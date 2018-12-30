The Cheapskate's Guide to Retirement

Even if you're enjoying a comfortable retirement with a healthy portfolio, you may recognize a bit of yourself in retired physician Walter Gadkowski, 76, of Naples, Fla. He regularly tools around the neighborhood when his car runs low on fuel, surveying several gas stations for the lowest possible price. "I know we're in a financial position where we don't have to save pennies on gasoline," he says. "But it's just been part of our lifestyle for many years. It's kind of fun for me to find the cheapest gas."

Walter and his wife, Linda, 74, also own a house in Cape Cod, Mass. Linda sewed all the curtains in both their residences herself--because, as she explains, why pay twice as much to buy window dressings? And don't get the Gadkowskis started about eating dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends and having to chip in for expensive drinks or appetizers that they didn't order. "It used to really frost me, until we started saying, 'Well, let's do separate checks,' " Walter says. Pro tip from Linda: Wave the waiter over as soon as you are seated to request your own bill.

You may be well prepared financially for retirement when it comes to all the big-ticket items, such as your investments or your housing expenses. But you may not be thinking much about your smaller, everyday expenses: The book you bought on Kindle. The fancy chew toy you just picked up for the dog. The bottle of wine you gave to a neighbor. And trimming your basic budget might not even be on your radar. "People often have no idea where their money is going," says Washington, D.C., financial planner Lori Atwood. "Everybody thinks it's nothing, but these little things add up quickly. And when you are on a fixed income, it matters a lot."

You can't control the uncertainty of the markets, and the adjustment from having a salary to drawing down retirement accounts that you worked so hard to accumulate may be unsettling, says Sarah Asebedo, president of the Financial Therapy Association, which represents financial planners and mental health professionals. But you do have control over your spending habits. And, like the Gadkowskis, you can focus your energy on cutting those everyday costs. If you learn to think like a cheapskate before you pull out your wallet, both your finances and your well-being in retirement may get a boost.

Finding deals and discounts can get overwhelming, but opportunities to save are ripe for the taking. Like the outdoors? Get a $20 annual senior National Parks pass, which gives you entry to more than 2,000 sites and parks. You could otherwise pay $30 or more to enter certain parks such as Yellowstone. Frustrated by a hefty cell phone bill? Join an adult child's family plan, or take advantage of senior discounts from major carriers. Enjoy eating out at expensive restaurants? Avoid splurging for dinner and opt for a late afternoon lunch, where you'll likely find better prices and service, says Potomac, Md., financial planner Barry Korb, citing his late father's advice.

And now is a great time to trim the fees you pay for financial services, with fund companies competing to cut costs on products and services. Vanguard recently moved to commission-free online trades on nearly 1,800 exchange-traded funds, for instance, and Fidelity announced its first fee-free index funds in August. For banking, consider online banks, with low or zero fees for typical services. Ally Bank, for example, charges no monthly maintenance fees, requires no minimum deposits on bank accounts and reimburses ATM fees.

Get Frugal

But before you fine-tune your frugality, review where your money goes now, down to your smallest purchases, Atwood advises. "You have to know what you're spending on discretionary items each month," she says. Monitor what you spend, either on your own or with an expense tracking app, such as the one from Atwood's personal finance website Fearless Finance. Be mindful when you're tempted by an impulse buy; sometimes just stopping to think for a moment makes you reconsider a purchase.

Next, audit your spending. If you're not really watching all those cable channels, switch to a less expensive, no-frills plan, for example. You also may be paying for other services you don't use or need or have forgotten about entirely, Atwood says. She discovered she had two different anti-virus monitoring systems for her computer, she says, costing her $42 a year for both.