,930 Average home value: $156,122



Owensboro Population: 59,839 Average home value: $178,063

Elizabethtown Population: 31,066 Average home value: $212,292

Louisville Population: 630,260 Average home value: $224,899



Louisiana

Alexandria Population: 45,736 Average home value: $121,400

Shreveport Population: 189,374 Average home value: $125,427



Monroe Population: 48,105 Average home value: $130,353

Houma Population: 33,461 Average home value: $170,496

Lake Charles Population: 83,444 Average home value: $181,000



Maine

Waterville Population: 15,872 Average home value: $197,206

Bangor Population: 31,920 Average home value: $227,372



Augusta Population: 18,895 Average home value: $230,844

Lewiston Population: 36,615 Average home value: $245,155

Auburn Population: 23,790 Average home value: $257,864



Maryland

Baltimore Population: 592,211 Average home value: $169,939

Dundalk Population: 66,426 Average home value: $187,973



Salisbury Population: 32,583 Average home value: $215,407

Hagerstown Population: 43,015 Average home value: $237,679

Parkville Population: 30,783 Average home value: $245,169



Massachusetts

Springfield Population: 155,770 Average home value: $246,550

Pittsfield Population: 43,890 Average home value: $248,600



Chicopee Population: 55,636 Average home value: $267,557

Holyoke Population: 38,480 Average home value: $275,392

Westfield Population: 40,922 Average home value: $317,498



Michigan

Flint Population: 83,312 Average home value: $47,361

Detroit Population: 645,658 Average home value: $69,897



Bay City Population: 32,824 Average home value: $88,354

Saginaw Population: 44,796 Average home value: $98,300

Pontiac Population: 61,498 Average home value: $107,285



Minnesota

Saint Cloud Population: 68,430 Average home value: $222,562

Duluth Population: 86,711 Average home value: $237,339



Moorhead Population: 44,129 Average home value: $246,967

Brooklyn Center Population: 33,298 Average home value: $269,160

Mankato Population: 43,938 Average home value: $270,898



Mississippi

Jackson Population: 156,803 Average home value: $70,920

Greenville Population: 30,175 Average home value: $84,619



Meridian Population: 35,625 Average home value: $107,909

Gulfport Population: 72,468 Average home value: $170,630

Tupelo Population: 37,872 Average home value: $173,793



Missouri

Saint Joseph Population: 73,138 Average home value: $128,128

Saint Louis Population: 302,787 Average home value: $149,656



Joplin Population: 51,539 Average home value: $166,968

Florissant Population: 52,382 Average home value: $171,741

Independence Population: 122,230 Average home value: $177,135



Montana

Butte-Silver Bow Population: 34,368 Average home value: $246,416

Great Falls Population: 60,381 Average home value: $277,228

Billings Population: 115,689 Average home value: $355,040



Nebraska

Beatrice Population: 12,276 Average home value: $145,710

Scottsbluff Population: 14,511 Average home value: $145,816



Lexington Population: 10,325 Average home value: $156,359

Hastings Population: 25,247 Average home value: $162,689

North Platte Population: 23,543 Average home value: $163,301



Nevada

Pahrump Population: 42,471 Average home value: $337,924

North Las Vegas Population: 259,638 Average home value: $385,736



Las Vegas Population: 634,786 Average home value: $416,979

Carson City Population: 57,957 Average home value: $452,922

Henderson Population: 311,250 Average home value: $477,190



New Hampshire

Claremont Population: 12,955 Average home value: $211,172

Keene Population: 22,969 Average home value: $275,183



Rochester Population: 32,317 Average home value: $328,095

Somersworth Population: 11,964 Average home value: $348,466

Laconia Population: 16,786 Average home value: $360,025



New Jersey

Camden Population: 72,381 Average home value: $93,254

Atlantic City Population: 38,481 Average home value: $177,969



Vineland Population: 61,442 Average home value: $239,860

Trenton Population: 90,097 Average home value: $253,140

Sicklerville Population: 46,626 Average home value: $298,192



New Mexico

Clovis Population: 38,505 Average home value: $137,620

Roswell Population: 48,347 Average home value: $156,112



Hobbs Population: 39,476 Average home value: $160,890

Alamogordo Population: 31,201 Average home value: $180,881

Carlsbad Population: 31,525 Average home value: $193,130



New York

Niagara Falls Population: 48,763 Average home value: $136,691

Binghamton Population: 47,828 Average home value: $149,962



Syracuse Population: 146,781 Average home value: $152,439

Utica Population: 64,723 Average home value: $159,942

Rome Population: 32,309 Average home value: $161,793



North Carolina

Goldsboro Population: 33,214 Average home value: $165,462

Rocky Mount Population: 54,375 Average home value: $166,672



Fayetteville Population: 208,497 Average home value: $170,199

Wilson Population: 47,914 Average home value: $178,127

Burlington Population: 56,563 Average home value: $196,817



North Dakota

Jamestown Population: 15,823 Average home value: $176,250

Minot Population: 48,005 Average home value: $231,858



Grand Forks Population: 58,867 Average home value: $250,897

Dickinson Population: 24,851 Average home value: $267,220

Fargo Population: 124,979 Average home value: $278,640



Ohio

Youngstown Population: 61,274 Average home value: $50,019

Warren Population: 39,334 Average home value: $78,026



Cleveland Population: 374,861 Average home value: $95,554

Dayton Population: 138,416 Average home value: $98,147

Toledo Population: 271,454 Average home value: $99,272



Oklahoma

Enid Population: 51,129 Average home value: $108,364

Muskogee Population: 37,214 Average home value: $111,287



Lawton Population: 91,247 Average home value: $112,682

Shawnee Population: 31,237 Average home value: $127,484

Midwest City Population: 58,146 Average home value: $144,554



Oregon

Springfield Population: 62,138 Average home value: $389,896

Grants Pass Population: 38,902 Average home value: $393,209



Medford Population: 84,894 Average home value: $395,972

Albany Population: 55,776 Average home value: $402,465

Salem Population: 174,193 Average home value: $405,257



Pennsylvania

Wilkes-Barre Population: 44,086 Average home value: $116,650

Altoona Population: 44,114 Average home value: $119,193



Scranton Population: 75,987 Average home value: $138,221

Erie Population: 95,536 Average home value: $149,458

Reading Population: 94,161 Average home value: $204,201



Rhode Island

Central Falls Population: 22,192 Average home value: $295,500

Woonsocket Population: 43,044 Average home value: $320,112



Pawtucket Population: 75,200 Average home value: $320,554

Warwick Population: 82,666 Average home value: $334,151

Providence Population: 188,812 Average home value: $337,240



South Carolina

Sumter Population: 42,920 Average home value: $162,183

Florence Population: 39,816 Average home value: $191,477



Spartanburg Population: 37,990 Average home value: $192,268

Columbia Population: 137,276 Average home value: $205,917

Aiken Population: 31,516 Average home value: $216,701



South Dakota

Huron Population: 14,060 Average home value: $171,171

Mitchell Population: 15,677 Average home value: $205,843



Aberdeen Population: 28,500 Average home value: $208,985

Vermillion Population: 11,506 Average home value: $224,877

Yankton Population: 15,332 Average home value: $225,475



Tennessee

Memphis Population: 634,139 Average home value: $140,063

Jackson Population: 67,753 Average home value: $190,269



Kingsport Population: 55,019 Average home value: $200,002

Morristown Population: 30,387 Average home value: $202,059

Johnson City Population: 69,521 Average home value: $235,022



Texas

Port Arthur Population: 55,757 Average home value: $87,400

Pharr Population: 78,997 Average home value: $138,414



Beaumont Population: 115,013 Average home value: $145,788

Lufkin Population: 34,264 Average home value: $147,212

Wichita Falls Population: 102,563 Average home value: $147,753



Utah

Ogden Population: 86,110 Average home value: $361,366

Logan Population: 52,420 Average home value: $381,057



Clearfield Population: 31,802 Average home value: $397,127

Roy Population: 39,076 Average home value: $401,877

Tooele Population: 35,223 Average home value: $403,825



Vermont

Rutland Population: 15,934 Average home value: $214,058

Burlington Population: 44,703 Average home value: $467,098

South Burlington Population: 20,042 Average home value: $486,535



Virginia

Danville Population: 42,556 Average home value: $114,488

Lynchburg Population: 78,973 Average home value: $216,265



Portsmouth Population: 97,454 Average home value: $218,849

Roanoke Population: 99,578 Average home value: $224,331

Petersburg Population: 33,229 Average home value: $226,138



Washington

Yakima Population: 96,266 Average home value: $323,020

Longview Population: 37,542 Average home value: $354,605



Spokane Population: 225,709 Average home value: $378,214

Pasco Population: 76,398 Average home value: $386,095

Walla Walla Population: 33,765 Average home value: $386,436



West Virginia

Clarksburg Population: 16,085 Average home value: $93,679

Beckley Population: 17,261 Average home value: $99,833



Huntington Population: 46,923 Average home value: $105,655

Weirton Population: 19,150 Average home value: $124,189

Parkersburg Population: 29,910 Average home value: $125,173



Wisconsin

Beloit Population: 36,567 Average home value: $141,883

Racine Population: 77,705 Average home value: $153,919



Manitowoc Population: 34,267 Average home value: $168,817

Fond du Lac Population: 44,412 Average home value: $169,162

Milwaukee Population: 578,198 Average home value: $172,033



Wyoming

Riverton Population: 10,619 Average home value: $219,768

Rock Springs Population: 23,505 Average home value: $241,932



Green River Population: 11,887 Average home value: $249,656

Evanston Population: 11,802 Average home value: $251,104

Casper Population: 58,547 Average home value: $255,907



Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest places to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates looked at every city in each state with a population over 30,000 (10,000 in Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming due to low population or limited data availability), as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. Then, GOBankingRates identified the three to five qualifying cities in each state with the lowest average typical home value from January 2022 to January 2023, sourced from Zillow's home value index. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 6, 2023.

NOTE: Because cities were selected for the final ranking based solely on their home values compared to others in their state, some cities may have prices above the national average or other economic problems which drive home prices down.

