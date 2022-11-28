Cheboygan Area Schools closed Monday due to threat

Cheboygan Area High School stands Monday, July 11, 2022.

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Area Schools were canceled Monday, Nov. 28 due to a threat of gun violence.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, the Cheboygan Area School Resource Officer (SRO) received a text which posted a threat to the schools which prompted Superintendent Paul Clark to close the schools.

“Out of an abundance of caution I made contact with my staff and the decision was made to close the schools and give law enforcement time to investigate this threat,” said Clark.

Sheriff Dale Clarmont said his SRO received a text at 5:45 a.m. directed to Cheboygan schools which showed a posting of a person with a rifle stating not to go to school.

“Once we were advised of this threat we started the investigation and by 9:03 a.m. this morning a juvenile 16 (years old) was taken into custody,” said Clarmont.

Clarmont said after gathering evidence and talking with the juvenile there were no means for carrying out the threat and there is no threat to the schools or the public.

Clarmont asks for parents to be more involved with their school-aged children by monitoring their activity over social media and the internet.

“These cases have shown over and over that these threats go out by phone or computer and in many of these cases the parents have no idea what their children are doing on social media. I encourage parents to talk to their children about the consequences of such threats and to monitor their activity,” said Clarmont.

Clarmont added that whether a threat can be carried out or not the charges are severe.

Clark agreed.

“We must be vigilant in monitoring the social activity of our children and stress to them how serious it is when a threat is made," he said.

The juvenile has been taken into custody and is awaiting emergency juvenile court proceedings.

“We created a task force last year throughout the county with our law enforcement partners to specifically address threats to the schools and they have been active on this case and the investigation is ongoing,” said Clarmont.

Story continues

Clarmont said task force partners in this case include the Cheboygan City Police and the Michigan State Police Computer Analyst team.

Clark said schools will be open Tuesday, Nov. 29.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan Area Schools closed Monday due to threat