Cheboygan council plans additional review of proposed city manager contract

CHEBOYGAN — Questions about legal expenses and a desire to have more time to review a proposed employment contract for city manager Dan Sabolsky prompted the Cheboygan City Council to defer action on the matter.

Sabolsky's current contract expires on June 1. It was negotiated back in 2021 when he was approved as city manager by the council. Currently, Sabolsky has an annual salary of $100,000.

The new contract would cover a three-year period from June 1, 2024 until June 1, 2027 and calls for a salary of $105,000 in the first year, $110,000 in the second year and $115,000 in the third year. According to the website salary.com, the average city manager salary in Michigan is $112,569, as of Jan. 26, 2024.

The new contract was negotiated by Mayor Brett Mallory, councilman Adam Bedwin and Sabolsky in talks that began last summer. Bedwin said Sabolsky has indicated that he will probably retire at the end of the new agreement on June 1, 2027.

The proposed contract includes what Bedwin referred to as an "evergreen clause" or automatic renewal period of one year unless council notifies Sabolsky at least nine months prior to the June 1, 2027 renewal date. Council may decide not to extend the agreement for an additional year "for any reason, with or without cause."

Also included in the contract is an indemnification provision that caught the eye of councilwoman Mary Darling. It calls for the city to cover Sabolsky's legal fees, settlements and other litigation costs in the event of a lawsuit filed against him in connection with his duties as city manager.

"If for whatever reason Dan gets wrapped up in a court case as part of his duties, the city will continue to cover those legal costs even if the case continues on when he no longer works here," Bedwin said.

It was the open-ended nature of the provision that Darling objected to and said she wants the indemnification clause taken out of the new contract.

"What if it (the legal action) is because he has done something wrong in his role as city manager. We should not have to pay that, and why wasn't this indemnity clause in the last contract? We know there are lawsuits coming. So is that why this was added?" she asked.

Councilman Ken Kwiatkowski had questions about the manner in which the panel was provided copies of the proposed agreement, noting that he didn't receive it until just a few days before the Feb. 13 meeting. His motion to only allow discussion on the proposed contract was approved.

"I got my information late and I am not prepared to vote on it tonight. I thought we should have gotten something to look at a week or more before the meeting and not just a couple of days," he said.

Council may consider the contract at its next meeting on Feb. 27.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan City Council to conduct additional review of proposed city manager contract