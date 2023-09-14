Cheapest Trucks for 2023 & 2024

The average price for a new truck continues to rise. Even a new Ford F-150 can cost over six figures when sufficiently optioned. But there are still a few pickups on the market you can own on a budget. These are the cheapest trucks on sale in 2023 and 2024.

2024 Ford Maverick

Price: $24,995

With a starting price under $25,000, the Ford Maverick costs about half what new cars sell for on average. It's also the cheapest new pickup truck you can buy right now.

Based on Ford's Escape crossover, the Maverick gets turbocharged power as standard, but there's also a super-efficient hybrid powertrain available. You can even option all-wheel drive with the turbo motor. Max towing comes in at 4000 pounds, while maximum payload is 1500 pounds.

Check out our full review of the Maverick

Ford

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Price: $27,985

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the Maverick's only real competitor in the compact pickup truck space right now. Like the Ford, it uses a more road-oriented crossover chassis, and comes with an interior similar to the brand's Tucson.

There's a naturally aspirated engine as standard and optional all-wheel drive, but we much prefer the turbocharged engine choice. It pumps out 281 hp and comes with AWD as standard, delivering a 6.0-second 0-60 time.

Here's our first drive of the Santa Cruz

Brian Silvestro

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Price: $28,000 (est.)

After years of waiting, Toyota has finally given the Tacoma the update it deserves to compete against more modern American rivals. A new look, a new, modern interior, and a new hybrid drivetrain, and for most models, a modern coil-over suspension setup.

The most powerful engine choice is Toyota's iForce Max hybrid, pairing an electric motor to the base 2.4-liter turbo inline-four. It's rated at 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. We'd go for the base gas-only engine, though, as that's the only way you can also option a six-speed manual transmission.

This is everything we know about the Tacoma

Toyota

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Price: $31,000 (est.)

The Chevrolet Colorado is one of the most appealing mid-sizers on sale right now, delivering real off-road capabilities and up to 7700 pounds of towing capacity.

No matter which Colorado you go for, you'll get a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four, rated at either 237 hp or 310 hp, depending on trim. Unlike some bigger trucks, you only have one choice of body style: A four-door cab with a five-foot pickup bed.

Check out our first drive right here

Chevrolet

2024 Nissan Frontier

Price: $31,105

The Nissan Frontier might not have as much capability as some of its rivals, but it makes up for it with a lower starting price and useful modularity. There are two cab and two bed options available, meaning you can tailor your truck to your exact needs.

Every Frontier comes standard with a naturally aspirated V-6 rated at 310 hp. It's mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is an optional extra.

Read our first drive review of the Frontier

Mack Hogan

2024 Ford Ranger

Price: $34,160

Ford has given the Ranger a much-needed redesign for 2024 as the market for mid-size pickup trucks heats up. It gets a fascia similar to its bigger F-150 sibling, but it's only available in one four-door body style.

Under the hood sits the same 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four from the last-gen truck, making 270 hp. There's also a new 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 available, making 315 hp. Max towing capacity is 7500 pounds, and max payload is 1805 pounds.

Here's what you need to know about the Ranger

Andi Hedrick

2024 Ford F-150

Price: $37,000 (est.)

America's best selling passenger vehicle, the Ford F-150, is more advanced than ever for 2024. Updated looks inside and out lay atop a myriad of engine choices, ranging from hybrid V-6 power to a fire-breathing V-8.

If you want to most capability we suggest going for the 400-hp 3.5-liter V-6 engine. It delivers the maximum 13,500 towing capacity. Max payload for the truck is 2455 pounds.

Here's why payload dropped so much for 2024

Ford

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Price: $37,445

The Chevrolet Silverado remains a staple of American roads and workplaces, delivering dependable service and a wide range of engine choices for all sorts of duties.

There's a fuel-sipping turbo-four, two V-8s, and a turbo diesel Duramax straight-six available. Additionally, buyers who love to go off-road can choose the kitted-up ZR2 trim. Max towing capacity is 13,300 pounds, achievable with the optional 6.2-liter. But don't discount the inline-four—it can tow up to 9500 pounds.

Read our road trip review right here

Chevrolet

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Price: $38,345

The GMC Sierra shares its underpinnings with the cheaper Chevrolet Silverado 1500, down to the body styles and four engine choices. Where it differentiates itself is in styling and interior equipment, delivering a more lavish experience for occupants.

Choose the right options, and the GMC Sierra can tow an impressive 13,200 pounds, and carry a a maximum 2240 pounds of payload. We'd go for the 6.2-liter V-8, rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

This is what you need to know about the AT4X trim

GMC

2024 GMC Canyon

Price: $39,000 (est.)

The GMC Canyon is essentially the same truck as the Chevrolet Colorado underneath, with the same 310-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the same 7700-pound towing capacity.

Where the Canyon stands out is in its unique exterior styling and high-quality interior appointments. It's for the discerning truck owner who wants to have their driving experience elevated while on the job.

Here's everything you need to know about the Canyon

GMC

2024 Ram 1500

Price: $39,900

The Ram 1500 manages to win us over in an incredibly tough pickup segment thanks to its good looks, lovely interior, and plush ride. There are two engines available: A base V-6 making 305 hp or a 5.7-liter V-8 making 395 horses. The 1500 can tow up to 12,750 pounds, and carry a payload of 2320 pounds.

We'd spend the extra cash and go for the 702-hp supercharged Ram 1500 TRX, of course. It takes the 6.2-liter motor from Dodge's Hellcat models, making for an absolutely ridiculous experience.

Read about our Ram 1500 long-termer here

Ram

2024 Toyota Tundra

Price: $41,815

The Tundra is a strong alternative to the American big-three half-ton pickup trucks, offering a uniquely Toyota approach that delivers solid looks and a wide range of available customization.

Unlike every other half-ton on sale today, there's no V-8 available in the Toyota Tundra. Instead buyers get a choice between three different 3.4-liter turbocharged V-6 powertrains. The most powerful version gets hybrid assistance, rated at 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Max towing is 12,000 pounds—enough for most people, but short of its American rivals.

Check out our review of the TRD Pro

toyota

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Price: $40,175

If you can get past the odd looks, the Honda Ridgeline is a solid choice for those shopping in the mid-size pickup segment. It delivers a nice car-like driving experience, complete with a well-appointed cabin.

Under the hood of every Ridgeline sits a direct-injection naturally aspirated V-6 making 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, going through a nine-speed auto with standard AWD. Towing capacity is capped at 5000 pounds.

Read our in-depth review of the Ridgeline here

Brian Silvestro

2024 Jeep Gladiator

Price: $41,000 (est.)

The Jeep Gladiator is far more than a Wrangler with a pickup bed. Reinforcements and additions to the frame mean a far stronger max towing capacity of 7700 pounds, and up to 1750 pounds of payload in the bed.

What the Gladiator does inherit from the Wrangler is its off-road prowess, making it far more appealing to adventurers who enjoy a bit of rock crawling. Best of all, it's one of the last new pickup trucks you can still option with a manual transmission.

Check out all the details of the 2024 Gladiator here

Stellantis

2024 Nissan Titan

Price: $47,665

The Nissan Titan is often the forgotten child of the half-ton pickup segment simply because it doesn't offer enough trim or engine choices. There's only one powertrain available, a 400-hp 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V-8, and just three trims, none of which are cheap enough to compete with trucks in its class.

If you're still in the market for a Titan, you better act quickly. Nissan reportedly plans to end production in 2024. Pick one up now and you'll be treated to a five year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty—the best in the segment.

Here's our review of the Titan from 2020

Nissan

