Chebogyan County man charged with 13 years of criminal sexual conduct involving minor

Jun. 20—CHEBOYGAN — A 51-year-old Cheboygan man has been arrested on allegations of 13 years of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said.

Scott David Hurley of Koehler Township is facing multiple charges of first-, third- and fourth-degree CSC against a minor, in addition to engaging in child sexually abusive activity, according to court records.

Cook said the Cheboygan County Prosecutor's Office had issued a 37-count warrant at the time of Hurley's arrest. The investigation, which started in mid-May, was conducted by Detective/Lt. Andrew LaLonde.

Hurley was arraigned in 89th District Court in Cheboygan. No bond was set. His next court date is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 29.

"If found guilty, Hurley could spend the rest of his life in prison," the sheriff noted.

In a news release, Cook noted that it often is difficult for people involved in cases like these to come forward to law enforcement to file a complaint.

"I certainly understand a victim can be apprehensive to talk about it with a stranger, but I encourage those that have been — or are — a victim of sexual abuse to talk to someone they trust and/or a therapist, counselor, someone that can provide the support to bring it forward," Cook said in that statement.

Cook pointed to resources available to help survivors of abuse, including the Women's Resource Center and the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline available 24/7 at 855-VOICES4.