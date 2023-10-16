CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 60-year-old man was arrested last week in an assault case that initially took place in June and left the victim hospitalized in critical condition.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gaylord Post responded to the McLaren Northern Michigan Emergency Room for a reported assault that took place at a residence in Tower in June.

The victim was taken to McLaren in Petoskey and underwent surgery for a brain bleed and unknown spinal injury. The victim was in the ICU and listed in critical condition.

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old William Ray Ezell, was the person who called 911 and was present when EMS arrived. Ezell told first responders he had been rendering first aid to the victim.

Ezell was interviewed by troopers, and he alleged the victim, who lived in a camper on his property, was knocking on his door and when confronted, a physical altercation ensued. The victim went back to his camper. Ezell went to check on the victim in the camper and found him unresponsive on the bed.

A report was turned over to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Ezell’sarrest on Oct. 4. He was arrested on Oct. 12 by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail.

Ezell was arraigned on Oct. 13 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on one count Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, and one count Domestic Violence. His bond was set at $5,000 10%.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 3.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan County man arrested on assault charges from June incident