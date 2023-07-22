Cheboygan County to institute vehicle forfeiture for repeat drunk and drugged drivers

Jul. 22—CHEBOYGAN — Repeat drunk driving offenders could lose their wheels in a new penalty this summer after a large uptick in fatal alcohol and drug-related car crashes in Cheboygan County.

This program follows a law outlined in the Michigan Vehicle Code that tells people who have faced multiple operating under the influence charges to forfeit their vehicle, and will officially start on Aug. 1, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department reports.

"The OWI vehicle forfeiture program will be yet another tool in our joint efforts with the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department to continue to make the roads as safe as possible in our county," Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Goodrich said. "It will also transfer some of the enforcement costs away from the innocent taxpayers and to the person who chose to commit the crime."

Drunk and drug-related driving incidents are at an all-time high in Cheboygan County, according to Sheriff Tim Cook.

According to data Cook obtained from the state traffic crash reporting system, in 2022 40 percent of fatal car crashes involved drugs or alcohol. The data also reported 9,331 alcohol involved crashes with 322 fatalities and 2,452 drug involved crashes with 249 fatalities that year in Michigan.

Locally, Cook said in Cheboygan County during the same time period there were 25 alcohol involved crashes resulting in two fatalities and 15 injuries and 10 drug-involved crashes causing nine injuries.

So far in 2023, Cook reported that his department has made 25 arrests for drunk driving and nine for drugged driving, with meth and marijuana as the primary drugs involved.

"Weekly my department is arresting drunk or drugged drivers," he said.

"To put that in perspective, law enforcement agencies as a whole in Cheboygan County investigate a drug or alcohol involved crash about every 10 days, and statewide about 32 crashes are investigated daily," he said. "We are taking a proactive stance on drunk and drugged drivers. If you get behind the wheel and are under the influence, you go to jail. There is no in-between."

Cook said he's working closely with the Cheboygan County Prosecutor's Office on this measure as a way to up the ante for repeat offenders.

"If a person has been arrested in the past for drunk driving then we are going to begin the process of instituting forfeiture proceedings under the Michigan Vehicle Code," he explained.

The current statute permits for the forfeiture, out-of-court settlement, or relinquishment of a vehicle used at the time of arrest pursuant to a seizure order from the court.

Cook said that the funds recovered from the forfeited vehicle will be used toward law enforcement costs and victim services.

"With my department we are seeing increases in drunk and drug driving arrests," he said in a statement. "I believe now that COVID has been officially declared over, people are getting out more, with some making bad decisions."

"I want people to think about their actions and the possible results of the decisions they make before they decide to get behind the wheel," the sheriff said. "If a person makes that wrong decision and gets arrested there are going to be costs and consequences."